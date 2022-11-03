Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus leaked benchmarks just revealed iPhone 14-beating power

We've got a good idea of the Samsung Galaxy S23's performance chops thanks to newly spotted benchmarks for the phone, which were hiding in plain sight on the Geekbench browser.

The apparently removed Geekbench 5 result (via SamMobile (opens in new tab)) is for a Samsung phone with model number SM-916U, the believed internal reference code for the Galaxy S23 Plus. What's more, the results are similar to a previously spotted Geekbench entry allegedly for the standard Galaxy S23 which makes both look more reliable.

(Image credit: SamMobile)

There is a bit of a score difference between the two though. The single-core score for the potential S23 is higher, while the multi-core score for the alleged S23 Plus is higher. The disparity, however, is negligible in Geekbench terms.

Meanwhile, the S23 Plus' results still beat the iPhone 14, which uses Apple's year-old A15 Bionic chipset, on the overall multi-core part of the test. It's still behind the iPhone 14 Pro and its newer A16 Bionic chip though. The Google Pixel 7 Pro, the Galaxy S23's biggest rival in the Android world, doesn't offer nearly as much power, but Google's open about how it's not too bothered with outright performance power with the Pixel series.

Geekbench 5 results Single-core Multi-core Galaxy S23 Plus (alleged) 1,485 4,844 Galaxy S23 (alleged) 1,524 4,597 iPhone 14 1,727 4,553 iPhone 14 Pro 1,891 5,469 Google Pixel 7 Pro 1,060 3,046

Another big takeaway from these results is that they're taken using what looks to be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is assumed to be the as-yet-unannounced sequel to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and 8 Plus Gen 1 chips that the majority of Android phones have been running this year. While it's possible Samsung may still use its own Exynos chips in some markets as in previous years, there have been rumors that Samsung will use only Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon silicon in the Galaxy S23 series.

This chip, along with 8GB RAM, is expected to appear in all three rumored Galaxy S23 models, including the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Going by previous Ultra models though, there may also be a more expensive 12GB RAM model, too, for even better performance.

Performance upgrades are not all we should see with the Galaxy S23 family. The base and Plus models are thought to be getting a new design that makes them fit in better with the look of the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy S23 Ultra, as well as a new higher-res selfie camera.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra will also supposedly benefit from a 200MP main camera for super-detailed photography and improved night and low-light performance. In fact, we might have seen our first example of the 200MP camera appear thanks to a leak on Weibo.

We'll see if these rumors are true or not, including the new benchmark results, hopefully by the end of the first quarter of 2023 going by the Korean phone maker's previous tendencies. Samsung could be launching the Galaxy S23 earlier than usual though, as some rumors are pointing to a mid-January launch instead.