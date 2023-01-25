Netflix’s Squid Game game show already a disaster as contestants require medical attention

Last year Netflix announced it was turning its smash hit TV show Squid Game into a real-life gameshow. But the filming of this reality spin on the popular Korean series appears to have been disrupted when contestants required medical attention and the set descended into a “warzone."

As originally reported by British publication The Sun (opens in new tab), contestants were apparently left “screaming for medic” before being stretched off the set during a recreation of the iconic Red Light, Green Light game from the original Squid Game. The issue revolved around the freezing-cold temperatures on set, in fact, it’s claimed things were so icy that some people “couldn’t move their feet because it was so cold.”

The series is currently being filmed at Cardington Studios in Bedford, England where it’s anything but sunny right now. During this particular day of filming, temperatures on set dropped below freezing to around 26 degrees with a player telling the tabloid newspaper, “even if hypothermia kicked in then people were willing to stay for as long as possible because a lot of money was on the line. Too many were determined not to move so they stood there for far too long.”

Players also described the set as like a “warzone” and noted that contestants had to stand for around 30 minutes in between takes with some literally “crawling by the end.” It's also claimed that at least one person had to be stretched off the set due to their condition.

When quizzed on the matter a Netflix spokesperson said: “All contestants were prepared by production several weeks ago that they would be playing a game in cold conditions and participated knowing this" also noting that "all precautions were taken to ensure the game was played safely.” And there are no indications that the reported on-set issues delayed filming or lead to any form of production shutdown.

In Squid Game, the Red Light, Green Light game involves contestants having to stand completely still when given the “red light” before moving forward when given the “green light." If a participant moves at the wrong time, they’re out. In the show players are shot by a large animatronic doll if eliminated, fortunately in this real-life version elimination just means a player is sent home.

There is currently no release date for Netflix’s real-life Squid Game, but the reality competition show will see 456 players compete in a series of recreated games from the original series to win a sizable cash prize (believed to be around $4.5m). Netflix has previously referred to it as "the biggest reality show ever."

The original Squid Game hit Netflix in 2021, and took the world by storm. It centers on a group of cash-strapped people who accept an invitation to compete in a series of children’s games for a chance to win life-changing money, but it’s soon revealed the games have a deadly edge. The show was an unequivocal success for Netflix becoming the streamer's biggest original series of all time and racking up more than 142 million viewing hours in its first 28 days.

Considering its juggernaut hit status, it wasn't a surprise when Squid Game season 2 was confirmed shortly after the show's debut. However, don't expect this sophomore season anytime soon. It's still in the very early stage of pre-production with its creator hinting last year that it may not be ready until the end of 2024.