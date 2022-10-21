Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra just tipped for a night photography boost

We may see improved night photography on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra thanks to the other big change rumored for the Galaxy S23's flagship model.

Experienced Samsung leaker Ice Universe (opens in new tab) posted and translated a screenshot of a Weibo post that seemingly exposes some important changes to the pixel structure of the HP2, the 200MP main camera sensor rumored to be used on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. After looking up the impenetrable acronyms Ice Universe uses, we were able to figure out what changes could be afoot for the Galaxy S23 Ultra's night photography.

Sources reveal information on HP2（S23U）FWC will not be aggressive to 10000e-, RMS, RTN, FPN are significantly optimized.Better than the paper in my opinion, because the dynamic range is actually boosted and becomes more like Sony sensor. night scene performance can be better. pic.twitter.com/QB7Y1DB7WHOctober 21, 2022 See more

A less aggressive 'full well capacity' (FWC) means that the individual pixels in the camera sensor will be have a reduced chance of blowing out when pointing the camera at bright light sources. Meanwhile, 'optimized root mean square' (RMS) of noise distribution, 'random telegraph noise' (RTN) and 'fixed-pattern noise' (FPN) means fewer visual artefacts, particularly noticeable when taking long-exposure shots, such as in low-light environments.

As a result, IU and the Weibo leaker conclude that the HP2 camera would offer the Galaxy S23 Ultra an improved dynamic range, and be much better at night photography.

This is exciting to hear because the Galaxy S22 Ultra already provided a big improvement to Samsung's night mode photos. That said, using a whole new sensor may mean Samsung experiences some teething problems compared to one it's spent three years refining, so the quality jump may not be as large as we hope; this is just our speculation however.

Galaxy S23 Ultra gets revised renders

One other morsel of Galaxy S23 Ultra news from Ice Universe (opens in new tab) and OnLeaks (opens in new tab) reveals some small changes to how we expect the Galaxy S23 Ultra to look.

After some discussion since OnLeaks' original Galaxy S23 Ultra renders, where IU questioned the bezel thickness around the display, OnLeaks has now released an updated render to better reflect the information he received.

This kind of tiny details are pointless in my opinion but, because it seemingly matters for a few, here what the updated #Samsung #GalaxyS23Ultra data I just received tells us regarding the device bezels... pic.twitter.com/edZ1G0goluOctober 20, 2022 See more

The differences are incredibly slight, but as the new renders below show and as IU claimed, the bezels at the top and the bottom of the Galaxy S23 UItra's display are not identically thick, with the bottom bezel being noticeably wider. It does make the phone look a bit less uniform, but it's not a change that's likely to interfere with a user's experience and enjoyment of the phone.

Image 1 of 2 The top bezel of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, compared to OnLeaks' original Galaxy S23 Ultra render (right) and his revised render (center) (Image credit: OnLeaks ) The bottom bezel of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, compared to OnLeaks' original Galaxy S23 Ultra render (right) and his revised render (center) (Image credit: OnLeaks )



We should get the Galaxy S23 series from Samsung early in 2023, possibly as soon as mid-January.

Aside from the S23 Ultra's camera upgrade, the big changes to look out for are the new chipset (either Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 or Exynos 2300 chipsets depending on who you listen to) and the new design for the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus that would make them match better with the look of the Ultra model.