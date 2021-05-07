Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti could be scarily expensive

Logically, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti should cost somewhere between the $699 GeForce TX 3080 and the $1,499 GeForce RTX 3090 when it launches in a few weeks. But with semiconductor shortages and a cryptocurrency mining boom, actual street prices are looking increasingly likely to go completely out of whack.

Twitter tipster I_Leak_VN posted what they claim to be a graphics card price list from an unnamed Vietnamese retailer, and it’s not pleasant reading. The cheapest RTX 3080 Ti model on the list works out to about $3,019, while the most expensive is equivalent to $3,206.

It’s worth remembering that if this image is accurate, it only applies to a certain retailer in a certain country, and won’t be indicative of GeForce RTX 3080 Ti pricing in general.

But then we’ve also seen a retailer in the United Arab Emirates selling the RTX 3080 Ti early, for around $3,500. So it’s likely some sellers are preparing for limited stocks, and thus unmet demand, by hiking prices up to maximize returns on each unit.

"Real" MSI graphics cards price in my country 😭 pic.twitter.com/1mlU1C020cMay 5, 2021 See more

This would obviously be bad news for regular PC owners just looking to upgrade their graphics card; probably the latest in many disappointments too. That's because everything from the GeForce RTX 3090 to the Nvidia GeForce TX 3060 has suffered from painfully short supply ever since their respective launches.

The GeForce RTX 3080 Ti might provide relief for some — Nvidia directly sells its own cards at the MSRP, so not everywhere will be gouging prices — but many more will miss out.

On the other hand, a high price for the RTX 3080 Ti might actually make it easier for some hopeful gamers to get hold of one. It could end up a little like the RTX 3090: a graphics card that’s powerful, but pricey enough to push away cryptocurrency miners, as the cost of buying multiple units for mining rigs will make it much harder to get a return on their investment.

To be fair to miners, supply shortages are a bigger deal when it comes to MIA stock, but with some competition out of the way it might end up slightly easier to find available RTX 3080 Ti models. We’ll find out either way very soon: Nvidia is reportedly due to announce the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti on May 31, with a full release in early June.