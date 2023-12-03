New on Peacock in December 2023 — all the movies and shows to watch

This month Peacock is offering a bounty of new shows and movies. For starters, Peacock is bringing back fan-favorite detective Adrian Monk for a movie sequel to his classic USA show. Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie has him solving one last case involving his stepdaughter Molly, a journalist preparing for her wedding.
We're also getting a new season of the deadly medical series Dr. Death. And Peacock is sending a bunch of Real Housewives cast members on a tropical vacation to St. Bart’s. The latest edition of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, dubbed RHONY Legacy.
Peacock remains the streaming home for theatrical releases from sister studio Universal Pictures, which this month brings the premiere of the horror prequel The Exorcist: Believer. And thanks to Peacock’s partnership with Hallmark, that channel’s array of new Christmas movies will continue to stream on Peacock right after airing on TV. Here's everything new on Peacock in December.
New on Peacock in December 2023: Top picks
Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
Tony Shalhoub’s fastidious private detective Adrian Monk is getting in on the current TV revival craze with this movie follow-up to the series that ran for eight seasons starting in 2002. Fellow USA “blue skies” era crime procedural Psych has had great success with three Peacock original movies thus far, and Monk looks to follow in those footsteps. Shalhoub isn’t the only cast member returning, either: His co-stars Ted Levine, Jason Gray-Stanford, Traylor Howard, Melora Hardin, and Hector Elizondo will all be back for Monk’s emergence out of retirement.
Monk resumes his detective career to investigate a murder tied to his stepdaughter Molly, who’s planning for her wedding. Series creator Andy Breckman remains at the helm as screenwriter and executive producer, ensuring that the neurotic Monk is in the best possible hands.
Premieres December 8 on Peacock
A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special
Some of the funniest, most famous Saturday Night Live sketches of all time have been celebrations of the holiday season. The iconic comedy series will mark the occasion with a collection of Christmas-themed sketches from throughout its nearly 50-year history. That could include the Christmas-related appearances from fan-favorite characters like Rachel Dratch’s Debbie Downer, Kate McKinnon’s Colleen Rafferty, or Bobby Moynihan’s Drunk Uncle.
It almost certainly will include classic SNL musical numbers like Adam Sandler’s “The Chanukah Song” and the Lonely Island’s “Dick in a Box.” There’s a good chance that you’ll see Alec Baldwin talking about his “Schweddy balls.” That still leaves room for new additions, and some recent SNL sketches would fit in perfectly with the holiday perennials. It’s a comforting comedic tradition worth revisiting every year.
Premieres December 15 on Peacock
Dr. Death season 2
It’s probably not a positive reflection on humanity that there are enough real-life incidents to be adapted into multiple seasons of a show called Dr. Death, but it provides for some fascinating true-crime storytelling. Adapted from the Wondery podcast, the anthology series’ second season takes on a new case of medical malfeasance.
Edgar Ramirez stars as Paolo Macchiarini, a Swiss-Italian surgeon whose seemingly revolutionary techniques for transplanting synthetic organs were revealed as fraudulent when his patients began turning up dead. Mandy Moore co-stars as a journalist who becomes personally involved with Macchiarini while reporting on his work, before starting to suspect he may not be as honest as he seems. The eight-episode season will be supplemented by a documentary, Dr. Death: Cutthroat Conman, which premieres the same day.
Premieres December 21 on Peacock
Peacock originals
December 1: The Exorcist: Believer, 2023*
December 8: Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie, 2023 (Peacock Original Movie)*
December 14: The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy, Episodes 1–3 (Peacock Original)*
December 21: Dr. Death, Season 2, All Episodes (Peacock Original)*
December 21: Dr. Death: Cutthroat Conman, 2023 (Peacock Original Doc)*
Live sports and events
December 1: USA Swimming Toyota US Open*
December 1–2: Notre Dame Hockey vs. Michigan*
December 1–3: ISU Speed Skating/Short Track – Stavanger, Norway*
December 1–3: PGA TOUR Hero World Challenge
December 2: Men’s College Basketball – Big 5 Classic
December 2: USA vs. China – Women’s Soccer Friendly (Spanish)
December 2–3: FIS Alpine World Cup – Beaver Creek, USA
December 2–3: Premier League Match Week 14
December 3: 2023 NASCAR Awards Show*
December 3: Sunday Night Football – Kansas City Chiefs vs. Green Bay Packers (English and Spanish)
December 5: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Indiana vs. Michigan*
December 5: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Wisconsin vs. Michigan State*
December 5: USA vs. China – Women’s Soccer Friendly (Spanish)
December 5–7: Premier League Match Week 15
December 8–10: ISU Speed Skating/Short Track – Tomaszów, Poland*
December 8–10: PGA and LPGA TOUR – Grand Thornton Invitational
December 9: WWE NXT Deadline (English and Spanish)*
December 9–10: ISU Speed Skating/Short Track – Beijing, China*
December 9–10: Premier League Match Week 15
December 10: BOXXER – WBO World Cruiserweight Championship Bout: Chris Billam-Smith vs. Mateusz Masternak*
December 10: Sunday Night Football – Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys (English and Spanish)
December 15–16: ISU Speed Skating/Short Track – Seoul, Korea*
December 15–17: FIS Austria*
December 15–17: PGA TOUR PNC Championship Golf
December 16: 2023 Indy Classic Men’s Basketball – Arizona vs. Purdue*
December 16: 2023 Indy Classic Men’s Basketball – Ball State vs. Indiana State*
December 16–17: Premier League Match Week 17
December 16–17: Q-School Finals (Golf)
December 17: FIS Snowboard World Cup – Copper Mountain, USA
December 17: Sunday Night Football – Baltimore Ravens vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (English and Spanish)
December 21: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – LeMoyne vs. Penn State*
December 23: Premier League Match Week 18
December 23: Sunday Night Football – Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (English and Spanish)
December 23: Sunday Night Football – Peacock Holiday Exclusive: Buffalo Bills vs. LA Chargers (English and Spanish)*
December 26–28: Premier League Match Week 19
December 28-29: FIS Austria*
December 29: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Jackson State vs. Northwestern*
December 29: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Maine vs. Minnesota*
December 30–31: Notre Dame Hockey vs. Augustana*
December 30–31: Premier League Match Week 20
December 31: Sunday Night Football – Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings (English and Spanish)
Everything new on Peacock in December 2023
December 1
- Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, 1994
- Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls, 1995
- The Chronicles of Riddick, 2004
- Riddick, 2013
- Commitment to Life, 2023
- Darrow & Darrow Pilot, 2017
- Darrow & Darrow: Body Of Evidence, 2018
- Darrow & Darrow: In The Key Of Murder, 2018
- Witness to Murder: A Darrow Mystery, 2019
- Dream Moms, 2023
- Everest, 2015*
- Exorcist: The Beginning, 2004
- The Exorcist: Believer, 2023*
- The Family Man, 2000*
- Frost/Nixon, 2008
- Fun with Dick and Jane, 2005
- Game of Love, 2023
- Heart of the Matter, 2022
- The Journey Ahead, 2022
- Jumanji, 1995
- Just Go with It, 2011*
- Kajillionaire, 2020
- Kick–Ass 2, 2013
- The Last Witch Hunter, 2014*
- Love in Zion National: A National Park Romance, 2023
- Man on the Moon, 1999
- North to Home, 2022
- Perfect Harmony, 2022
- Pitch Black, 2000
- Pitch Perfect, 2012*
- Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas, 2023 (Hallmark)+
- A Winning Team, 2023
- Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas, 1994
- Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
- All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
- Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry*
- ISU Speed Skating/Short Track – Day 1 – Stavanger, Norway*
- Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
- NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
- Notre Dame Hockey vs. Michigan*
- PGA TOUR Hero World Challenge – Round 2
- The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
- Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
- TODAY (NBC)~
- Transplant, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
- USA Swimming Toyota US Open – Day 2*
- Velshi: Banned Book Club, New Episode (MSNBC)*
- Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
December 2
- Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
- All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
- Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- FIS Alpine World Cup – Beaver Creek – Men's DH
- ISU Speed Skating/Short Track – Day 2 – Stavanger, Norway*
- Men’s College Basketball – Big 5 Classic – Third-Place Game
- Men’s College Basketball – Big 5 Classic – Fifth-Place Game
- Men’s College Basketball – Big 5 Classic – Championship
- My Norwegian Holiday, 2023 (Hallmark)+
- NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
- Notre Dame Hockey vs. Michigan*
- On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++
- On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++
- PGA TOUR Hero World Challenge – Round 3
- Premier League Match Week 14
- ¿Qué Dicen los Famosos?, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Saturday Night Live, Season 49, New Episode (NBC)
- Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)
- USA vs. China – Women’s Soccer Friendly (Spanish)
- Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- The Wall, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
December 3
- Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Dateline 24/7, Holiday Whodunits Marathon
- Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry*
- FIS Alpine World Cup – Beaver Creek – Men's SG
- Inside with Jen Psaki, New Episode (MSNBC)
- ISU Speed Skating/Short Track – Day 3 – Stavanger, Norway*
- Meet the Press (NBC)
- Meet the Press Reports
- 2023 NASCAR Awards Show*
- NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
- A Not So Royal Christmas, 2023 (Hallmark)+
- On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++
- On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++
- PGA TOUR Hero World Challenge – Final Round
- Premier League Match Week 14
- Sunday Night Football – Kansas City Chiefs vs. Green Bay Packers (English and Spanish)
- Peacock Sunday NFL Final*
December 4
- Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Botched, Season 8, All Episodes (E!)
- Christmas with a Kiss, 2023 (Hallmark)+
- Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- El Doctor del Pueblo, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry*
- Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
- NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
- ¿Qué Dicen los Famosos?, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
- Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
- Symone, New Episode (MSNBC)*
- TODAY (NBC)~
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
December 5
- Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
- Barmageddon, Season 2, New Episode (USA)
- The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
- Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Indiana vs. Michigan*
- Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Wisconsin vs. Michigan State*
- Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry*
- Inside with Jen Psaki, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
- Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
- NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
- Premier League Match Week 15
- The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)
- Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
- TODAY (NBC)~
- The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
- USA vs. China – Women’s Soccer Friendly (Spanish)
- The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
- Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
December 6
- Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
- All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry*
- Found, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
- Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
- NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
- Premier League Match Week 15
- The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)
- The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
- TODAY (NBC)~
- The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
- The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
- Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
- Winter House, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
December 7
- Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
- All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Beast, 2022*
- Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Dino Pops, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)*
- Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry*
- Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (MSNBC)*
- Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
- NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
- Premier League Match Week 15
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)
- The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
- TODAY (NBC)~
- The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
- Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
December 8
- Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
- All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Christmas at the Opry, 2023 (NBC)
- Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
- Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry*
- ISU Speed Skating/Short Track – Day 1 – Tomaszów, Poland*
- Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
- Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
- Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie, 2023 (Peacock Original Movie)*
- NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
- PGA and LPGA TOUR – Grand Thornton Invitational – Round 1
- The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
- Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)
- Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
- The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
- To All a Good Night, 2023 (Hallmark)+
- TODAY (NBC)~
- Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
December 9
- Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
- All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- The Croods: A New Age, 2020*
- Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
- Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- ISU Speed Skating/Short Track – Day 1 – Beijing, China*
- ISU Speed Skating/Short Track – Day 2 – Tomaszów, Poland*
- Magic in Mistletoe, 2023 (Hallmark)+
- NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
- On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++
- On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++
- PGA and LPGA TOUR – Grand Thornton Invitational – Round 2
- Premier League Match Week 15
- The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Saturday Night Live, Season 49, New Episode (NBC)
- Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
- Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- WWE NXT Deadline (English and Spanish)*
December 10
- Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- BOXXER – WBO World Cruiserweight Championship Bout: Chris Billam-Smith vs. Mateusz Masternak*
- Christmas on Cherry Lane, 2023 (Hallmark)+
- Dateline 24/7, Holiday Whodunits Marathon
- Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry*
- Inside with Jen Psaki, New Episode (MSNBC)
- ISU Speed Skating/Short Track – Day 2 – Beijing, China*
- ISU Speed Skating/Short Track – Day 3 – Tomaszów, Poland*
- Meet the Press (NBC)
- Meet the Press Reports
- NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
- On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++
- On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++
- PGA and LPGA TOUR – Grand Thornton Invitational – Final Round
- Premier League Match Week 15
- ¿Qué Dicen los Famosos?, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Sunday Night Football – Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys (English and Spanish)
- Peacock Sunday NFL Final*
December 11
- Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- El Doctor del Pueblo, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry*
- Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
- NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
- The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
- Round and Round, 2023 (Hallmark)+
- Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
- Symone, New Episode (MSNBC)*
- TODAY (NBC)~
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
December 12
- Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
- Barry Manilow’s A Very Barry Christmas, 2023 (NBC)
- The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
- Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry*
- Inside with Jen Psaki, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
- Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
- NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
- The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
- TODAY (NBC)~
- The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
- The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
- Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
December 13
- Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
- All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry*
- Halloween Ends, 2022*
- Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
- Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
- NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
- The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)
- The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
- TODAY (NBC)~
- The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
- Vanderpump Rules: A Decade of Rumors and Lies (Extended Version), Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
- Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
- Winter House, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
December 14
- Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
- All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Dragons: The Nine Realms, Season 8, All Episodes
- Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry*
- Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (MSNBC)*
- Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
- NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy, Episodes 1–3 (Peacock Original)*
- The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
- TODAY (NBC)~
- The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
- Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
December 15
- Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
- All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
- Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry*
- FIS Austria – W G 5km – Ramsau am Dachstein, AUT*
- FIS Austria – W HS97 – Ramsau am Dachstein, AUT*
- Inside Track: The Business of Formula 1 (CNBC)
- ISU Speed Skating/Short Track – Day 1 – Seoul, Korea*
- Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
- Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
- NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
- PGA TOUR PNC Championship Golf – Pro–Am
- The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special, New Episode (NBC)
- Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
- Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)
- Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
- TODAY (NBC)~
- The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
- Velshi: Banned Book Club, New Episode (MSNBC)*
- Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
- When Calls the Heart, Seasons 1-7, All Episodes (Hallmark)++
December 16
- 2023 Indy Classic Men’s Basketball – Arizona vs. Purdue*
- 2023 Indy Classic Men’s Basketball – Ball State vs. Indiana State*
- Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
- All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
- Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- FIS Austria – M HS97 – Ramsau am Dachstein, AUT*
- FIS Austria – W HS97 – Ramsau am Dachstein,AUT*
- FIS Austria – W CC 5km – Ramsau am Dachstein, AUT*
- FIS Austria – M 10km – Ramsau am Dachstein, AUT*
- ISU Speed Skating/Short Track – Day 2 – Seoul, Korea*
- NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
- On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++
- On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++
- PGA TOUR – PNC Championship Golf – Day 1
- Premier League Match Week 17
- Q-School Finals – Round 3
- The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Saturday Night Live, Season 49, New Episode (NBC)
- Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- The Secret Gift of Christmas, 2023 (Hallmark)+
- The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
- Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
December 17
- Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Dateline 24/7, Holiday Whodunits Marathon
- Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry*
- FIS Austria – M HS97 – Ramsau am Dachstein, AUT*
- FIS Austria – M Compact 7.5km – Ramsau am Dachstein, AUT*
- FIS Snowboard World Cup – Copper Mountain – SB Big Air Finals
- FIS Snowboard World Cup – Copper Mountain – SB Halfpipe Finals
- Inside with Jen Psaki, New Episode (MSNBC)
- Meet the Press (NBC)
- Meet the Press Reports
- NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
- On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++
- On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++
- PGA TOUR – PNC Championship Golf – Final Round
- Premier League Match Week 17
- Q–School Finals – Final Round
- Sealed with a List, 2023 (Hallmark)+
- Sunday Night Football – Baltimore Ravens vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (English and Spanish)
- Peacock Sunday NFL Final*
December 18
- Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- El Doctor del Pueblo, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry*
- Friends & Family Christmas, 2023 (Hallmark)+
- Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
- NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
- The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
- Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
- Symone, New Episode (MSNBC)*
- TODAY (NBC)~
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
December 19
- Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
- The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
- Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry*
- Homicide for the Holidays, Season 5, New Episodes (Oxygen)
- Inside with Jen Psaki, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
- NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
- Password, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)
- Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
- The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
- The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
- TODAY (NBC)~
- Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
December 20
- Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
- All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas, 2000*
- Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry*
- Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
- Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
- NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
- The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)
- The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town, 1970
- Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
- The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
- The Voice, Season 24, New Episodes (NBC)
- TODAY (NBC)~
- Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Winter House, Season 3, New Episodes (Bravo)
December 21
- Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
- All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Big Ten Men’s Basketball – LeMoyne vs. Penn State*
- Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Dr. Death, Season 2, All Episodes (Peacock Original)*
- Dr. Death: Cutthroat Conman, 2023 (Peacock Original Doc)*
- Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry*
- Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (MSNBC)*
- Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
- NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
- TODAY (NBC)~
- The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
- Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
December 22
- Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
- All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
- Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry*
- Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
- NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
- Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
- Miracle in Bethlehem, PA, 2023 (Hallmark)
- The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
- Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)
- Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
- TODAY (NBC)~
- The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
- Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
December 23
- Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
- All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
- Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry*
- NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
- Premier League Match Week 18
- The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Sunday Night Football – Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (English and Spanish)
- Sunday Night Football – Peacock Holiday Exclusive: Buffalo Bills vs. LA Chargers (English and Spanish)*
- The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
- Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
December 24
- Dateline 24/7, Holiday Whodunits Marathon
- Inside with Jen Psaki, New Episode (MSNBC)
- Meet the Press (NBC)
- NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
December 25
- Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
December 26
- Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
- Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry*
- Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
- NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
- Premier League Match Week 19
- Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
- TODAY (NBC)~
- Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
December 27
- Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
- All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry*
- Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
- NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
- Premier League Match Week 19
- The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
- TODAY (NBC)~
- Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
December 28
- Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
- All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry*
- FIS Austria – GS Run 1 - Lienz*
- FIS Austria – GS Run 2 - Lienz*
- Premier League Match Week 19
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (MSNBC)*
- Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
- NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
- The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
- TODAY (NBC)~
- Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
December 29
- Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
- All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Big Ten Men’s College Basketball – Maine vs. Minnesota*
- Big Ten Men’s College Basketball – Jackson State vs. Northwestern*
- Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
- Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
- Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry*
- FIS Austria – SL Run 1 - Lienz*
- FIS Austria – SL Run 2 - Lienz*
- NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
- The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
- TODAY (NBC)~
- Transplant, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
- Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
December 30
- Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
- All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
- Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
- Notre Dame Hockey vs Augustana*
- Premier League Match Week 20
- The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
December 31
- Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Dateline 24/7, Holiday Whodunits Marathon
- Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry*
- Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry*
- Premier League Match Week 20
- Inside with Jen Psaki, New Episode (MSNBC)
- NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
- Notre Dame Hockey vs. Augustana*
- Sunday Night Football – Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings (English and Spanish)