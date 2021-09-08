Next Apple iMac could sport this stunning curved design

Apple's iMac 2021 is already a slick machine that recently went through a significant redesign, but it looks like Cupertino could have plans for an even more minimalistic look for its future iMacs.

That's according to a patent that was recently granted by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office titled "Electronic device with glass housing member", which hinted that Apple may be considering a new ambitious design for its future iMacs. Instead of a traditional stand, the patent implies a curved sheet of glass that could potentially hold the iMac in the air in an L-shaped manner.

However, this wouldn't be the first time we're hearing about this. The patent was originally filed in May 2019 and eventually circulated across the web around January 2020, having been approved just yesterday.

The L-shaped design shows off two flat glass sections, with a larger section holding the display itself, which can be attached to the back of the glass while acting as a protective screen.

(Image credit: U.S. Patent and Trademark Office)

The shorter section works as a stand for the device that could also be used to hold a Magic Keyboard, mouse and a trackpad. You could also (in theory) even slip your MacBook through a large slit to use the device's keyboard section to form a dock in the assembly.

The lower lip could also be supported by a wedge section to make sure that it stands sturdy. Now, the main concern for this kind of design would be its durability.

According to the patent, the wedge section would hold most of the heavy components so as to balance out the weight of the display that is being held up by the bigger glass section. It also looks like you could potentially adjust the screen's viewing angle by shifting the wedge.

While the above certainly sounds exciting, it's still important to note that just because a company has had a patent approved, it doesn't necessarily mean that the product is in the making. Based on its track record, Apple files a number of patents all the time, and it doesn't guarantee that each patent will eventually lead to a new device.

However, looking back at the family tree of past iMacs, Apple has sure come a long way, so it's entirely possible that a glass iMac may be on the horizon.