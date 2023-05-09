Real Madrid vs Man City live stream: How to watch Champions League semi-final online

The Real Madrid vs Man City live stream is expected to be a thrilling Champions League semi-final between the two strongest teams left in the tournament — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN (opens in new tab).

Real Madrid vs Man City live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Real Madrid vs Man City live stream takes place today (Tuesday, May 9).

► Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 7 a.m. AEDT (May 10)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab)

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

In many ways, this semi-final tie feels like a de-facto Champions League final. Real Madrid are the reigning champions, and the most successful team in the competition’s history, while Man City are the perennial challenger. The Premier League side are typically the favorites to win prior to the start of the tournament but have always failed to bring the trophy home. Could this year finally see Pep Guardiola’s men win that much-coveted European title?

This matchup is also a repeat of last year’s semi-final where Man City flamed out in dramatic fashion. The English side appeared to have navigated a route to the final in Paris before two goals in stoppage time from Rodrygo sent the game to extra time where a Karim Benzema penalty confirmed Real Madrid’s place in their 16th Champions League final, which they went on to win 1-0 against Liverpool.

Guardiola has played down the need for revenge this week, but there’s no doubt that last year’s dramatic collapse has left scars on this Man City side. And the chance to earn redemption against the same opposition will be a tantalizing one. Man City are also on track to complete a historic treble with the Premier League and FA Cup trophies also within their grasp, making a win even more vital.

Domestically, Man City currently top the Premier League table whereas Real Madrid sit 3rd in La Liga, behind local rivals Atlético Madrid and the old enemy Barcelona, who have already been named champions of the Spanish division. Man City are on a run of 10 straight wins in the Premier League whereas Real Madroid’s recent form is less impressive with two defeats in their last three La Liga matches, although the world-famous team did win the Copa del Rey final 2-1 over Osasuna at the weekend.

Both these sides cruised through the quarter-final stage with Man City dispatching Bayern Munich 4-1 over two legs while Real Madrid went a step further and saw off Chelsea by a margin of 4 goals to nil. There's no doubt that the Real Madrid vs Man City live stream is a match not to be missed, and all the details you need to watch from anywhere are down below.

Plus, make sure you don’t miss a moment of this year’s tournament by checking out our full Champions League live streams hub. This comprehensive guide has all the information you need to watch every single game as we rapidly approach the final in Istanbul on June 10.

How to watch the Real Madrid vs Man City live stream wherever you are

The Real Madrid vs Man City live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

(opens in new tab) Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Paramount Plus or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Real Madrid vs Man City live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Real Madrid vs Man City live stream on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab). If you're not already subscribed use code PICARD to get a 30-day free trial. This deal runs until April 30.

Alternatively, If you're a cord cutter, Fubo.TV is another option as the game is also set to be broadcast on TUDN. The Pro Plan costs $75 per month but gives you 121 channels, including CBS local channels, TUDN and UniMás, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you're a subscriber but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Real Madrid vs Man City live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) offers a library filled with content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. Get access to your local CBS live feed as well as exclusive access to UEFA Champions League. Binge Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Picard and The Good Fight. Check out the service with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including TUDN.

How to watch the Real Madrid vs Man City live stream in the UK

BT Sport (opens in new tab) has the Real Madrid vs Man City live stream in the U.K., and you can watch it on BT Sport HD. The game kicks off at 8 p.m. BST.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. If you have both, you can add the Sports package for £15/month plus a £20 upfront fee, or go for the £40/month Big Sports package which also includes all of the Sky Sports channels.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (opens in new tab) (£29), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Real Madrid vs Man City live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Real Madrid vs Man City live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Real Madrid vs Man City live stream on DAZN (opens in new tab).

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $24.99 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($199 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on pretty much every single streaming platform you can think of.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Real Madrid vs Man City live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Real Madrid vs Man City live stream on Stan (opens in new tab). The streaming service offers a 30-day free trial, after which subscriptions start at $10 AUD. To watch Champions League live streams you'll also need to pay $10 for the Sports add-on — but this also includes a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).

Stan users stuck abroad can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to still access the service they already pay for.

How to watch the Real Madrid vs Man City live stream in New Zealand

New Zealanders can watch the Real Madrid vs Man City live stream on Spark Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $24.99 NZD per month, but there's currently a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab) so you can check it out and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it. And as well as the EPL action you also get cricket, NBA basketball, F1 racing and more.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).