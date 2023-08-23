Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra display could take a step backwards — here’s why

It seems we're likely to see an unwelcome display change for the next Galaxy S24 Ultra if new rumors about the next flagship are true.

It appears Samsung is evaluating a new design (according to new tweets from Ice Universe) which involves the return of thicker bezels for the Galaxy S24 Ultra. These bezels will result in an 88% screen-to-body ratio. which would be the lowest since the Galaxy S10 launched in 2008.

In the tweet, Ice Universe said, "According to the available data, the width of the S24 Ultra bezel (middle frame bezel + screen bezel) has broken a new record, reaching 3.42mm, which is about the same as the Galaxy A54." They added that the top and bottom bezels are likely to be 3mm and the left and right bezels will be 3.42mm.

According to the available data, the width of the S24 Ultra bezel (middle frame bezel + screen bezel) has broken a new record, reaching 3.42mm, which is about the same as the Galaxy A54.Left: 3.42mm, Right: 3.42mm. Top: 3.0mm. Bottom 3.0mm (if symmetrical)The screen-to-body…

Based on a sequence of posts and hastily assembled visual representations from Ice Universe, it emerges that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will sport a level display with symmetrical, albeit slightly thicker, bezels, coupled with an elongated aspect ratio.

These tweets from Ice Universe add to the idea that we can expect a redesigned flagship device from Samsung next year. Along with thick bezels, we may be expecting a new titanium design, and along with the replacement of one of the telephoto lenses found on the Galaxy S23 Ultra with a 50MP sensor.

So far we don't have a date when we can expect to see the 2024 flagship from Samsung. We are also expecting new Galaxy S24 devices which are tipped for even slimmer bezels and bigger battery, however selfies may not be any better than on Galaxy S23.