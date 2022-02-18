Samsung Galaxy S22 delays — here's the ship date for each model now

By published

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra rear and cameras
Samsung's new Galaxy S22 flagships are expected to arrive in consumers' hands on February 25. However, it now appears those Galaxy S22 preorders may not arrive in time after all. 

A quick look at current shipping estimates indicates that many Galaxy S22 preorders are being pushed back, with some shipping dates showing dates as late as May 15 (T-Mobile). Certain colors of the Galaxy S22, for instance, are listed as arriving by April 8, according to Samsung's own website. Meanwhile, select configurations of the Galaxy S22 Ultra have slipped as far back as April 15 at Samsung, with select models (Phantom Black/1TB) completely sold out.

The news isn't too surprising as earlier this week we learned that Samsung was struggling with Galaxy Tab S8 preorders. However, if you're waiting on a preorder — or were planning on taking advantage of any Galaxy S22 deals — we've listed the new expected shipping dates below. 

Wait times for the Galaxy S22 models

Galaxy S22 colors

Galaxy S22 shipping delays
StoreGalaxy S22 (256GB)
SamsungMarch 4 - April 8
AT&TFeb. 25 - April 1
VerizonFeb. 25
T-MobileFeb. 25

Galaxy S22 Plus shipping delays
StoreGalaxy S22 (256GB)
SamsungMarch 4 - April 8
AT&TFeb. 25 - April 1
VerizonFeb. 25
T-MobileFeb. 25

Galaxy S22 Ultra shipping delays
Store256GB512GB1TB
SamsungApril 8March 4 - April 8April 15
AT&TFeb. 25 - April 1Feb. 25N/A
VerizonFeb. 25 - March 25Feb. 25 - April 1N/A
T-MobileFeb. 25Feb. 25 - May 15N/A

It's important to stress that your mileage may vary with the Galaxy S22 wait times. Shipping dates are determined by a variety of factors including your location and your chosen configuration, so we can't guarantee that your wait time won't be longer than the ones listed above. 

