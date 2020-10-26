Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra leak reveals more specs — but don't get too excited

We’re running towards the end of the year, which means we’re just about done with the annual cycle of phone launches. Barring a few unreleased exceptions and outliers, it’s time to look forward to what 2021 has to offer instead.

The first big launch of any year is typically the next Samsung Galaxy S-series phone, and the latest leak offers a few more details about what we can expect from the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

According to leaker Ishan Agarwal (via 91mobiles), the Samsung Galaxy 21 Ultra is set to come with a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display, a 5,000 mAh battery, a 108MP rear camera, 40MP front camera, and will run Android 11 out of the box.

The screen size is interesting. The Galaxy S20 Ultra came with a 6.9-inch display, though when revealing his renders of the phone OnLeaks could only say that the S21 Ultra’s display would be between 6.7 and 6.9 inches. 6.8 inches is right in the middle of that, though it makes us wonder if there’s a reason Samsung has dropped that tenth of an inch this time around.

“2x display” is also worth talking about. It’s quite obvious that an S21 Ultra isn’t going to have two displays, so what could it mean? It’s possible that because the S21 Ultra will have Samsung’s Infinity O display, that the “2x” means two front-facing cameras -- something Samsung hasn’t done since the S10 5G. But 91mobiles only talks about the front-facing camera as a singular entity, so that doesn’t quite fit.

It could also relate to the two curved edges, though considering those have been standard since the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7, it's not particularly noteworthy. So this is just going to have to remain a mystery for now. Either until launch, or until some other leak can clarify what this means. Assuming it means anything at all.

Past leaks also told us that the S21 Ultra will come with four camera lenses, measure in at 165.1 x 75.6 x 8.9mm (10.8mm with the bump), and appears to have an Edge-style curved display. On the inside we can expect the phone to come with the upcoming Snapdragon 875 processor in the U.S., while international markets will get an equivalent Samsung-made Exynos processor instead.

And obviously it was going to run Android 11 out of the box. It would be out of the question for Samsung to launch a flagship without running the latest version of Android.

We can expect to hear more in the coming months, though we may have to wait until launch for Samsung to spill some of the S21 range’s secrets. Luckily it’s rumored Samsung is scraping the typical February launch window for January instead.