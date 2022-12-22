NFL Sunday Ticket coming to YouTube TV — everything you need to know

And there you have it: NFL Sunday Ticket's new home is with Google and YouTube TV. But you don't need YouTube TV, one of the best cable TV alternatives, to get it, as it will also be sold through YouTube. Sound complicated? Let's break it down.

In a press release published to NFL.com (opens in new tab) today (Dec. 22), NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is quoted as saying "We're excited to bring NFL Sunday Ticket to YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels and usher in a new era of how fans across the United States watch and follow the NFL ... For a number of years we have been focused on increased digital distribution of our games and this partnership is yet another example of us looking towards the future and building the next generation of NFL fans." The latter refers to the recently-launched NFL Plus, a mobile-only offering.

Specifically, starting with the 2023-24 season, NFL Sunday Ticket will be distributed through YouTube TV as an add-on package, and as a standalone offering available on YouTube Primetime Channels. The latter only launched in November 2022.

Sunday Ticket, which lets fans watch all out-of-market NFL live streams that air on Sundays in the regular season (normally broadcast on FOX and CBS), is a key tool for people to follow their favorite teams no matter where they go.

Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV pricing and availability

Pricing and features were not announced. The press release states "Updated NFL Sunday Ticket product features and functionality will be announced ahead of the 2023 NFL season."

NFL Sunday Ticket will also be for sale on YouTube Primetime Channels, which distributes services including Showtime, Starz, Paramount Plus and AMC Plus.

Analysis: This deal is great for cord-cutters because it doesn't change the status quo (yet)

This is the second-ever home for Sunday Ticket, as it was first sold through DirecTV. Thankfully, it doesn't seem like this deal changes much in a negative way for football fans.

While we're currently awaiting pricing news to see if Google gives YouTube TV members a discounted price — compared to what Sunday Ticket costs through YouTube Primetime Channels — this all sounds good to us. YouTube is a ubiquitous app, available on all the best streaming devices, and many if not all smart TVs.

To put such a valued service on a widely available platform — and YouTube TV has the best apps in terms of user experience of the field — is great for fans. If Sunday Ticket had gone to Apple (which was bargaining for it), which is still new in town on streaming, fans would have reason to be concerned.