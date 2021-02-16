PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of Marvel's Avengers get major next-gen upgrade

PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of Marvel's Avengers have just been revealed by publisher Square Enix. And luckily for gamers who bought it on PS4 or Xbox One, both are eligible for free next-gen upgrades.

Along with the next-gen versions, Square Enix also announced that Clint Barton (Hawkeye) will be joining the Avengers at no additional cost. The free DLC, titled Marvel's Avengers Operation: Hawkeye - Future Imperfect, will be a new story quest featuring Barton, his protégé Kate Bishop, and the villain Maestro.

According to a press release, PS5 and Xbox Series X gamers will see higher framerates and up to 4K resolutions. This suggests that framerates will be unlocked — not locked to 60 fps — with resolution also being variable. So, during certain computationally intensive scenes, the game's resolution might drop to accommodate. The Xbox Series S version will top out at 1440p.

Apart from resolution and framerate, loading times should be significantly faster thanks to the console's new fast SSDs. The added memory will also be able to deliver better textures and farther draw distances. Characters too will see a nice next-gen upgrade, with higher resolution models, armor destruction, and "other enhancements."

For anyone jumping from last-gen to next-gen, your save file will carry over too. Square Enix also dropped a trailer, which is embedded below.

When Marvel's Avengers launched last September, it didn't get the critical reception Square Enix may had been hoping for. While we praised its story and the narrative centered around Kamala Khan, a.k.a. Ms. Marvel, the gameplay felt repetitive and shallow. Even then, developer Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix have not given up on the game, and have plans to continue adding content. So, it's definitely possible for the game to gain a strong following if the developers keep at it. Other games that have been able to win back fans include No Man's Sky and For Honor.

Next-gen versions of Marvel's Avengers are set to launch on March 18. The free upgrade is available from PS4 to PS5 with disc drive and Xbox One to Xbox Series X. Unfortunately for those who own the PS5 Digital Edition or Xbox Series S, they'll need to pay for the full game unless they already own it digitally.