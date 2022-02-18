Samsung Galaxy S22 delays — here's the ship date for each model now

Samsung's new Galaxy S22 flagships are expected to arrive in consumers' hands on February 25. However, it now appears those Galaxy S22 preorders may not arrive in time after all.

A quick look at current shipping estimates indicates that many Galaxy S22 preorders are being pushed back, with some shipping dates showing dates as late as May 15 (T-Mobile). Certain colors of the Galaxy S22, for instance, are listed as arriving by April 8, according to Samsung's own website. Meanwhile, select configurations of the Galaxy S22 Ultra have slipped as far back as April 15 at Samsung, with select models (Phantom Black/1TB) completely sold out.

The news isn't too surprising as earlier this week we learned that Samsung was struggling with Galaxy Tab S8 preorders. However, if you're waiting on a preorder — or were planning on taking advantage of any Galaxy S22 deals — we've listed the new expected shipping dates below.

Wait times for the Galaxy S22 models

(Image credit: Samsung)

Galaxy S22 shipping delays Store Galaxy S22 (256GB) Samsung March 4 - April 8 AT&T Feb. 25 - April 1 Verizon Feb. 25 T-Mobile Feb. 25

Galaxy S22 Plus shipping delays Store Galaxy S22 (256GB) Samsung March 4 - April 8 AT&T Feb. 25 - April 1 Verizon Feb. 25 T-Mobile Feb. 25

Galaxy S22 Ultra shipping delays Store 256GB 512GB 1TB Samsung April 8 March 4 - April 8 April 15 AT&T Feb. 25 - April 1 Feb. 25 N/A Verizon Feb. 25 - March 25 Feb. 25 - April 1 N/A T-Mobile Feb. 25 Feb. 25 - May 15 N/A

It's important to stress that your mileage may vary with the Galaxy S22 wait times. Shipping dates are determined by a variety of factors including your location and your chosen configuration, so we can't guarantee that your wait time won't be longer than the ones listed above.