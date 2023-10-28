New on Netflix — 7 new movies and shows to watch in November 2023

If you’re looking for new shows and movies to watch on Netflix this month, then we’ve got exactly what you need because we’re rounding up all the new movies and shows that are set to arrive on the popular streaming service in November 2023.

Fan favorites like Selling Sunset, The Crown and Virgin River are all set to return in November, and those are just the start of an excellent lineup.

This month also sees the latest thriller from the acclaimed director David Fincher sulk its way on Netflix. The Killer features Michael Fassbender in the lead role, which looks like a dream combo. Plus, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off reunites the cast of the cult classic movie for a new animated spin on the source material. Oh and Squid Game has been turned into a reality TV show in the form of Squid Game: The Challenge, which sees contests compete in (not-so) deadly games for the chance to win the largest cash prize ever in a game show.

There are plenty of new movies and shows to add to your Netflix watchlist in the weeks ahead, so let’s dive into our top picks. And we’ll also give you a rundown of what’s leaving the service this month so you don’t miss your last chance to watch some old favorites.

New on Netflix: November 2023: Top Picks

Selling Sunset Season 7

You might think that after so many years of non-stop drama, real estate agents of The Oppenheim Group might have finally found a way to work in harmony. But you’d be wrong. As the trailer for Selling Sunset Season 7 displays, the O Group is about to weather another storm of office politics, constantly shifting alliances and a housing market that has never been more cutthroat. This time the stakes are even higher as the agents compete for a jaw-dropping new listing and some old friendships are tested. As series regular Chrishell Stause declares “The gloves are coming off” this season, so expect explosive arguments, heated encounters and some shocking revelations. And in between all the drama, they might even sell some houses.

Sly

Sylvester Stallone has always been an underdog. Growing up his love of cinema was a way to escape his difficult childhood, and even as he got older he never lost his scrappy spirit. He’s spent the last 50 years entertaining legions of fans through his beloved characters and legendary Hollywood franchise, from Rocky to Rambo. Even when facing countless knockbacks, Sly has always pushed forward and this documentary tells the behind-the-scenes story of his journey and how it's reflected in the characters he’s brought to the big screen. This retrospective doc offers unmatched insight into Sly’s life and career with input from the main himself and the people who know him best. A true must-watch for anybody with a fondness for 80s action stars, or a desire to see the underdog succeed.

The Killer

David Fincher, the critically acclaimed auteur behind the likes of Seven, Fight Club and Gone Girl, returns to the thriller genre in The Killer. This new Netflix Original has generated plenty of buzz already and sees Michael Fassbender step into the eponymous role as an emotionless assassin. The methodical hitman is thrown into an international manhunt after a job gone wrong, and forced to battle his employers, he must grapple with his own inner demons in an increasingly complex mission that he insists isn’t personal. With Fincher behind the camera expect a slick and stylish thriller that will keep you hooked until the very end. Plus, with Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross on the music, it’ll sound as good as it looks.

The Crown Season 6 Part 1

It’s the beginning of the end for The Crown this month as the hugely popular drama kicks off the first part of its sixth and final season. Four episodes will premiere on Thursday, Nov. 16 and these will follow Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) in the final weeks of her life leading up to her death in August 1997. As her relationship with Dodi Fayed (Khalid Abdalla) develops, the paparazzi's interest in the so-called “people’s princess” only intensifies. The infamous Paris car crash shocked the world, and there’s been much speculation as to how The Crown’s creator Peter Morgan will balance being respectful to the real-life tragedy while also wringing as much drama as possible from the events. We’ll shortly have an answer.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

2010’s Scott Pilgrim vs, the World was a box office disappointment, but over the last decade, it’s developed a cult following and has stuck around in the pop culture lexicon. While a proper sequel is highly unlikely, this month Netflix are offering up the next best thing: An animated series with pretty much the entire cast reprising their roles. That means Michael Cera is back as Scott Pilgrim while Mary Elizabeth Winstead returns as Ramona Flowers. Other notable returning voices include Anna Kendrick, Chris Evans, Kieran Culkin and Brie Larson. The limited series will span eight episodes and original graphic novel author Bryan Lee O’Malley is acting as showrunner. Plus, movie director Edgar Wright is on board as a producer. For Scott Pilgrim fans this is pretty much a dream come true; let’s hope it lives up to the hype.

Squid Game: The Challenge

While the wait for new Squid Game season 2 details continues, Netflix is offering up Squid Game: The Challenge in the interim. This gameshow spin on the juggernaut South Korean drama, sees contests compete in recreations of the deadly schoolground games from the original series. Of course, eliminated participants won’t be executed here, but don’t think the stakes won’t still be pretty high. 456 players will be competing to win $4.56m, which is the largest single cash prize in reality TV history. While this goofy gameshow probably isn’t going to fully satisfy those desperate for the next installment of the Squid Game universe, it does look pretty darn entertaining. Just be sure to note that episodes of Squid Game: The Challenge will be released weekly rather than the entire season dropping all at once.

Virgin River Season 5 Part 2

Virgin River wraps up its fifth season this month and after the revelations in the finale of the Season 5 Part 1 finale, it’s fair to say that longtime viewers are desperate to find out who Mel and Joey’s mom has been receiving love letters from, and if we’ll finally learn the identity of Mel’s biological dad (perhaps the two mystery figures are one and the same?). It’s also been confirmed that Virgin River Season 5 Part 2 will include two holiday-themed episodes, so it’s set to be the perfect watch now that the evenings are getting a little longer and the festive season is almost upon us. Of course, it's been announced that Virgin River will also get at least one more season so don’t expect all the unanswered questions to be resolved in these new episodes.

Everything new on Netflix in November 2023

NOVEMBER 1

Hurricane Season (MX) (Netflix Film)

When a group of kids finds a corpse floating in a canal, the brutal reality behind the perverse crime unravels a town's hidden secrets.

Locked In (UK) (Netflix Film)

A kindly nurse tries to unlock the secrets of a coma patient's injuries — and discovers the bitter rivalry, infidelity, betrayal and murder behind them.

Mysteries of the Faith (Netflix Documentary)

Mysteries of the Faith is a sweeping docuseries exploring the secrets of Christianity’s most legendary artifacts. From the Veil of the Veronica to the Holy Nails, these cherished objects have mystified and inspired millions for centuries, but only a few have seen them up close and personal. Until now.

Nuovo Olimpo (IT) (Netflix Film)

In 1970s Rome, a casual encounter between Enea and Pietro at a movie theater turns into an unforgettable romance — until destiny pulls them apart.

Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs. Haysom (DE) (Netflix Documentary)

Did Jens Soering murder his girlfriend's parents in 1985 — or was she the killer? This docuseries digs into questions that still swirl around the case.

Wingwomen (FR) (Netflix Film)

Tired of life on the run, a pro thief decides to retire — but not before one easy last job with her partner in crime and a feisty new getaway driver.

13 Going on 30

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

60 Days In: Season 5

The Addams Family

The Big Lebowski

The Change-Up

Desperado

Downsizing

Drag Me to Hell

Love in the Wild: Season 1

Madea's Family Reunion

The Mummy (2017)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2

Pitch Perfect

The Scorpion King

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Sherlock Gnomes

Six Feet Under: Seasons 1-5

Sixteen Candles

The Social Network

Ted 2

Victorious: Season 3

Whiplash

NOVEMBER 2

All the Light We Cannot See (Netflix Series)

In the final days of WWII, the paths of a blind French girl and a German soldier collide in a story of the extraordinary power of human connection. Directed by Shawn Levy and based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Anthony Doerr.

Cigarette Girl (ID) (Netflix Series)

A gifted artisan's journey of love and self-discovery unfolds as she defies tradition within Indonesia's clove cigarette industry in the 1960s.

Higuita: The Way of the Scorpion (CO) (Netflix Documentary)

From poverty to soccer legend, this documentary captures the rise of Colombia's René Higuita, his revolutionary career and the birth of "The Scorpion."

Onimusha (JP) (Netflix Anime)

With a demonic weapon in hand, a wandering swordsman-for-hire and a samurai brotherhood take on an uprising of the undead.

Unicorn Academy (CA) (Netflix Family)

When a dark force threatens to destroy Unicorn Island, a brave teen and her five schoolmates must rise up to protect their beloved magical academy.

NOVEMBER 3

BLUE EYE SAMURAI (Netflix Animation)

A mixed-race master of the sword who lives a life in disguise seeking the deliverance of revenge in Edo-period Japan.

Daily Dose of Sunshine (KR) (Netflix Series)

A kind-hearted nurse working in psychiatry goes above and beyond to be a ray of light for those under her care, despite the challenges coming her way.

Erin & Aaron: Season 1

Ferry: The Series (BE) (Netflix Series)

Desperate for funds, Ferry Bouman stumbles upon a golden opportunity when a high-profile bust leaves a vacant position among Brabant's top dealers.

NYAD (Netflix Film)

NYAD tells the remarkable true story of athlete Diana Nyad who, at the age of 60 and with the help of her best friend and coach, commits to achieving her life-long dream: a 110-mile open ocean swim from Cuba to Florida.

Selling Sunset: Season 7 (Netflix Series)

Set in the world of LA’s high-end real estate, Selling Sunset follows the city's most successful female realtors who all work under the same roof at The Oppenheim Group, the #1 agency in the Hollywood Hills and the Sunset Strip. They work hard and play harder, as they compete with the cutthroat LA market... and each other.

Sly (Netflix Documentary)

His love of film began as an escape from a rocky childhood. From underdog to Hollywood legend, Sylvester Stallone tells his story in this documentary.

The Tailor: Season 3 (TR) (Netflix Series)

Peyami's feelings for Esvet intensify, forcing him to make the difficult choice between their love and his lifelong friendship with Dimitri.

Vacaciones de verano (ES) (Netflix Film)

When two friends lose their jobs and find gigs as children's entertainers at a luxury hotel, they sneak in their kids to give them a summer vacation.

NOVEMBER 4

The Amazing Race: Season 17

The Amazing Race: Season 31

Insidious: The Red Door

Lopez vs. Lopez: Season 1

NOVEMBER 7

Face Off: Seasons 4-5

The Improv: 60 and Still Standing (Netflix Comedy)

The Improv turns 60 with original performances from today's most celebrated artists and biggest concert acts, along with exclusive and rarely seen moments from one of the largest comedy archives. It's a one-night event to honor artists who defined comedy and culture for decades... all while standing in front of a simple brick wall.

NOVEMBER 8

The Billionaire, the Butler and the Boyfriend (FR) (Netflix Documentary)

How did a conflict between the world's wealthiest woman and her daughter spiral into national scandal? This riveting docuseries tells the whole story.

The Claus Family 3 (BE) (Netflix Film)

When the delivery of presents goes wrong and Grandpa Noël gets in trouble, siblings Jules and Noor must work together to save Christmas. Can they do it?

Cyberbunker: The Criminal Underworld (DE) (Netflix Documentary)

This documentary reveals how a group of hackers powered the darkest corners of the internet from a Cold War-era bunker in a quiet German tourist town.

Escaping Twin Flames (Netflix Documentary)

From the Emmy-nominated filmmaking team behind Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult, comes Escaping Twin Flames, a three-part documentary series that pulls back the veil on Twin Flames Universe, a controversial online community that preys on people looking for love.

Robbie Williams (UK) (Netflix Documentary)

After 25 years of his record-breaking solo career, Robbie looks back on his younger self and reflects on a lifetime spent in the spotlight.

NOVEMBER 9

Akuma Kun (JP) (Netflix Anime)

Akuma Kun, a boy raised by a demon, works with his half-human partner Mephisto III as paranormal investigators to solve various murder and mysteries.

Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre (Netflix Documentary)

Guillermo del Toro, Rian Johnson and other film luminaries look back at LA's historic Egyptian Theatre as it returns to its former movie palace glory.

NOVEMBER 10

At the Moment (TW) (Netflix Series)

This anthology series set during the pandemic follows 10 unique love stories of passion and heartache.

The Killer (Netflix Film)

After a fateful near miss, an assassin battles his employers — and himself — on an international hunt for retribution he insists isn't personal.

Team Ninja Warrior: Season 2

NOVEMBER 11

Laguna Beach: Season 3

NOVEMBER 14

Criminal Code (BZ) (Netflix Series)

To crack the code of an investigation into a larger-than-life robbery, federal agents need to get creative.

How to Become a Mob Boss (Netflix Documentary)

Narrator Peter Dinklage guides you through this darkly satirical how-to guide that explores the rise and fall of history's most notorious mob bosses - from Al Capone to Pablo Escobar - and their tactics for success.

The Netflix Cup: Swing to Survive (Netflix Live Event)

This fall, in a clash of wheels and irons, stars of two Netflix sports series will face off in The Netflix Cup, Netflix’s first-ever live sports event featuring athletes from Formula 1: Drive to Survive and Full Swing. The Netflix Cup is set to stream live on Netflix beginning at 3p.m. PT / 6p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 14th.

Suburræterna (IT) (Netflix Series)

While chaos rules over Rome, established alliances are at risk as tensions rise with emerging clans. The world of "Suburra" takes a new turn.

NOVEMBER 15

Feedback (PL) (Netflix Series)

A former rock star with a faulty memory and a family in shambles, all due to his addiction problem, sets off on a frantic search to find his missing son.

First Wives Club: Seasons 1-3

Matt Rife: Natural Selection (Netflix Comedy)

A new stand-up special from comedian Matt Rife.

Million Dollar Decorators: Season 1

NOVEMBER 16

Best. Christmas. Ever! (Netflix Film)

After a twist of fate brings their families together for Christmas, Charlotte sets out to prove her old friend Jackie's life is too good to be true.

The Crown: Season 6 Part 1 (UK) (Netflix Series)

Queen Elizabeth II reflects on her legacy and lineage as Diana dazzles the public in the final weeks of her life and the monarchy faces a reckoning.

Downton Abbey

Harriet

In Love and Deep Water (JP) (Netflix Film)

Romance, mystery and mayhem unfolds aboard a luxury liner heading for the Aegean Sea when a butler and a passenger try to solve a baffling murder.

Lone Survivor

NOVEMBER 17

All-Time High (FR) (Netflix Film)

A con artist in dire need of cash and a woman with a crypto fortune hit it off. Is she the target of his dreams, or is the scammer about to get scammed?

Believer 2 (KR) (Netflix Film)

A determined detective continues his search for the truth behind Asia's largest drug organization and its elusive boss he has unfinished business with.

CoComelon Lane (Netflix Family)

Join your favorite "CoComelon" characters on imaginative adventures as they explore feelings — and the world around them — in this story-driven series.

The Dads (Netflix Documentary)

In this gentle meditation on fatherhood, brotherhood and manhood, five fathers of trans children join Dennis Shepard – the father of slain gay college student Matthew Shepard – for a weekend fishing trip in rural Oklahoma. As the men cast their lines into the river, they find common ground across racial, geographical and generational lines: their unconditional love for their children.

The Queenstown Kings (ZA) (Netflix Film)

After his father's death, a washed-up soccer star returns to rural Queenstown and struggles to connect with his son, a promising player with big dreams.

Rustin (Netflix Film)

Activist Bayard Rustin faces racism and homophobia as he helps change the course of Civil Rights history by orchestrating the 1963 March on Washington.

Sagrada Familia: Season 2 (ES) (Netflix Series)

Haunted by the past, Gloria will stop at nothing to carve out a future for her family while new schemes and mysteries bubble up in the neighborhood.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Netflix Anime)

Scott Pilgrim meets the girl of his dreams, Ramona Flowers, but learns he must defeat her seven evil exes in order to date her. Then things get even more complicated.

Stamped from the Beginning (Netflix Documentary)

Using innovative animation and expert insights, this documentary based on Ibram X. Kendi's bestseller explores the history of racist ideas in America.

NOVEMBER 20

Shahs of Sunset: Seasons 1-2

NOVEMBER 21

Leo (Netflix Family)

Adam Sandler is a lizard named Leo in this coming-of-age musical comedy about the last year of elementary school as seen through the eyes of a class pet.

NOVEMBER 22

Crime Diaries: The Celebrity Stylist (CO) (Netflix Film)

When an up-and-coming stylist is found stabbed to death in his home, a young detective is given 20 days to solve the case. Inspired by true events.

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America: Season 2 (Netflix Documentary)

In season two of the immersive award-winning docu-series High on the Hog, host Stephen Satterfield travels across the United States to uncover how African-American cuisine has fueled social justice movements, transformed communities and awakened cultural creativity in America in powerful and lasting ways.

Squid Game: The Challenge (Netflix Series)

456 real players will enter the competition show in pursuit of a life-changing reward of USD $4.56 million. As they compete through a series of games inspired by the original show - plus surprising new additions - their strategies, alliances, and character will be put to the test while competitors are eliminated around them.

NOVEMBER 23

Love Island USA: Season 3

My Daemon (JP) (Netflix Anime)

To save his mother, a kind-hearted boy and his tiny daemon friend set out on a journey across post-apocalyptic Japan as dark forces close in.

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 6 (Netflix Family)

Opaline has captured nearly all the power of Equestria, and time's running out! Can the ponies team up with the dragons to save magic and restore peace?

NOVEMBER 24

A Nearly Normal Family (SE) (Netflix Series)

The world of a seemingly perfect family shatters when a shocking murder proves that they're willing to make desperate moves to protect each other.

DOI BOY (TH) (Netflix Film)

A refugee builds a new identity as a sex worker in Thailand and gets caught up in a client's risky scheme that might lead to a better life.

I Don't Expect Anyone to Believe Me (MX) (Netflix Film)

A writer's career — and entire life — suddenly goes off script when he falls prey to a dangerous web of criminals right before moving to Barcelona.

Last Call for Istanbul (TR) (Netflix Film)

A chance meeting at the airport leads two married people to an unforgettable night full of excitement, desire, and temptation in New York City.

My Demon (KR) (Netflix Series)

Chaebol heiress Do Do Hee is an adversary to many, and Jung Koo Won is a powerful entity superior to humans. However, one day, Jung Koo Won loses his powers. Forced to collaborate with Do Do Hee to regain them, sparks of romance begin to fly between them as they embark on this journey together.

Wedding Games (BR) (Netflix Film)

When Alex and Eva choose to exchange vows at the very spot they first crossed paths, a series of hilarious missteps derails their journey to the altar.

NOVEMBER 27

Go Dog Go: Season 4 (Netflix Family)

Tag and her best friend Scooch love lending a paw to their friends around Pawston, whether it's delivering cookie boxes or hosting the Dogcathalon!

NOVEMBER 28

Comedy Royale (KR) (Netflix Series)

Hand-picked by Korean comedy icons, five teams of rising comics battle for a chance to host in a Netflix show — delivering nonstop, zany laughter.

Love Like a K-Drama (JP) (Netflix Series)

Four actresses from Japan go to South Korea to audition and act alongside Korean actors for roles in a series of love stories. Will true romance follow?

Onmyoji (JP) (Netflix Anime)

In the gilded enclave of the imperial court, a gifted mystic befriends a brilliant musician, and together they solve cases rising from the demonic realm.

Verified Stand-Up (Netflix Comedy)

10 comics. 10 sets. 1 show. Introducing: Verified Stand-Up, a new stand-up comedy series Filmed at Webster Hall in New York City, the series features 10 of the best comedians in the game: Asif Ali, Dulcé Sloan, Gianmarco Soresi, Isiah Kelly, Leslie Liao, Nimesh Patel, Robby Hoffman, Rosebud Baker, Sabrina Wu, and Vanessa Gonzalez. Over the course of two-episodes, discover your new favorite comedian.

NOVEMBER 29

American Symphony (Netflix Documentary)

Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife (UK) (Netflix Documentary)

This shocking docuseries about one of the biggest frauds in modern medical history exposes a thoracic surgeon famous for groundbreaking achievements in the field of regenerative medicine.

NOVEMBER 30

The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday (Netflix Family)

Mr. Wolf and his crew of animal outlaws realize they'll need to restore the city's Christmas spirit to keep their annual holiday heist afloat.

Family Switch (Netflix Film)

Jess and Bill Walker are doing their best to keep their family connected as their children grow older, more independent, and more distant. When a chance encounter with an astrological reader causes the family to wake up to a full body switch, on the morning of the most important day of each of their lives, can the Walkers unite to land a promotion, college interview, record deal and soccer tryout?

Hard Days (JP) (Netflix Film)

Already running from a mess of problems, a desperate cop thinks he's gotten away with a hit-and-run. But there was a witness, and they've got his number.

Obliterated (Netflix Series)

An elite special forces team must thwart a deadly threat in Las Vegas in this high-octane action-comedy series from the creators of "Cobra Kai.

School Spirits: Season 1

Virgin River: Season 5 Part 2 (Netflix Series)

Mel adjusts to a different pace of life, Jack works to grow his business, and the town faces new threats as secrets begin to surface in Virgin River.

Leaving Netflix in November 2023

Leaving 11/3/23

The Amazing Race: Season 5

The Amazing Race: Season 7

Leaving 11/6/23

Jerry Seinfeld: Comedian

Leaving 11/10/23

Laguna Beach: Seasons 1-2

Leaving 11/15/23

Accepted

Jeff Dunham: All Over the Map

Loving

Leaving 11/22/23

Hard Kill

Love Island USA: Season 1

Leaving 11/29/23

Disappearance at Clifton Hill

Leaving 11/30/23

About Last Night

Arrival

Basketball Wives: Seasons 1-2

Dear John

Fences

Hook

LEGO: Friends: Seasons 1-4

New in Town

Peppermint

Stuart Little

Stuart Little 2

Superbad

Surf's Up

The Punisher

Up in the Air

More from Tom's Guide