Reservation Dogs season 2 release date and time: How to watch online

California dreaming has had a brutal and cold wake-up call on Reservation Dogs season 2. One of the best shows on television returns to FX on Hulu with the core group of Native teens at loose ends. Three are still stuck on the reservation, while the fourth is on the road to their once-desired destination — but finding life off the reservation is tougher than imagined.

Reservation Dogs season 2 release date and time Reservation Dogs season 2 premieres with two episodes Wednesday, August 3 at 12 a.m. ET on Hulu (opens in new tab).

Reservation Dogs follows Indigenous teenagers Bear (D’Pharoah Woon-A-Tai), Elora (Devery Jacobs), Cheese (Lane Factor) and Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis). They live on a reservation in rural Oklahoma. After the suicide of their friend, they plot to commit some petty crimes to raise the money they need to leave for California.

When season 2 begins, Bear is still mourning Daniel while also feeling betrayed by Elora, who took their funds and hit the road with Jackie (Elva Guerra). He, Cheese and Willie Jack have to grapple with that age-old question that has dogged almost everybody: "Now what?" With their escape plan falling apart, they must figure out what to do with themselves on the reservation.

Meanwhile, Elora discovers California isn't the saving grace she believed it could be. As another traveler once learned after an adventure, "There's no place like home."

Here's what you need to know about watching Reservation Dogs season 2 online. Plus, check out the trailer below:

How to watch Reservation Dogs season 2 online in the U.S.

Season 2 premieres with two episodes. The remaining eight episodes will drop weekly on Wednesdays.

Hulu is only available in the U.S..

Can you watch Reservation Dogs season 2 in Canada, the UK and Australia?

While Hulu may not available everywhere, fans around the world will be able to watch Reservation Dogs on Disney Plus' Star channel (opens in new tab). There's just one catch:

Season 2 doesn't have a confirmed release date yet, but it is "coming soon." (opens in new tab)

Reservation Dogs season 2 cast

The cast of Reservation Dogs is led by the four actors who play the core group of Native teens: D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai as Bear Smallhil, Devery Jacobs as Elora Danan Postoak, Paulina Alexis as Willie Jack and Lane Factor as Cheese

They are joined by supporting cast members including: