Peacock will be home to future Universal movies like Jurassic World, Fast and Furious sequels

Finally some good news for Fast and Furious fans: Universal Studios and Peacock have reached a deal that will make the latter the exclusive home for the former's home. The deal starts in 2022, so don't expect F9 to be there.

Fast and Furious 10 and 11, however? They're most likely going to be a part of this deal, along with Jurassic World: Dominion and the next Halloween film. According to CNN, "Universal's movies will be available exclusively on Peacock no later than four months after they debut in theaters" Oh, and expect exclusive Universal films on Peacock as well.

This is a huge move for Peacock, which has had its troubles building its brand in its early period. The Tokyo Olympics that were supposed to be the linchpin of its launch were pushed back from 2020, which didn't leave the streaming service much to hang its on.

But then Peacock made The Office an exclusive, wrestling it from Netflix's hands. Speaking of wrestling, Peacock also became the exclusive U.S. streaming home of the WWE Network.

These movies will likely be another way for Peacock to pull people in from its free tier to its $4.99 per month subscription. HBO Max doesn't include big new movies on its $9.99 per month ad-supported tier, which you only get on its $14.99 per month package.

It's unclear as to whether or not this deal could help solve the Fast and Furious series' streaming problem. For years, the series built around family has been as splintered as a house of divorce: you need the likes of Peacock, HBO Max, Fubo and Spectrum to stream Dominic Toretto's adventures without buying them a la carte.

The Fast films on other services likely have long-term contracts that need to end before the rights can be sold to Peacock, but it just doesn't make sense that these films are spread out across the multitude of streaming services, while Disney Plus lets you watch all the Star Wars movies in order and nearly all the Marvel movies in order as well.