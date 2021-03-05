Best Buy has PS5 stock now — how to get your console

You best be quick because Best Buy has restocked the PS5.

It was rumoured all week that the electronics retailer was gearing up for a sizeable stock drop after most major retailers took fresh orders of Sony's next-gen console earlier this week.

This is now the third Friday in a row that Best Buy has dropped PS5 stock, so a pattern is definitely emerging at this point. Hopefully, it's a sign that the stock issues that have plagued the console since launch are starting to alleviate and soon you'll be able to buy a console without worry.

What better way to start off your weekend than by securing yourself a shiny new PS5?

PS5 restock at Best Buy

How to get your PS5 from Best Buy

Now that Best Buy has restocked the PS5 it will be a mad scramble for customers to complete their order, so you'll need to be quick.

If you miss out though, don't worry, we've got some tips that will help to tip the odds in your favor next time.

It’s important to note that Best Buy will not allow you to order the PS5 from one of its retail stores. You must order your PS5 online. You can select in-store pickup from some locations, but you’ll need to complete the transaction online beforehand.

When the PS5 is back in stock at Best Buy it will almost certainly sell out in minutes, so you need to be lightning-quick getting your order through. Make sure you already have a Best Buy account and have all your payment information pre-saved so you can speed through checkout.

Setting up stock alerts, or following a PS5 restock twitter account, is also a smart move as you’ll need to be on the Best Buy website the moment that stock is released in order to secure a console.

When Best Buy sells out today, then Sony Direct is likely to be the next place that takes PS5 orders, as they haven’t restocked for more than a week.

However, some customers who managed to order a PS5 in Sony Direct’s last restock are still waiting to receive their console. Clearly, even Sony itself is struggling to fulfill the demand for the PS5.