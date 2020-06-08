New Xbox Series X Halo game revealed by job listing

We’ve heard very little about Halo Infinite let alone seen it in action, but apparently Microsoft has a follow up planned for the Xbox Series X game.

A tweet by someone going by the name of Klobrille who works at Xbox Game Studios noted that 343 Industries, the developer behind the Halo series since Halo 4, is looking for a senior producer to work in the “Core Services team” to developer “a new project in the Halo universe.” That pretty much revealed that Halo Infinite won’t be the only Halo game on the Xbox Series X.

Unsurprisingly, there’s not a crumb of other information to give us an idea of what another Halo game post-Halo Infinite will look or play like. There’s a chance it could end up being a real-time strategy game like the Halo Wars series.

Or it could be a direct sequel to Halo Infinite. It could also be a separate Halo game altogether, looking at the Halo universe from another angle and perspective. Or it could be a remaster of the current Halo games for the Xbox Series X, bringing the console’s power to bear on a suite of games that are pretty long in the tooth.

“343 Industries is looking for a Senior Producer to work with our Core Services team to help develop a new project in the Halo universe.”https://t.co/OT1tUuY1zoJune 5, 2020

Either way, the job posting suggests that Halo fans should have plenty to look forward to on Xbox Series X. And if 343 Industries succeeds with Halo Infinite, arguably moving away from some of the features and design of Halo 5: Guardians to create something fresh, then more games in the Halo series certainly will be welcomed.

But we still have to see more of Halo Infinite before we can speculate on what another Halo game will look like. So far all we’ve seen is a pair of trailers for the game that don’t reveal a great deal about it. We're hoping to see more during Microsoft's exclusives event slated for July.

From what we know so far, Halo Infinite is shaping up to be a game that taps into the more open environment of Halo Combat Evolved and Halo 3, hopefully leading to bouts of action that feel different each time they’re played. We’re likely to know for sure when we get to the end of the year, as Halo Infinite is expected to be a launch title for the Xbox Series X.