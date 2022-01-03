New Acer Chromebook Spin 513 delivers 2K display, better webcam and 10 hours of battery life

There's a new Acer Chromebook Spin 513 in town, revealed at CES 2022 this week alongside refreshed models of two other Acer Chromebooks.

These laptops are designed for users who need secure, affordable, and easy-to-use devices for both work and play. They look to be promising devices, and could be contenders for a place among the best Chromebooks you can buy.

Each of these Acer Chromebooks packs some upgraded internals and uses the latest Chrome OS. They also support web-based apps and apps from Google Play. This gives users access to all the apps they’ll need for productivity, school, work, creativity and more. Here's what we know so far about all all three Acer Chromebooks getting a refresh this week.

Acer Chromebook Spin 513

The Acer Chromebook Spin 513 is a svelte device housed in an aluminum chassis with a hinge that lets you transform it into a tablet, and it looks ideal for school, work and various other projects.

The 2022 edition of the Spin 513 is packing a power upgrade in the form of an octa-core MediaTek Kompanio 1380 processor, which should help this model deliver solid performance and a battery life of (according to Acer) up to 10 hours. The 2022 Spin 513's VertiVew 13.5-inch display is nearly 20% larger than last year's 1080p model (according to Acer) and delivers 2K resolution (2,256 x 1,504 pixels, to be precise) in a 3:2 aspect ratio.

(Image credit: Acer)

The Spin 513 is especially intriguing because the screen can be rotated all the way around to lay flat against the back of the Chromebook, turning it into an oversized tablet. You can also put it into tent mode, which is good for tight spaces in trains or airplanes. Plus, its Wi-Fi 6 connectivity will ensure you have reliable connections to networks and hotspots, and its port array includes both USB-A and USB-C ports for maximum compatibility with your favorite accessories.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 513 will be available in North America in June 2022 starting at USD $599.

Acer Chromebook 315

If you’re looking for a Chromebook with a large screen then consider the Acer Chromebook 315, which Acer is updating in 2022 with some upgraded internals. This Chromebook stands out thanks to its 15.6-inch anti-glare display, which can be configured as a touchscreen for easier navigation.

(Image credit: Acer)

To complement the large screen, the Acer Chromebook 315 includes technology for clear and reliable video conferences, which is especially valuable in today’s work-from-home world. Acer claims the Chromebook 315's HDR webcam has a wide field of view and a pair of integrated microphones ensures you’ll be seen and heard. Thanks to DTS Audio, the laptop should deliver rich audio quality, which should make video calls and streamed content sound quite good.

Like the Spin 513, Acer says this Chromebook will also last for 10 hours on a single battery charge — though to see how true that is we'll of course have to test one for ourselves. Other features include Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, a pair of USB Gen 2 Type-C ports (one on each side), and a MicroSD card reader. Plus, the Acer Chromebook 315 has a unique eco-friendly OceanGlass touchpad made entirely of ocean-bound plastic waste that has been recycled into a glass-like texture.

The Acer Chromebook 315 will be available in North America in January 2022 starting at USD $299.

Acer Chromebook 314

Last but not least, Acer today unveiled a revamped version of its Acer Chromebook 314, a budget laptop designed for students and families with young children. The 2022 model will ship with the latest 12th Gen Intel CPUs, which should provide solid performance for everyday usage.

(Image credit: Acer)

Acer claims it will last for up to 10 hours on a single charge, which should be more than enough to get through a typical school day. Two built-in microphones and a flare-reducing webcam should also help this model shine as a device for remote learning. As with the two Chromebooks above, this device has been updated with a pair of USB-C ports, which should give you some options for plugging in an external keyboard or display.

The 2022 Acer Chromebook 314 will be available in North America in June 2022 starting at USD $299.