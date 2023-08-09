It's almost time to watch Red, White and Royal Blue on Prime Video to see the movie version of Casey McQuiston's bestselling LGBTQ romance novel. Finding love is hard enough without throwing global politics, publicity nightmares and coming out into the mix.

Red, White and Royal Blue streaming details Red, White and Royal Blue premieres Friday (Aug. 11) at 12:01 a.m. ET on Prime Video.

Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez) is the son of the first woman President of the United States (Uma Thurman), while Britain’s Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine) is in line for the throne. They're both handsome, charismatic and popular worldwide — and they also hate each other.

When their long-simmering feud gets into the open, it not only threatens to ruin their public images but drive a wedge into U.S./British relations at the worst possible time. As damage control, Alex and Henry are forced into a staged friendship. But over time, it becomes very real — and escalates into love.

Here's everything to know about how to watch Red, White and Royal Blue online. Plus, scroll down for the trailer and cast list.

How to watch Red, White and Royal Blue in the US, UK, Canada and Australia

Viewers around the world can watch Red, White and Royal Blue on Prime Video starting Friday (Aug. 11) at 12:01 a.m. ET.

The film has a run time of 1 hour 58 minutes and is rated R.

Red, White and Royal Blue is a Prime Video original. The streaming service is included with an Amazon Prime subscription, which you can sample with a a one-month free trial. Prime Video's library includes original shows and movies, like Daisy Jones & the Six, The Boys and the Rings of Power.

How to watch Red, White and Royal Blue anywhere on Earth

While Amazon Prime Video is available in many countries around the world, it's not everywhere. If you are in a region without access to Prime Video, you don't have to miss Red, White and Royal Blue. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Red, White and Royal Blue trailer

The trailer for Red, White and Royal Blue kicks off with a preview of the "international incident" that gets Alex and Prince Henry in trouble — it really takes the cake! From there, the trailer previews Alex and Henry's attempt to become friends, which soon turns into locking lips.

Red, White and Royal Blue cast

The cast of Red, White and Royal Blue is led by Taylor Zakhar Perez as Alex Claremont-Diaz and Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Henry of the United Kingdom.

They are joined by:

Uma Thurman as Ellen Claremont, the first female President of the United States

Stephen Fry as King James III

Sarah Shahi as Zahra Bankston, the president's deputy chief of staff

Ellie Bamber as Princess Beatrice, Henry's sister

Thomas Flynn as Prince Philip, Henry's brother

Rachel Hilson as Nora Holleran, the Vice President's granddaughter

Clifton Collins Jr. as Oscar Diaz, congressman and First Gentleman

Malcolm Atobrah as Percy "Pez" Okonjo, Henry's best friend

Akshaye Khanna as Shaan Srivastava, Henry’s equerry

Aneesh Sheth as Amy, a Secret Service Agent

Sharon D. Clark as the British prime minister