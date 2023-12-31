OnePlus 12’s top-tier model might not be coming to the US

The OnePlus 12 doesn’t have a US price or release date yet, with an announcement trailed for next month. But the phone itself shouldn’t pack many surprises, having already been revealed to the Chinese market earlier this month.

However, it looks like those keen on getting the maxed-out model on this side of the world will be out of luck.

91mobiles and the leaker Ishan Agarwal have examined the company’s release plan for India and found that just two configurations will be available: one with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, and another with 16GB of memory and a capacity of 512GB. China’s top-tier model — which sports a slightly ludicrous 24GB RAM and 1TB of storage — is nowhere to be seen.

As India uses the global model, it seems likely that this pattern will be repeated in the rest of the world, meaning that US customers will have to make do with less, unless they’re prepared to go through the whole rigmarole of importing a foreign handset.

Bluntly, you're not missing too much

In 2024, 24GB of RAM is likely to be wasted on smartphones, and even the 12GB found in the regular model is ample. After all, that puts it in line with the Pixel 8 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra — two of the best Android phones you can buy right now.

But would you benefit from it anyway? Probably not. in has regularly conducted tests to figure out the quantity of RAM you need for a decent Android experience, and at the time of writing its verdict is clear: 6GB as a minimum to aim for, 8GB for the majority of users and 12GB if you can afford it.

“At this time, 16GB RAM seems to be nothing more than just bragging rights,” the site concludes, so it’s safe to assume an extra 8GB would also be pointless.

Elsewhere, the OnePlus 12’s specs look extremely promising. The handset will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, with a large 6.82-inch, 2K, 120Hz OLED display. It has a triple camera array comprising of a 50MP main snapper, a 48MP ultrawide sensor and a 64MP 3x telephoto lens.

On top of that, it should be great for heavy users, with a chunky 5,400mAh battery that supports 100W wired charging. In the past, that’s put OnePlus firmly at the top of our list of fastest-charging phones, with the OnePlus 11 capable of reaching a full battery in less than half an hour at the outlet.