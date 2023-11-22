Maestro streaming date: When will it be on Netflix?

Maestro is Bradley Cooper's long-anticipated follow-up to A Star Is Born. In fact, he essentially started work on this Leonard Bernstein biopic as soon as he was finished with his directorial debut.

But this time, he's not working through a traditional Hollywood studio. Instead, this Oscar hopeful is produced by the streaming service giant Netflix. It's still getting a limited theatrical release, but for a lot of people, sitting on your couch at home may be the first time you see this movie.

Lucky for you, we already know exactly when Maestro will be coming to streaming. Here's when you can expect Maestro on Netflix and everything else you need to know.

When will Maestro stream on Netflix?

Unlike some other movies, like Killers of the Flower Moon, The Holdovers, Napoleon and The Marvels, Netflix has already announced when Maestro will arrive on the streaming service. Maestro will be released on Netflix on December 20. No guesswork is required.

What is Maestro about?

Maestro is about the life of acclaimed conductor Leonard Bernstein, who rose to prominence in 1940s New York City as one of the first legendary American conductors of classical music.

He would go on to become a prominent conductor and composer across numerous genres, winning numerous Emmy Awards and Grammy Awards, and even securing a Tony Award for the musical Wonderful Town in 1953. He only ever received one Academy Award nomination in 1954 for On the Waterfront and therefore fell short of the coveted "EGOT," but that shortcoming has certainly not diminished his legacy in any way.

But it's not Bernstein's success that's the focus of Maestro, even if it's impossible for the film to ignore it. Instead, the movie focuses on Bernstein's relationship with his wife Felicia Montealegre and the family that springs from their love. The film has received mostly positive reviews from critics, with a nomination for the Golden Lion at the Venice International Film Festival and an 81% "fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Maestro cast

Maestro is a biopic and therefore a lot of the people portrayed in the movie are figures from real life. Here's the main cast for the movie:

Carey Mulligan as Felicia Montealegre , an actress and Leonard Bernstein's wife

, an actress and Leonard Bernstein's wife Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein , acclaimed conductor and Felicia's husband

, acclaimed conductor and Felicia's husband Maya Hawke as Jamie Bernstein , Felicia and Leonard's daughter

, Felicia and Leonard's daughter Sarah Silverman as Shirley Bernstein , Leonard's sister

, Leonard's sister Gideon Glick as Tommy Cothran , Leonard's protege

, Leonard's protege Matt Bomer as David Oppenheim, a famous clarinetist

More From Tom's Guide

Today's best Black Friday deals

Fubo: One of the best streaming services with CBS, and the top pick for watching NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay upfront, and our FuboTV promo codes could help you save on a monthly plan.

YouTube TV: The best streaming service for getting 2023 NFL live streams, YouTube TV has all of the right network channels and lets you add NFL Sunday Ticket at a discounted rate. And for a limited time, you can get it for just $64.99 a month for the first three months.View Deal