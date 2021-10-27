Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could finally be gearing up for release — here's the proof

The much-rumored but still illusive Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may soon be ready for a reveal.

The evidence for this comes from Roland Quandt, who found that the support page for a device with the model number SM-G990B/DS has reappeared on Samsung's Irish website. This number is thought to belong to the Galaxy S21 FE, which if the case would make this an important piece of proof that the phone is still coming.

In addition Jermaine "Concept Creator" Schmit posted an image of a screen protector bearing the label "For Galaxy S21 FE." These look like to be third-party products rather than Samsung-made ones. But assuming these are genuine products, it still seems like accessory makers are still confident the Galaxy S21 FE will appear.

Meanwhile, LetsGoDigital has commissioned Giuseppe "Snoreyn" Spinelli to create a fresh batch of Galaxy S21 FE renders (seen on this page) updating the colors from previous renders he made. As you can see in the designs, the phone looks a lot like the original Samsung Galaxy S21, only with a single overall color rather than a two-tone look.

(Image credit: Snoreyn/LetsGoDigital)

The Galaxy S21 FE's four color options, which can be seen in Snoreyn's renders, are claimed to be white, grey, light green and light purple. Display analyst Ross Young adds that most Galaxy S21 FE models will be built in grey, but there will also be a blue version available in limited quantities too.

(Image credit: Snoreyn/LetsGoDigital)

From previous leaks, we're now expecting the Galaxy S21 FE in 2022, with January 11 being one possible date. It's believed that Samsung had intended for the phone to appear at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 last week, but due to production delays and issues, it had to reschedule the launch.

As you can tell from the name, the Galaxy S21 FE is meant to be a reworked Galaxy S21 with a focus on making it slightly cheaper. We should still see a Snapdragon 888 chip running the show, and a similar main/ultrawide/3x telephoto camera combination to the base Galaxy S21 on the FE model. But it may also come in a new 6.4-inch size and at a price lower than the $799 of the standard Galaxy S21.

With an early 2022 reveal on the cards, the Galaxy S21 FE could accompany the Samsung Galaxy S22, which may also be arriving that month. This will be a full refresh of the Galaxy S21, likely including new Snapdragon 895 and Exynos 2200 chips, a new rear camera design and possibly an Galaxy S22 Ultra model with a built-in S Pen, according to the latest rumors.