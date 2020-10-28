OnePlus Watch delayed — expect the OnePlus 9 first

When the launch window for the OnePlus 9 rolls around next year, we may not get the OnePlus Watch joining it as we expect.

As written by Max Jambor, aka Max J., a prominent leaker of OnePlus info, says that while it's in development, the OnePlus Watch's launch has been postponed indefinitely. Jambor says in his Voice post that he assumes the cause is "complications with the production or software development," but this is a guess on his part.

Jambor had previously said the OnePlus Watch would appear in October, but as you might guess from the fact it's almost November, that's no longer the case. There was some suggestion that the Watch was on the way at the OnePlus 8T launch, however.

A OnePlus-branded smartwatch has been rumored for some time. The idea has become increasingly likely as OnePlus' fellow brands at BBK Electronics, such as Oppo and Vivo, have released their own wearables. We're not expecting an identical product however, as the Oppo Watch has a square face, while the OnePlus Watch is thought to be round.

A smartwatch would fit well within the rapidly expanding OnePlus portfolio. As well as its classic numbered flagship line, currently represented by the OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 8 Pro, this year has seen the OnePlus Nord launch, and the announcement of the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and OnePlus Nord N100 earlier this week. There's also been two pairs of OnePlus true wireless earbuds - the OnePlus Buds and the OnePlus Buds Z.

If we aren't to expect the OnePlus Watch launch any time soon, such in November at the Nord N10 or Nord N100 launches, then the next sensible opportunity would be with the OnePlus 9, expected in April 2021, or perhaps earlier.