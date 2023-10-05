New on Paramount Plus in October 2023 — All the new shows and movies to watch

A fresh round of movies and shows are new on Paramount Plus in October 2023. The additions join the streaming service that has a library already filled to the brim with classic Paramount films, CBS dramas and comedies and originals.
This month brings the Frasier revival, which sees Kelsey Grammer reprise his role as the psychiatrist-turned-radio personality. Frasier Crane is moving back to Boston, where he'll contend with generational differences between him and his son. Also coming soon is the Stephen King adaptation sequel Pet Sematary: Bloodlines.
Here's everything that's new on Paramount Plus in October 2023, led by our top picks.
New on Paramount Plus in October 2023: Top picks
Pet Sematary: Bloodlines
Travel back to 1969, half a century before the events of the original Pet Sematary in Pet Sematary: Bloodlines. This prequel follows a young Jud Crandall (Jackson White) who yearns to leave his hometown of Ludlow, Maine. Soon, however, he finds himself ensnares him in a web of ancient evil and haunting family secrets. The darkness that lurks throughout Ludlow and its cursed grounds threatens his family and friends. If Jud wants to fight back, he'll have to band together with all his childhood friends before everything is obliterated. And perhaps most importantly, this movie explores why Jud stayed behind in the town he wanted to leave for so many years.
Premieres Oct. 6 on Paramount Plus
Frasier
After nearly two decades, Frasier is finally back in the building. Kelsey Grammer reprises his role as Dr. Frasier Crane in this return to the classic sitcom. This new chapter of his life finds him returning to Boston, where we'll learn a bit more about the time he spent in Chicago following the original show's run. There, he'll also reconnect with family and friends — and we'll also see some new faces as well, like Frasier's son Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott) and old college buddy Alan Cornwall (Nicholas Lyndhurst). And after all this time, he still has no idea what to do with that tossed salad and scrambled eggs. But we're glad Frasier is calling again.
Premieres Oct. 12 on Paramount Plus
Everything new on Paramount Plus in October 2023
OCTOBER 1
A Royal Night Out
A Simple Plan
Airplane!
Airplane II: The Sequel
Akeelah and the Bee
Almost Famous
American Graffiti
An American Haunting
Babel
Bend It Like Beckham
Beowulf (2007)
Best Defense
Better Off Dead
Big Game
Birthday Girl
Birthmarked
Body Cam
Chocolate City
Citizen Ruth
Clerks
Crawl
Croupier
Dance Flick
Dead Presidents
Deep Impact
Defiance
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
District 9
Dotty & Soul
Doubt
Eye for An Eye
Face/Off
Fatal Attraction
Fear the Night
Firestarter (1987)
First Blood
Flesh and Bone
Follow Her
Getting Even with Dad
God’s Waiting Room
Harlem Nights
Hart’s War
Home For The Holidays (1995)
Hoosiers
Igby Goes Down
In & Out
In The Bedroom
In The Heights
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
Inside Llewyn Davis
Into The Wild
Iris
Jackass Number Two
Jessabelle
John Grisham’s The Rainmaker
Just Between Friends
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
LX 2048
Malcolm X
Mansfield Park
Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein
Mean Creek
Midnight Cowboy
Minority Report
Moonstruck
More American Graffiti
Mr. & Mrs. Bridge
Mrs. Brown
Mulholland Drive
Notorious
Phantasm
Pioneer Woman
Planes, Trains and Automobiles
Private Parts
Rambo III
Rambo: First Blood Part II
Raze
Salmon Fishing in the Yemen
Save the Last Dance
Saving Private Ryan
Say Anything
School Ties
Scrooged
Semper Fi
Sexy Beast
Silence
Six Degrees of Separation
Sleeping with the Enemy
Smoke Signals
Smokey and the Bandit
Smokey and the Bandit II
Smokey and the Bandit Part 3
Summer of Sam
Suspiria (1977)
Teeth
The Aviator
The Boys in the Band
The Contractor
The Conversation
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Duchess
The Firm
The Grudge
The Host
The Integrity of Joseph Chambers
The Italian Job (1969)
The Italian Job (2003)
The Love Guru
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
The Missouri Breaks
The Newton Boys
The Original Kings of Comedy
The Prestige
The Queen
The Remains of the Day
The Ring Two
The Station Agent
The Warriors
The Wings of the Dove
Titanic
Train to Busan
Universal Soldier
Vampire in Brooklyn
Vamps
Vanilla Sky
What Lies Beneath
Who’s Harry Crumb?
William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet (1996)
Young Adult
OCTOBER 2
Lotería Loca, season 1
The Price is Right at Night
OCTOBER 3
The Young & the Restless, season 51
OCTOBER 4
Blaze and the Monster Machines, season 6
Ex on the Beach, season 6
Louis Tomlinson: All of Those Voices
Siesta Key, season 5
OCTOBER 5
Bargain, premiere
Monster High 2, premiere
OCTOBER 6
The Caine Mutiny Court Martial, premiere
Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, premiere
OCTOBER 9
The Starling Girl
OCTOBER 10
Painkiller: The Tylenol Murders, premiere
OCTOBER 11
Are You Afraid of the Dark?, season 3
Inside the Factory, seasons 3-5
OCTOBER 12
Frasier, premiere
OCTOBER 13
Raid The Cage, season 1
OCTOBER 16
Vindicta, premiere
OCTOBER 17
Crush, premiere
OCTOBER 18
Teen Mom Family Reunion, seasons 1-2
Teen Mom: Girls Night In, seasons 1-2
Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant, season 3
The Penguins of Madagascar, season 2
Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan, season 3
Homefront
OCTOBER 24
Milli Vanilli, premiere
OCTOBER 25
Isle of MTV: Malta
Air Disasters, seasons 1-7
MTV Cribs, season 19
Reno 911! It’s a Wonderful Heist
OCTOBER 27
Fellow Travelers, premiere