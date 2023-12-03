New on Peacock in December 2023 — all the movies and shows to watch

This month Peacock is offering a bounty of new shows and movies. For starters, Peacock is bringing back fan-favorite detective Adrian Monk for a movie sequel to his classic USA show. Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie has him solving one last case involving his stepdaughter Molly, a journalist preparing for her wedding.

We're also getting a new season of the deadly medical series Dr. Death. And Peacock is sending a bunch of Real Housewives cast members on a tropical vacation to St. Bart’s. The latest edition of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, dubbed RHONY Legacy.

Peacock remains the streaming home for theatrical releases from sister studio Universal Pictures, which this month brings the premiere of the horror prequel The Exorcist: Believer. And thanks to Peacock’s partnership with Hallmark, that channel’s array of new Christmas movies will continue to stream on Peacock right after airing on TV. Here's everything new on Peacock in December.

New on Peacock in December 2023: Top picks

Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie

Tony Shalhoub’s fastidious private detective Adrian Monk is getting in on the current TV revival craze with this movie follow-up to the series that ran for eight seasons starting in 2002. Fellow USA “blue skies” era crime procedural Psych has had great success with three Peacock original movies thus far, and Monk looks to follow in those footsteps. Shalhoub isn’t the only cast member returning, either: His co-stars Ted Levine, Jason Gray-Stanford, Traylor Howard, Melora Hardin, and Hector Elizondo will all be back for Monk’s emergence out of retirement.

Monk resumes his detective career to investigate a murder tied to his stepdaughter Molly, who’s planning for her wedding. Series creator Andy Breckman remains at the helm as screenwriter and executive producer, ensuring that the neurotic Monk is in the best possible hands.

Premieres December 8 on Peacock

A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special

Some of the funniest, most famous Saturday Night Live sketches of all time have been celebrations of the holiday season. The iconic comedy series will mark the occasion with a collection of Christmas-themed sketches from throughout its nearly 50-year history. That could include the Christmas-related appearances from fan-favorite characters like Rachel Dratch’s Debbie Downer, Kate McKinnon’s Colleen Rafferty, or Bobby Moynihan’s Drunk Uncle.

It almost certainly will include classic SNL musical numbers like Adam Sandler’s “The Chanukah Song” and the Lonely Island’s “Dick in a Box.” There’s a good chance that you’ll see Alec Baldwin talking about his “Schweddy balls.” That still leaves room for new additions, and some recent SNL sketches would fit in perfectly with the holiday perennials. It’s a comforting comedic tradition worth revisiting every year.

Premieres December 15 on Peacock

Dr. Death season 2

It’s probably not a positive reflection on humanity that there are enough real-life incidents to be adapted into multiple seasons of a show called Dr. Death, but it provides for some fascinating true-crime storytelling. Adapted from the Wondery podcast, the anthology series’ second season takes on a new case of medical malfeasance.

Edgar Ramirez stars as Paolo Macchiarini, a Swiss-Italian surgeon whose seemingly revolutionary techniques for transplanting synthetic organs were revealed as fraudulent when his patients began turning up dead. Mandy Moore co-stars as a journalist who becomes personally involved with Macchiarini while reporting on his work, before starting to suspect he may not be as honest as he seems. The eight-episode season will be supplemented by a documentary, Dr. Death: Cutthroat Conman, which premieres the same day.

Premieres December 21 on Peacock

Peacock originals

December 1: The Exorcist: Believer, 2023*

December 8: Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie, 2023 (Peacock Original Movie)*

December 14: The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy, Episodes 1–3 (Peacock Original)*

December 21: Dr. Death, Season 2, All Episodes (Peacock Original)*

December 21: Dr. Death: Cutthroat Conman, 2023 (Peacock Original Doc)*

Live sports and events

December 1: USA Swimming Toyota US Open*

December 1–2: Notre Dame Hockey vs. Michigan*

December 1–3: ISU Speed Skating/Short Track – Stavanger, Norway*

December 1–3: PGA TOUR Hero World Challenge

December 2: Men’s College Basketball – Big 5 Classic

December 2: USA vs. China – Women’s Soccer Friendly (Spanish)

December 2–3: FIS Alpine World Cup – Beaver Creek, USA

December 2–3: Premier League Match Week 14

December 3: 2023 NASCAR Awards Show*

December 3: Sunday Night Football – Kansas City Chiefs vs. Green Bay Packers (English and Spanish)

December 5: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Indiana vs. Michigan*

December 5: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Wisconsin vs. Michigan State*

December 5: USA vs. China – Women’s Soccer Friendly (Spanish)

December 5–7: Premier League Match Week 15

December 8–10: ISU Speed Skating/Short Track – Tomaszów, Poland*

December 8–10: PGA and LPGA TOUR – Grand Thornton Invitational

December 9: WWE NXT Deadline (English and Spanish)*

December 9–10: ISU Speed Skating/Short Track – Beijing, China*

December 9–10: Premier League Match Week 15

December 10: BOXXER – WBO World Cruiserweight Championship Bout: Chris Billam-Smith vs. Mateusz Masternak*

December 10: Sunday Night Football – Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys (English and Spanish)

December 15–16: ISU Speed Skating/Short Track – Seoul, Korea*

December 15–17: FIS Austria*

December 15–17: PGA TOUR PNC Championship Golf

December 16: 2023 Indy Classic Men’s Basketball – Arizona vs. Purdue*

December 16: 2023 Indy Classic Men’s Basketball – Ball State vs. Indiana State*

December 16–17: Premier League Match Week 17

December 16–17: Q-School Finals (Golf)

December 17: FIS Snowboard World Cup – Copper Mountain, USA

December 17: Sunday Night Football – Baltimore Ravens vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (English and Spanish)

December 21: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – LeMoyne vs. Penn State*

December 23: Premier League Match Week 18

December 23: Sunday Night Football – Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (English and Spanish)

December 23: Sunday Night Football – Peacock Holiday Exclusive: Buffalo Bills vs. LA Chargers (English and Spanish)*

December 26–28: Premier League Match Week 19

December 28-29: FIS Austria*

December 29: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Jackson State vs. Northwestern*

December 29: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Maine vs. Minnesota*

December 30–31: Notre Dame Hockey vs. Augustana*

December 30–31: Premier League Match Week 20

December 31: Sunday Night Football – Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings (English and Spanish)

Everything new on Peacock in December 2023

December 1

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, 1994

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls, 1995

The Chronicles of Riddick, 2004

Riddick, 2013

Commitment to Life, 2023

Darrow & Darrow Pilot, 2017

Darrow & Darrow: Body Of Evidence, 2018

Darrow & Darrow: In The Key Of Murder, 2018

Witness to Murder: A Darrow Mystery, 2019

Dream Moms, 2023

Everest, 2015*

Exorcist: The Beginning, 2004

The Exorcist: Believer, 2023*

The Family Man, 2000*

Frost/Nixon, 2008

Fun with Dick and Jane, 2005

Game of Love, 2023

Heart of the Matter, 2022

The Journey Ahead, 2022

Jumanji, 1995

Just Go with It, 2011*

Kajillionaire, 2020

Kick–Ass 2, 2013

The Last Witch Hunter, 2014*

Love in Zion National: A National Park Romance, 2023

Man on the Moon, 1999

North to Home, 2022

Perfect Harmony, 2022

Pitch Black, 2000

Pitch Perfect, 2012*

Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas, 2023 (Hallmark)+

A Winning Team, 2023

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas, 1994

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry*

ISU Speed Skating/Short Track – Day 1 – Stavanger, Norway*

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

Notre Dame Hockey vs. Michigan*

PGA TOUR Hero World Challenge – Round 2

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

Transplant, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

USA Swimming Toyota US Open – Day 2*

Velshi: Banned Book Club, New Episode (MSNBC)*

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

December 2

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

FIS Alpine World Cup – Beaver Creek – Men's DH

ISU Speed Skating/Short Track – Day 2 – Stavanger, Norway*

Men’s College Basketball – Big 5 Classic – Third-Place Game

Men’s College Basketball – Big 5 Classic – Fifth-Place Game

Men’s College Basketball – Big 5 Classic – Championship

My Norwegian Holiday, 2023 (Hallmark)+

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

Notre Dame Hockey vs. Michigan*

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

PGA TOUR Hero World Challenge – Round 3

Premier League Match Week 14

¿Qué Dicen los Famosos?, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Saturday Night Live, Season 49, New Episode (NBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)

USA vs. China – Women’s Soccer Friendly (Spanish)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Wall, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)

December 3

Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Dateline 24/7, Holiday Whodunits Marathon

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry*

FIS Alpine World Cup – Beaver Creek – Men's SG

Inside with Jen Psaki, New Episode (MSNBC)

ISU Speed Skating/Short Track – Day 3 – Stavanger, Norway*

Meet the Press (NBC)

Meet the Press Reports

2023 NASCAR Awards Show*

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

A Not So Royal Christmas, 2023 (Hallmark)+

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

PGA TOUR Hero World Challenge – Final Round

Premier League Match Week 14

Sunday Night Football – Kansas City Chiefs vs. Green Bay Packers (English and Spanish)

Peacock Sunday NFL Final*

December 4

Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Botched, Season 8, All Episodes (E!)

Christmas with a Kiss, 2023 (Hallmark)+

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

El Doctor del Pueblo, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry*

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

¿Qué Dicen los Famosos?, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

Symone, New Episode (MSNBC)*

TODAY (NBC)~

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

December 5

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

Barmageddon, Season 2, New Episode (USA)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Indiana vs. Michigan*

Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Wisconsin vs. Michigan State*

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry*

Inside with Jen Psaki, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

Premier League Match Week 15

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

USA vs. China – Women’s Soccer Friendly (Spanish)

The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

December 6

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry*

Found, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

Premier League Match Week 15

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Winter House, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

December 7

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Beast, 2022*

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Dino Pops, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)*

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry*

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (MSNBC)*

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

Premier League Match Week 15

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

December 8

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Christmas at the Opry, 2023 (NBC)

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry*

ISU Speed Skating/Short Track – Day 1 – Tomaszów, Poland*

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie, 2023 (Peacock Original Movie)*

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

PGA and LPGA TOUR – Grand Thornton Invitational – Round 1

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

To All a Good Night, 2023 (Hallmark)+

TODAY (NBC)~

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

December 9

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Croods: A New Age, 2020*

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

ISU Speed Skating/Short Track – Day 1 – Beijing, China*

ISU Speed Skating/Short Track – Day 2 – Tomaszów, Poland*

Magic in Mistletoe, 2023 (Hallmark)+

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

PGA and LPGA TOUR – Grand Thornton Invitational – Round 2

Premier League Match Week 15

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Saturday Night Live, Season 49, New Episode (NBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

WWE NXT Deadline (English and Spanish)*

December 10

Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

BOXXER – WBO World Cruiserweight Championship Bout: Chris Billam-Smith vs. Mateusz Masternak*

Christmas on Cherry Lane, 2023 (Hallmark)+

Dateline 24/7, Holiday Whodunits Marathon

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry*

Inside with Jen Psaki, New Episode (MSNBC)

ISU Speed Skating/Short Track – Day 2 – Beijing, China*

ISU Speed Skating/Short Track – Day 3 – Tomaszów, Poland*

Meet the Press (NBC)

Meet the Press Reports

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

PGA and LPGA TOUR – Grand Thornton Invitational – Final Round

Premier League Match Week 15

¿Qué Dicen los Famosos?, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Sunday Night Football – Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys (English and Spanish)

Peacock Sunday NFL Final*

December 11

Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

El Doctor del Pueblo, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry*

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Round and Round, 2023 (Hallmark)+

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

Symone, New Episode (MSNBC)*

TODAY (NBC)~

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

December 12

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

Barry Manilow’s A Very Barry Christmas, 2023 (NBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry*

Inside with Jen Psaki, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

December 13

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry*

Halloween Ends, 2022*

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Vanderpump Rules: A Decade of Rumors and Lies (Extended Version), Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Winter House, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

December 14

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Dragons: The Nine Realms, Season 8, All Episodes

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry*

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (MSNBC)*

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy, Episodes 1–3 (Peacock Original)*

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

December 15

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry*

FIS Austria – W G 5km – Ramsau am Dachstein, AUT*

FIS Austria – W HS97 – Ramsau am Dachstein, AUT*

Inside Track: The Business of Formula 1 (CNBC)

ISU Speed Skating/Short Track – Day 1 – Seoul, Korea*

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

PGA TOUR PNC Championship Golf – Pro–Am

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special, New Episode (NBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Velshi: Banned Book Club, New Episode (MSNBC)*

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

When Calls the Heart, Seasons 1-7, All Episodes (Hallmark)++

December 16

2023 Indy Classic Men’s Basketball – Arizona vs. Purdue*

2023 Indy Classic Men’s Basketball – Ball State vs. Indiana State*

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

FIS Austria – M HS97 – Ramsau am Dachstein, AUT*

FIS Austria – W HS97 – Ramsau am Dachstein,AUT*

FIS Austria – W CC 5km – Ramsau am Dachstein, AUT*

FIS Austria – M 10km – Ramsau am Dachstein, AUT*

ISU Speed Skating/Short Track – Day 2 – Seoul, Korea*

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

PGA TOUR – PNC Championship Golf – Day 1

Premier League Match Week 17

Q-School Finals – Round 3

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Saturday Night Live, Season 49, New Episode (NBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Secret Gift of Christmas, 2023 (Hallmark)+

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

December 17

Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Dateline 24/7, Holiday Whodunits Marathon

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry*

FIS Austria – M HS97 – Ramsau am Dachstein, AUT*

FIS Austria – M Compact 7.5km – Ramsau am Dachstein, AUT*

FIS Snowboard World Cup – Copper Mountain – SB Big Air Finals

FIS Snowboard World Cup – Copper Mountain – SB Halfpipe Finals

Inside with Jen Psaki, New Episode (MSNBC)

Meet the Press (NBC)

Meet the Press Reports

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

PGA TOUR – PNC Championship Golf – Final Round

Premier League Match Week 17

Q–School Finals – Final Round

Sealed with a List, 2023 (Hallmark)+

Sunday Night Football – Baltimore Ravens vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (English and Spanish)

Peacock Sunday NFL Final*

December 18

Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

El Doctor del Pueblo, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry*

Friends & Family Christmas, 2023 (Hallmark)+

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

Symone, New Episode (MSNBC)*

TODAY (NBC)~

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

December 19

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry*

Homicide for the Holidays, Season 5, New Episodes (Oxygen)

Inside with Jen Psaki, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

Password, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

December 20

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas, 2000*

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry*

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town, 1970

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

The Voice, Season 24, New Episodes (NBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Winter House, Season 3, New Episodes (Bravo)

December 21

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Big Ten Men’s Basketball – LeMoyne vs. Penn State*

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Dr. Death, Season 2, All Episodes (Peacock Original)*

Dr. Death: Cutthroat Conman, 2023 (Peacock Original Doc)*

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry*

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (MSNBC)*

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

December 22

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry*

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Miracle in Bethlehem, PA, 2023 (Hallmark)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

December 23

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry*

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

Premier League Match Week 18

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Sunday Night Football – Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (English and Spanish)

Sunday Night Football – Peacock Holiday Exclusive: Buffalo Bills vs. LA Chargers (English and Spanish)*

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

December 24

Dateline 24/7, Holiday Whodunits Marathon

Inside with Jen Psaki, New Episode (MSNBC)

Meet the Press (NBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

December 25

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

December 26

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry*

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

Premier League Match Week 19

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

December 27

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry*

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

Premier League Match Week 19

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

December 28

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry*

FIS Austria – GS Run 1 - Lienz*

FIS Austria – GS Run 2 - Lienz*

Premier League Match Week 19

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (MSNBC)*

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

December 29

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Big Ten Men’s College Basketball – Maine vs. Minnesota*

Big Ten Men’s College Basketball – Jackson State vs. Northwestern*

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry*

FIS Austria – SL Run 1 - Lienz*

FIS Austria – SL Run 2 - Lienz*

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

Transplant, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

December 30

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

Notre Dame Hockey vs Augustana*

Premier League Match Week 20

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

December 31