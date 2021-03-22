Sony Direct PS5 restock sold out: how to get a console when stock returns

Update: Sony Direct PS5 restock is now sold out. Make sure to follow our PS5 restock date tracker to see when the next console drop may occur.

Sony Direct PS5 restock is back. The Sony Direct store currently has a virtual queue for PS5 restock. This restock event is open to anyone. You can get the PS5 for $499 via this link or the PS5 Digital for $399 via this link.

Alternatively, rumors indicate there will be a huge Amazon PS5 restock event sometime this week.

Sony Direct PS5 restock (sold out)

PS5: $499 at Sony Direct

Sold out: The flagship PS5 console includes a 4K UDH Blu-ray disc drive. As a result, the design is slightly fuller than the all-digital model. It sells for $499 and includes a PS5 DualSense controller.

PS5 Digital: $399 @ Sony Direct

Sold out: The PS5 Digital console lacks a 4K UDH Blu-ray disc drive. As a result, it's slightly thinner than its counterpart. It also sells for $399 ($100 less) and includes a PS5 DualSense controller.

What to do once you're in the queue

Once you're on the virtual queue, you'll be given an estimated wait time. All wait times vary, and there's a good chance you'll have "more than an hour" wait. If that's the case, don't despair. Your status can rapidly change and you may have a shorter wait time than estimated. (For instance, after waiting 20 minutes on a previous PS5 restock event, our time was cut from "more than an hour" to just 15 minutes).

Additionally, you may be required to solve a captcha. (A simple challenge/question to ensure you're not a bot). It usually requires that you select a radio box. As a result, you'll want to make sure your browser tab remains prominent, because if it's not you might miss your captcha challenge and you could forfeit your place in line.

What if you miss today's PS5 restock

If Sony Direct sells out of consoles, know that other retailers are expected to get stock in the coming days, especially as Sony attempts to ramp up production. In fact, the internet is buzzing about a potentially massive restock at Amazon happening this week. Alternatively, you can use our PS5 tracker below to check PS5 restock at any time.

When is the next Sony Direct restock

Sony Direct has increased its PS5 restock events. In fact, it's not uncommon for the retailer to have two restock events per week. Make sure to check our PS5 restock date tracker to see when the next PS5 drop may occur at any given U.S. retailer.