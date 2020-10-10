Razer Blade Stealth 13 gets a new HD display, better processors

Get ready for a new version of the Razer Blade Stealth 13, this one with an OLED screen and Intel’s latest processor.

The $1,999 gaming laptop introduced at RazerCon 2020 today (Oct. 10) updates the Razer Blade Stealth 13 introduced earlier this year. That version boasted a 120Hz display, which Razer has touted as the world’s first gaming ultrabook.

The new versions of the Razer Blade Stealth 13, which ship this month, still include that 120Hz model, which will cost $1,799. But there’s now an OLED touchscreen panel featuring full HD resolution for people who want the truer colors and deeper blacks that OLED technology provides.

Other than the different types of 13.3-inch panels, there’s little separating the two Razer Blade Stealth 13 models introduced by Razer. Both now feature quad-core 11th-gen Intel Core i7 28W processors, which promise better performance and battery efficiency. The processor now runs at 28W, an improvement over the 25W performance in the last laptop, which Razer says will offer a performance boost.

Graphics are the same as before, with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU boosted by 4GB GDDR6 with Max-Q Design and 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM. Each Razer Blade Stealth 13 model comes packing 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 upgradeable hard drive for expandable storage space.

Finally, the new Razer Blade Stealth 13 laptops include 4x upward-facing speakers and THX spatial audio to complement each model's sound.

Razer’s not stopping with new gaming laptops, though. The company also debuted its first-ever gaming chair in the form of the Razer Iskur. The Iskur is built to better support your spine, keeping it in its most neutral position with the ability to extend up to 26 degrees. The Iskar's lumbar support system is fully customizable as well.

Crafted from multi-layered synthetic leather, foam cushioning, and memory foam for the head cushion, it's engineered to be sturdy and reliable. It can support up to 299 lbs and 6.2-feet users, and it will cost $49. It's set for a firm launch today.

Interestingly enough, Razer is also introducing its first-ever PC case: the Razer Tomahawk. It's riddled with performance ventilation as well as customizable side panels, Razer Chroma RGB and cable management options and front panel headers with plenty of connectivity options. It will cost $179 and will be available this fall via Razer.com as well as select North American retailers.

Those interested in a newer version of Razer's Seiren microphone will be excited to know a smaller version is arriving today as well: the Seiren Mini. It will come in three colors (including pink) and will cost $49.