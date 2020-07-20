PS5 pre-order limit could mean one console per person

It’s looking very likely that you’ll only be able to get one PS5 when it launches at the end of the year, likely some point in November.

That’s because Sony could be limiting pre-orders of its next-generation console to one per person. At least that’s what a member of the Resetera forums, going by the name of Expy, managed to dig up from some JavaScript on the PlayStation official store.

The forum user discovered an error message, which flagged pre-orders of the PS5 would be limited to just one console per person, was added to the source code of the PlayStation store page. “You can only purchase one version of the PS5 Console: Disc or Digital. You have already added one PS5 console to your cart,” the message reads.

Given the PS5 is set to be a $500 games console, buying more than one at a time would require PlayStation fans to have rather deep pockets, especially when one considers that games for the next-generation consoles are set to be pretty expensive; prices are tipped to be around $70 per game.

There have been rumours that there may be a shortage of PS5 consoles at launch, But Sony has apparently ramped up its console production, meaning that it should have plenty of PS5 consoles to go around.

Sony will likely want to be a little cautious with its launch of the PS5, as while it looks set to have some powerful exclusive games under its belt, such as Horizon Forbidden West, its console isn’t as powerful as the Xbox Series X . Microsoft’s machine offers 12 teraflops of power compared to the PS5’s 10.28 teraflops.

And Microsoft seems to be ready to offer extensive backwards compatibility and Smart Delivery - whereby people don’t have to buy a game they already have on the Xbox One for the Xbox Series X - while the PS5 seems more keenly focused on next-generation gaming.

As such, Sony probably doesn’t want to push out vast amounts of PS5 consoles until it can fully gauge the appetite for its upcoming gaming machine. And limiting one console per customer is likely a way for it to ensure the PS5 reaches as many people as possible without needing to produce an overwhelming number of consoles.