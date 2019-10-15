Pixel 4 Event Live Blog: All the News from Made by Google '19

While months of leaks have left little to the imagination, we're just an hour or so away from the official debut of the Google Pixel 4 at the Made by Google '19 event in New York City.

Google's next flagship is expected to pack a dual-camera array with more advanced image processing, air gesture support, face unlock and a speedy Snapdragon 855 CPU, among other major features.

But we'll be seeing more than just new phones today -- Google is also expected to unveil the Pixelbook Go: a new version of the company's premium Chromebook with a unique ribbed design. Google's event should also yield a new Nest Mini smart speaker and a new version of the Pixel Buds.

We're on the ground in NYC covering every big announcement from Made by Google '19, so be sure to bookmark this live blog for the latest news as it happens.

Pixel 4 event live blog

All times ET: refresh for latest updates.

8:55 am: Our own Henry T. Casey gives us a look around the big line and venue before all of the media heads into the event.

ARE YOU READY FOR SOME PIXELS! The @tomsguide and @laptopmag crews — myself, @misssmith11, @pioneerspine and @jmorganblack — are here at #madebygoogle '19

8:32 am: The Google Nest Home Mini just leaked, including images, internal upgrades and more. Expect much better sound from this Google Home Mini successor for the same $49 price, along with a wall-mount-friendly design.

8:15 am: We're on the ground at The Shed in Hudson Yards! Already a long line of tech reporters eager to see what the Pixel 4 is all about.

7:15 am: It just wouldn't be launch day without a last-minute leak. We now know the Pixel 4's alleged price, which is reportedly $799 for the 64GB Pixel 4 and $899 for the 64GB Pixel 4 XL. No word yet on what the higher-storage models will cost, but these prices line up with previous Pixel releases.