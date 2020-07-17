Samsung Galaxy Buds Live getting noise cancellation to fight AirPods Pro

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live may be a stronger threat to the AirPods Pro than originally anticipated. A new leak has given us reason to think Samsung's managed to fit an unexpected high-end feature in its tiny bean-shaped headphones.

That feature is active noise cancelling, which allows me to magically block the noisy world out when I walk down the street to get groceries. We've learned about this potential feature from leaked WalkingCat aka Twitter user @h0x0d who posted a short clip we've embedded below.

The video, which looks like something straight out of the Samsung Unpacked 2020 event set for August 5, shows the three colors of the Galaxy Buds Live that we've already seen in previous leaks. After one of the rose gold buds floats into the air, a very tantalizing message comes on screen, reading "keep the noise out. Let the sound in."

Galaxy Beans pic.twitter.com/uJBO2BZbKBJuly 17, 2020

That sounds exactly like the messaging one would expect to hear if the Samsung Buds Live can block out the ambient noise around you. It doesn't seem likely that Samsung would advertise the new Buds in this way if they simply offered passive noise cancelling.

What doesn't make sense about this possible feature is that none of the Galaxy Buds Live leaks have shown any headphone in-ear tips. Those removable and cleanable pieces of silicone are necessary for creating the seal required for excellent active noise cancelling.

So, Samsung, what magic are you preparing for August? We should find out in just a few weeks, so stay tuned for the latest updates when Galaxy Unpacked kicks off on August 5.