New on Paramount Plus in October 2023 — All the new shows and movies to watch

A fresh round of movies and shows are new on Paramount Plus in October 2023. The additions join the streaming service that has a library already filled to the brim with classic Paramount films, CBS dramas and comedies and originals.

This month brings the Frasier revival, which sees Kelsey Grammer reprise his role as the psychiatrist-turned-radio personality. Frasier Crane is moving back to Boston, where he'll contend with generational differences between him and his son. Also coming soon is the Stephen King adaptation sequel Pet Sematary: Bloodlines.

Here's everything that's new on Paramount Plus in October 2023, led by our top picks.

New on Paramount Plus in October 2023: Top picks

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines

Travel back to 1969, half a century before the events of the original Pet Sematary in Pet Sematary: Bloodlines. This prequel follows a young Jud Crandall (Jackson White) who yearns to leave his hometown of Ludlow, Maine. Soon, however, he finds himself ensnares him in a web of ancient evil and haunting family secrets. The darkness that lurks throughout Ludlow and its cursed grounds threatens his family and friends. If Jud wants to fight back, he'll have to band together with all his childhood friends before everything is obliterated. And perhaps most importantly, this movie explores why Jud stayed behind in the town he wanted to leave for so many years.

Premieres Oct. 6 on Paramount Plus

Frasier

After nearly two decades, Frasier is finally back in the building. Kelsey Grammer reprises his role as Dr. Frasier Crane in this return to the classic sitcom. This new chapter of his life finds him returning to Boston, where we'll learn a bit more about the time he spent in Chicago following the original show's run. There, he'll also reconnect with family and friends — and we'll also see some new faces as well, like Frasier's son Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott) and old college buddy Alan Cornwall (Nicholas Lyndhurst). And after all this time, he still has no idea what to do with that tossed salad and scrambled eggs. But we're glad Frasier is calling again.

Premieres Oct. 12 on Paramount Plus

Everything new on Paramount Plus in October 2023

OCTOBER 1

A Royal Night Out

A Simple Plan

Airplane!

Airplane II: The Sequel

Akeelah and the Bee

Almost Famous

American Graffiti

An American Haunting

Babel

Bend It Like Beckham

Beowulf (2007)

Best Defense

Better Off Dead

Big Game

Birthday Girl

Birthmarked

Body Cam

Chocolate City

Citizen Ruth

Clerks

Crawl

Croupier

Dance Flick

Dead Presidents

Deep Impact

Defiance

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

District 9

Dotty & Soul

Doubt

Eye for An Eye

Face/Off

Fatal Attraction

Fear the Night

Firestarter (1987)

First Blood

Flesh and Bone

Follow Her

Getting Even with Dad

God’s Waiting Room

Harlem Nights

Hart’s War

Home For The Holidays (1995)

Hoosiers

Igby Goes Down

In & Out

In The Bedroom

In The Heights

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

Inside Llewyn Davis

Into The Wild

Iris

Jackass Number Two

Jessabelle

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker

Just Between Friends

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

LX 2048

Malcolm X

Mansfield Park

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein

Mean Creek

Midnight Cowboy

Minority Report

Moonstruck

More American Graffiti

Mr. & Mrs. Bridge

Mrs. Brown

Mulholland Drive

Notorious

Phantasm

Pioneer Woman

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Private Parts

Rambo III

Rambo: First Blood Part II

Raze

Salmon Fishing in the Yemen

Save the Last Dance

Saving Private Ryan

Say Anything

School Ties

Scrooged

Semper Fi

Sexy Beast

Silence

Six Degrees of Separation

Sleeping with the Enemy

Smoke Signals

Smokey and the Bandit

Smokey and the Bandit II

Smokey and the Bandit Part 3

Summer of Sam

Suspiria (1977)

Teeth

The Aviator

The Boys in the Band

The Contractor

The Conversation

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Duchess

The Firm

The Grudge

The Host

The Integrity of Joseph Chambers

The Italian Job (1969)

The Italian Job (2003)

The Love Guru

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance

The Missouri Breaks

The Newton Boys

The Original Kings of Comedy

The Prestige

The Queen

The Remains of the Day

The Ring Two

The Station Agent

The Warriors

The Wings of the Dove

Titanic

Train to Busan

Universal Soldier

Vampire in Brooklyn

Vamps

Vanilla Sky

What Lies Beneath

Who’s Harry Crumb?

William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet (1996)

Young Adult

OCTOBER 2

Lotería Loca, season 1

The Price is Right at Night

OCTOBER 3

The Young & the Restless, season 51

OCTOBER 4

Blaze and the Monster Machines, season 6

Ex on the Beach, season 6

Louis Tomlinson: All of Those Voices

Siesta Key, season 5

OCTOBER 5

Bargain, premiere

Monster High 2, premiere

OCTOBER 6

The Caine Mutiny Court Martial, premiere

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, premiere

OCTOBER 9

The Starling Girl

OCTOBER 10

Painkiller: The Tylenol Murders, premiere

OCTOBER 11

Are You Afraid of the Dark?, season 3

Inside the Factory, seasons 3-5

OCTOBER 12

Frasier, premiere

OCTOBER 13

Raid The Cage, season 1

OCTOBER 16

Vindicta, premiere

OCTOBER 17

Crush, premiere

OCTOBER 18

Teen Mom Family Reunion, seasons 1-2

Teen Mom: Girls Night In, seasons 1-2

Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant, season 3

The Penguins of Madagascar, season 2

Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan, season 3

Homefront

OCTOBER 24

Milli Vanilli, premiere

OCTOBER 25

Isle of MTV: Malta

Air Disasters, seasons 1-7

MTV Cribs, season 19

Reno 911! It’s a Wonderful Heist

OCTOBER 27

Fellow Travelers, premiere