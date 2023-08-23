Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra display could take a step backwards — here’s why

By Elliot Mulley-Goodbarne
published

Bezels are back

A render of the Galaxy S24 Ultra from the back and front in black
(Image credit: Technizo Concept)

It seems we're likely to see an unwelcome display change for the next Galaxy S24 Ultra if new rumors about the next flagship are true. 

It appears Samsung is evaluating a new design (according to new tweets from Ice Universe) which involves the return of thicker bezels for the Galaxy S24 Ultra. These bezels will result in an 88% screen-to-body ratio. which would be the lowest since the Galaxy S10 launched in 2008.

In the tweet, Ice Universe said, "According to the available data, the width of the S24 Ultra bezel (middle frame bezel + screen bezel) has broken a new record, reaching 3.42mm, which is about the same as the Galaxy A54." They added that the top and bottom bezels are likely to be 3mm and the left and right bezels will be 3.42mm.

See more

Based on a sequence of posts and hastily assembled visual representations from Ice Universe, it emerges that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will sport a level display with symmetrical, albeit slightly thicker, bezels, coupled with an elongated aspect ratio. 

These tweets from Ice Universe add to the idea that we can expect a redesigned flagship device from Samsung next year. Along with thick bezels, we may be expecting a new titanium design, and along with the replacement of one of the telephoto lenses found on the Galaxy S23 Ultra with a 50MP sensor.

So far we don't have a date when we can expect to see the 2024 flagship from Samsung. We are also expecting new Galaxy S24 devices which are tipped for even slimmer bezels and bigger battery, however selfies may not be any better than on Galaxy S23.

More from Tom's guide

Elliot Mulley-Goodbarne
Elliot Mulley-Goodbarne
Phones Writer

Elliot MulleyGoodbarne is a Staff Writer at Tom’s Guide covering news, reviews, buying guides with wit and charm. He has had a keen interest in mobile, tablets, laptops, and everything in between since his first phone, the Samsung U600. Starting at Mobile News, Elliot has been writing about mobile and the business of technology since 2016, and has edited four trade magazines in that time, attending award shows for three of them. He has attended a range of industry events including 5G launches, device announcements, and trade events, where he developed a nose for picking up on trends, interviewing executives, and networking with the tech community. In his spare time, Elliot can usually be found watching, playing, or attending sporting events. With season tickets to West Ham United and Surrey County Cricket Club he often spends weekends in winter in a foul mood and evenings in the summer with a smile on his face. Outside of sport Elliot enjoys cooking, pubs next to rivers, and chilling out with a G&T, Whiskey, or Port after a solid week of excellence.