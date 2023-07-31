Portugal vs USA live stream: How to watch Women’s World Cup 2023 game online

The Portgual vs USA live stream will see the USWNT look to book their place in the last 16 of the Women’s World Cup 2023 — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Portugal vs USA live stream, date, time, channels Portugal vs USA live stream takes place Tuesday, August 1.

► Time 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT / 8 a.m. BST / 5 p.m. AEST

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling

• U.K. — Watch on ITV and ITV Hub

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Portugal enter this match in third place in Group E after following up an opening-round defeat to the Netherlands with an encouraging 2-0 victory over Vietnam. However, if they are to avoid an early exit, they will need to take at least a point against the reigning world champions and hope that the Netherlands suffer an unlikely defeat against Vietnam. That’s a tall order, but as the Dutch team proved last week, this USA side can be contained. However, Portugal a draw may not be enough. The European side will likely need all three points if they are to advance further.

The USA currently top the group and will confirm their qualification for the first knockout with even just a draw. However, don’t expect them to play for a point, the USWNT will want to advance to the last 16 as group winners, which they can do with a win (and a better goal difference than the Netherlands). The USA have won the Women’s World Cup a record five times and reached the round of 16 at every single iteration of the competition since its inception, don’t expect that impressive record to be broken at this year's tournament as they are in a prime position to progress.

The Portgual vs USA live stream should be a thrilling game, as Portgual cannot afford to lose, and the USWNT are always a joy to watch. Both teams will be fighting for the victory from the very start. You won’t want to miss it and we’ve got all the details you need to watch it from anywhere down below.

Plus, you don’t need to miss a single moment of the tournament, as we've got all the detail you need to watch Women’s World Cup 2023 live streams. Our guide has all the info you need to stream every single match.

How to watch Portugal vs USA anywhere

Portugal vs USA live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling or another service and watch the game.

Portugal vs USA live streams by country

How to watch the Portugal vs USA live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch a Portugal vs USA live stream on FOX and the FOX website with a valid login, if your local FOX affiliate is showing the match. FOX is included with all cable packages or with one of our best TV antenna picks.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch a Portugal vs USA live stream on FOX and the FOX website with a valid login, if your local FOX affiliate is showing the match. FOX is included with all cable packages or with one of our best TV antenna picks.

Another option would be Sling TV or Fubo. Spanish language coverage is available via Telemundo or Peacock, but you will need a Peacock Premium subscription ($9.99/month) in order to watch.

Spanish language coverage is available via Telemundo or Peacock, but you will need a Peacock Premium subscription ($9.99/month) in order to watch.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Portugal vs USA live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start at $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, NBCSN and USA. Plus, World Cup fans can stream the entire tournament on FS1 and FOX (if you have a local Fox Network on Sling).

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got FOX and FS1, and a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front, and dozens of additional sports channels, including NBCSN and ESPN.

How to watch the Portugal vs USA live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Portugal vs USA live stream on TSN, the home of Women's World Cup 2023 in Canada.

If you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN Direct for $19 per month or you can take an annual pass which works out at around $16 per month. Plus, the service is open to all: you don't need to have TSN as part of an existing TV package.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to TSN, but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Portugal vs USA live stream by using a quality VPN like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Portugal vs USA live stream in the UK

In the U.K. the Portugal vs USA stream will be available to watch for free on ITV, or you can stream online via ITV Hub. You will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the game on TV or via online streaming.

If you're not currently in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still watch a Portugal vs USA live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Portugal vs USA live stream in Australia

Aussie soccer fans can watch the Women's World Cup 2023 for free on Channel 7, including the Portugal vs USA live stream. The free-to-air network is available on traditional TV or online by using the 7Plus streaming platform

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on 7Plus as if you were back home. ExpressVPN is our top pick of the options out there.

How to watch the Portugal vs USA live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Portugal vs USA live stream via Prime on Sky Go. You'll need to create an account, but otherwise, this streaming service is completely free to locals.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game of the Women's World Cup 2023 by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

Women's World Cup 2023 Group E table

Group E standings as of 10 a.m. ET on Monday, July 31.

Swipe to scroll horizontally GROUP E Header Cell - Column 0 PLAYED GD POINTS USA 2 3 4 Netherlands 2 1 4 Portugal 2 1 3 Vietnam 2 -5 0