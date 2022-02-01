Samsung Galaxy S22 release date could come much later than expected

We're on the cusp of the Galaxy S22 launch. In fact, the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event where Samsung will announce the new phones is set for next week on February 9. There, the Korean phone maker will spill all the beans on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 — that is, the stuff that hasn't already copiously leaked.

But a new rumor from Jon Prosser (via Twitter) spells potentially bad news for getting your hands on your shiny new Galaxy S22. Prosser says his sources claim that Samsung is planning to push back the release date for all three phones, citing supply chain issues. The Galaxy S22 Ultra will apparently release on February 25, while the Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 will come much later on March 11.

Bad news: I’m told that due to supply chain issues, the Galaxy S22 lineup has had a slight setback. Pre-order for ALL devices is still happening on event day (Feb 9)However, availability has now been split: S22 Ultra: Feb 25S22 & S22+: Pushed to March 11 pic.twitter.com/pp2IFAYXSNJanuary 31, 2022 See more

That's a real bummer, especially the non-Ultra models potentially launching more than a month after their announcement. While some smaller phone makers have done that before, it's not a common occurrence with high profile phone releases, especially major ones like the Galaxy S launches.

Of course, every industry is affected by supply chain problems, especially the various electronics spheres. Chip shortages, labor shortages, transportation issues, it's a perfect storm of absolute chaos, even two years into the COVID-19 pandemic. While many of us had hoped things would improve considering how long the novel coronavirus has been a part of our lives, that doesn't seem to be the case.

While no one should fault Samsung for delaying a phone launch due to problems outside of its control, it is unfortunate for people looking to upgrade to the new Galaxy phones. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is especially interesting, since it's rumored to be the return of the venerable Galaxy Note. That includes a built-in S Pen and a blocky design reminiscent of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra along with

Otherwise, we expect all three phones to be some of the most powerful Android phones around with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor (or Exynos 2200 in international markets). The displays could also be some of the brightest ever seen on a smartphone, with the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy S22 Plus rumored to have screens that can reach 1,750 nits. Visibility in sunlight issues could be a thing of the past with a panel that bright.

We're here to show you how to watch Unpacked, so be sure to check there to see how to tune into the show. February 9 is just a little over a week away.