OnePlus foldable name may have just leaked — this is different

The eagerly-awaited OnePlus foldable may not be called not V Fold as was rumored some time ago, but the OnePlus Open, per leaker Max Jambor.

The Open name was trademarked back at the end of April of this year, Jambor reveals. Other names trademarked at the same time apparently included Wing, Peak, Edge and Prime, although Jambor says that Open is the one that OnePlus has settled on.

OnePlus is taking a different approach on the name for it's very first foldable Smartphone! Let me introduce it to you: OnePlus Open 👐

Open would certainly mark this OnePlus phone as different from its numbered flagship models and the Nord-branded budget line-up. It would also help differentiate the product further from rivals like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (and upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5) and the Google Pixel Fold, which while named in a nice straightforward way, do make the two products sound somewhat interchangeable.

Previous leaks for OnePlus' foldable have claimed it'll use the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 as the OnePlus 11 and other leading Android phones from this year, plus a very large 7.8-inch internal display and high-resolution rear cameras, all contained in an alleged design similar to that of the OnePlus 11.

It was expected when OnePlus first confirmed a foldable was on the way that it would draw heavy inspiration from the Oppo Find N2, made by its partner company. However, it sounds like OnePlus is going its own direction in several areas, which could make for yet another exciting new foldable phone launching this year.

We just hope that OnePlus sells it in the U.S. and Europe, as several Chinese phone makers already offer foldables but only for customers in their native market.

We are still expecting a launch in August of this year going by what OnePlus originally said back in February at MWC. So keep an ear to the ground for more news from the start of next month.