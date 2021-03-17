Samsung Galaxy A72 release date, price, specs and more

Samsung has taken the wraps off the new Galaxy A72, which has some surprisingly high-end features for a midrange device. In some ways, in fact, the A72 rivals the Galaxy S21 series, even though it's not likely to cost nearly as much as those flagship phones. All in all, the Galaxy A72 is a compelling device.

Though Samsung hasn't spilled all of the beans as of this writing, we know a surprising amount about the A72. It sports a nice display, solid camera tech, and a big battery.

So without further ado, read on for the Samsung Galaxy A72 specs and features.

Samsung Galaxy A72 specs

Galaxy A72 Display 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED (1080 x 2400) Display refresh rate 90Hz Rear cameras 64MP (f1/.8), 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2), 8MP telephoto 3x optical (f/2.4), 5MP macro (f/2.4) Front camera 32MP (f/2.2) CPU Snapdragon 720G RAM 6GB, 8GB Storage 128GB, 256GB microSD expansion Up to 1TB Battery 5,000 mAh Charging 25W Operating System Android 11, One UI 3.1 Colors Awesome Violet, Awesome Blue, Awesome Black, Awesome White Water/dust resistance IP67, 30 minutes up to 1 m Size 6.5 x 3.05 x 0.33 inches Weight 7.2 ounces

Samsung Galaxy A72 price and availability

(Image credit: Samsung)

As of writing this article, Samsung has not divulged the Galaxy A72's final pricing. It has two RAM and storage configurations, so expect at least a couple of different price points.

That said, we can look back at the Galaxy A71 5G for some hints as to what the A72 might cost. That launched for $600 in the U.S. last year, making it a competitor to higher-tier devices like the Pixel 5. However, it was easily outdone by the Galaxy S20 FE, which cost just $100 more when it arrived a few months later.

We expect the Galaxy A72 to be quite similar in price to the A71. Samsung's new phone has an impressive spec sheet all things considered, and we think it'd be a great phone if it hits $600. Even though it's a new 2021 device, it still faces fierce competition from the likes of the Pixel 4a 5G, iPhone SE, and OnePlus Nord N10.

Samsung Galaxy A72 design

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy A72 looks remarkably similar to its predecessor with a curved back and a rectangular camera hump. It is, however, slightly larger at 6.5 x 3.05 x 0.33 inches. The front-facing camera is nestled within a hole punch cutout in the phone's display. Otherwise, you can see a slight resemblance to the Galaxy S21 series, though the A72 lacks the contour cutout of its more expensive cousins.

Samsung is offering four colors for the Galaxy A72: Awesome Black, Awesome Violet, Awesome White, and Awesome Blue. After all, Samsung wants you to know that this phone is nothing but awesome.

The whole phone uses the same color scheme and texture. This offers a more cohesive design, making it look like one big Easter-themed phone.

Samsung Galaxy A72 display

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung is well-known and loved for its display acumen, so we expect the Galaxy A72 to use a beautiful screen. Though we'll need to wait to see and test it for ourselves, here's what we know about it so far.

You'll get a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 2400 x 1080 resolution. That's a display density of 394 ppi. And to keep things super smooth, you'll get a 90Hz refresh rate. The latter bit is a step up from the Galaxy A71 5G, which sported a 60Hz panel, though it's not as fast as the 120Hz refresh rate on the 5G version of the new Galaxy A52, released alongside the A72.

Finally, Samsung wants you to be able to use your phone outside, so it touts a max brightness of 800 nits.

Samsung Galaxy A72 cameras

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung has noticed that high performing cameras are important to people, so it's leveling up the photography and video experience for the Galaxy A72 from previous Galaxy A handsets. You get four cameras on this phone: a 64MP main shooter, a 12MP ultrawide, 8MP telephoto (with 3x optical zoom), and a 5MP macro.

Why companies insist that people need a macro camera is beyond us. But at least you also get Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) on the main and telephoto sensors to help eliminate hand shakiness. The ultrawide and macro cameras lack OIS.

For video, the Galaxy A72 lets you record at up to 4K. You can also grab a 8MP still image from any video thanks to the "4K Video Snap" feature. Samsung has also included AI scene detection to better optimize your shots and its impressive Night Mode for grabbing low-light photos.

Samsung Galaxy A72 performance and connectivity

(Image credit: Samsung)

Unlike the Galaxy A71 5G, the Galaxy A72 does not have 5G capabilities according to the information that Samsung provided to us. This is an odd exclusion, especially given the presence of the Galaxy A52 5G. Perhaps a 5G variant is coming later this year. So you'll be left with LTE with the A72, which is fine for most people.

Samsung told us the Galaxy A72 uses a Snapdragon 720G, an octa-core CPU with two high-performance cores clocked at 2.3Ghz and 6 low-power cores clocked at 1.8Ghz. Last year's Galaxy A71 5G used the Snapdragon 765, so perhaps we'll see a similar SoC should a 5G version of the A72 appear.

Samsung Galaxy A72 battery and charging

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Galaxy A72 packs a huge 5,000 mAh battery. Considering the FHD display and what we expect to be a power-efficient processor, we expect this phone to last for two days or maybe even longer depending on your usage. Even if you're gaming or watching videos, 5,000 mAh will go a long way.

For charging, the A72 supports 25W wired fast charging. Samsung has said that there will be a charger included with the Galaxy A72, though we're not sure if it'll be the full 25W brick.

Samsung Galaxy A72 software

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Galaxy A72 will ship with Android 11 with One UI 3.1 on top. This is inline with the Galaxy S21 series and it's fantastic to see. Not only that, but Samsung is committing to 3 years of software updates and 4 years of security updates for the Galaxy A72. At the time of writing, this is the best support available in Android land, even outmatching Google's support schedule for its Pixel phones.

This phone is yet another element in the wider Galaxy ecosystem. That includes the likes of the Galaxy Buds Pro, the Galaxy SmartTags, and SmartThings for home automation. With the A72 comes Music Share, which lets you share music or podcasts with your friend's phone. Or with Buds Together, you can pair up to two pairs of Galaxy Buds to you Galaxy A72 to share the music experience.

Samsung Galaxy A72 outlook

Assuming the price is right, the Galaxy A72 looks to be one awesome device. We'll obviously save our final opinions for a full review, but we like what we see. This phone offers a lot, including a good display, powerful cameras, and a huge 5,000 mAh battery.

Though there's no 5G support at this time, the Galaxy A72 should still be a great device. It faces plenty of competition from the current crop of cheap and mid-range phones. As 2021 matures, we'll likely see even better phones take on the Galaxy A72. For now, though, if you like the Samsung ecosystem, the A72 is shaping up to be an awesome device. Stay tuned for our full review.