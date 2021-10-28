Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra could have the best display yet

The Samsung Galaxy S22 may feature a unique and impressive display, according to the latest leak.

Twitter tipster Ice Universe claims that the display of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the top model of the rumored upcoming flagship phone series, will be the brightest one Samsung has ever made. From the sounds of their tweet, it also appears that this display won't be sold to other companies.

Ice Universe refers specifically to peak brightness in the tweet, which is measured using a fully white display, something you're unlikely to come across normally while using the phone. However, a high peak brightness hopefully means a strong typical brightness too, which is the more meaningful figure for consumers when comparing the strength of different screens.

The peak brightness of S22 Ultra broke through the highest record of Samsung's OLED screen. Obviously, Samsung still keeps the best screen for itself.October 28, 2021

Samsung's previous brightest OLED phone display was found on the Galaxy S21 Ultra at 1,500 nits. So while Ice Universe doesn't mention any brightness figures, given the claims they are making, we can posit that the Galaxy S22 Ultra's display will top 1,500 nits.

And this bright screen is tipped to be reserved for the Gaalxy S22 Ultra only. While Samsung Display, one of the several companies that make up Samsung as a whole, sells its technology to many other companies and smartphone makers, it also retains some tech for its own use. So if Ice Universe's tip is on the money we could see that situation play out with the Galaxy S22.

Speaking of screens, the Galaxy S22 Ultra has been rumored to use a 6.8-inch panel, the same size as the Galaxy S21 Ultra's but possibly in a smaller overall frame. Given the Galaxy S21 Ultra used a QHD resolution and a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, it would make sense for the Galaxy S22 Ultra to also share these specs. We certainly hope the Samsung adds these, as it would give the Galaxy S22 Ultra a chance of entering our best phones rankings in the same high position as the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Aside from the display, other major rumors for the Galaxy S22 Ultra includes the possibility it will use an in-built S Pen stylus. The Galaxy S21 Ultra was the first time Samsung gave Galaxy S users the option to use a stylus, but only as an optional accessory that couldn't be stored within the body of the phone.

Another big leaked feature is its new "waterdrop" rear camera design, which removes the camera block we're familiar with from the past couple of Galaxy S generations and embeds each lens individually in the phone's back. Unfortunately though, the cameras thought to be used in the Galaxy S22 Ultra seem to be basically the same as the ones in the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Samsung is believed to be selling two other models alongside the Galaxy S22 Ultra — a basic Galaxy S22 and a new Galaxy S22 Pro, replacing the Galaxy S21 Plus position in the current lineup. As a whole range, the Galaxy S22 is expected to feature either a Snapdragon 895 or Exynos 2200 chipset depending on where you buy it.

But when will we be able to see this phone? The smart assumption would be in January 2022, as that would be basically a year since the Galaxy S21 range debuted. However, there has also been discussion of a possible December reveal, which would give Samsung a faster start against recent rival phones like the iPhone 13 and the Google Pixel 6.