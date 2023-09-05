Netflix top 10 shows now — 6 to stream, 4 to skip

The Netflix top 10 is a constantly shifting ranking of the shows that are generating the most interest on the streaming platform at that particular moment. And it’s a great place to start if you’re searching for something new to watch. In fact, it regularly contains several of the best Netflix shows both new and old.

However, just because a show manages to claim a spot in Netflix's top 10 list does not guarantee its quality. In fact, we’ve seen plenty of shows claim the coveted No.1 spot that aren’t even worth adding to your watchlist. There's been no shortage of subpar series on the list over the years. That’s why we’re taking a closer look at the Netflix top 10 right now, and determining the ones worth streaming and which ones can be comfortably skipped.

Before we begin, please note this article is based on the Netflix top 10 as of Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 11:30 a.m. ET. And if you want some further recommendations be sure to check out our roundups of the best new to Netflix movies with a high score on Rotten Tomatoes and the best new shows and movies arriving on Netflix this week.

No. 1: One Piece

(Image credit: Netflix)

There was a lot of initial skepticism surrounding Netflix’s live-action adaptation of the long-running Japanese anime, One Piece. The franchise’s passionate fanbase was understandably worried this could be another Cowboy Bebop, a live-action anime adaption that crashed and burned on the platform in 2021. Fortunately, One Piece appears to be a different story. It’s received a surprisingly warm reception from both critics and fans alike, with particular praise for its faithfulness and respect for its source material. The fantasy series follows the adventures of the Straw Hat Pirates, led by their captain Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy), as they search for the fabled One Piece that will make them legends.

Our verdict: Stream it

Genre: Fantasy

Rotten Tomatoes: 83%

Stream it on Netflix

No. 2: Who is Erin Carter?

(Image credit: Netflix)

Erin Carter (Evin Ahmad) is a British teacher who moves to the picturesque Spanish city of Barcelona in the hopes of starting fresh. However, these dreams of a new life with her young daughter are shattered when Erin gets caught up in an armed supermarket robbery. One of the robbers claims to recognize her, and from there, her life begins to slowly unravel as she learns the hard way that you can’t escape your past. This thriller series is set across seven episodes and is the type of Netflix show that you’ll likely devour in just a couple of sittings as the draw to click “next episode” is strong. Expect a twisting narrative and plenty of shocking moments.

Our verdict: Stream it

Genre: Thriller

Rotten Tomatoes: 63%

Stream it on Netflix

No. 3: Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zone

(Image credit: Netflix)

Want the secret to living longer? Then you might want to watch this Netflix documentary series. Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zone sees American author Dan Buettner explore five unique communities where people have lived extraordinarily long lives, looking at the diet and lifestyles of people who have exceeded the 100-year-old milestone. OK, so watching this docuseries probably isn’t going to help you live longer, but this four-part show does aim to offer an insight into human health and the things we can do each day to benefit our overall well-being. However, Live to 100’s underwhelming 55% Rotten Tomatoes audience score paints a less healthy picture and suggests that is a documentary that you can probably skip without fear of missing out on some grand revelations that will guarantee longevity.

Our verdict: Skip it

Genre: Health documentary

Rotten Tomatoes: 55% (audience score)

Stream it on Netflix

No. 4: Painkiller

(Image credit: Netflix)

Following in the wake of Hulu’s 2021 hit Dopesick, Netflix’s Painkiller also focuses on the opioid crisis that continues to run rife through the United States to this very day. Based on a series of New Yorker articles, the six-episode show weaves together a picture of the crisis from multiple angles focusing on the perpetrators, the victims and tireless investigators desperately seeking to expose the truth. But its release on Netflix hasn’t been entirely pain-free. While the aforementioned Hulu original enjoyed a strong critical reception, Painkiller hasn’t been quite as successful. Critics have labeled it “tonally confused.” Ouch!

Our verdict: Skip it

Genre: Drama

Rotten Tomatoes: 48%

Stream it on Netflix

No. 5: The Ultimatum

(Image credit: Netflix)

The second season of Netlfix’s The Ultimatum has arrived. In this sparkling reality TV show, couples at a crossroads in their relationship are put to the ultimate test as they shack up with other potential matches in order to determine whether their current partner is really the one for them. Aiming to capture the same viewers that have made Love is Blind and Too Hot to Handle such a success for Netflix, The Ultimatum is one of the more drama-filled reality shows on the streaming service. The core premise is great for producing intense arguments between participants, but it’s not so useful when it comes to working through relationship problems. Unless you’re a reality TV fanatic who just can’t resist a car crash, this is a skip.

Our verdict: Skip it

Genre: Reality TV

Rotten Tomatoes: 38%

Stream it on Netflix

No. 6: Disenchantment

(Image credit: Netflix)

The third and final season of Disenchantment has just landed on Netflix, and it’s time to say goodbye to Bean, Luci, Elfo and the rest of this show’s eclectic cast of characters. Coming from the mind of Matt Groening, the legendary creator of The Simspons and Futurama, Disenchantment is a fantasy animated show set in the kingdom of Dreamland. It follows the rebellious princess Bean (voiced by Abbi Jacobson) as she embarks on misadventures across the medieval fantasy world and its neighboring lands. Along the way, she also uncovers a mythical conspiracy. Now complete at three full seasons comprising 50 episodes in total, Disenchantment is an ideal pick for binge-watching or if you just need a thoroughly enjoyable comedy series that offers easygoing entertainment.

Our verdict: Stream it

Genre: Animated comedy

Rotten Tomatoes: 65%

Stream it on Netflix

No. 7: Untold: Swamp Kings

(Image credit: Netflix)

Part of Netflix’s ongoing Untold series of sports documentaries, Swamp Kings recounts the story of the Florida Gators football team from 2005 to 2010 under the guidance of Urban Meyer. This iconic college team had the likes of Tim Tebow in its ranks, and the docuseries examines how Meyer turned a ragtag squad into a ferocious group of winners. There are not really any new revelations within the four episodes, but the locker room insight is fascinating and any University of Florida alumni will likely feel a real swelling of pride as the fourth episode reaches its grand climax. But this is still a must-watch for football fans regardless of your alma mater.

Our verdict: Stream it

Genre: Sports documentary

Rotten Tomatoes: 50% (audience score)

Stream it on Netflix

No. 8: S.W.A.T.

(Image credit: CBS Studios/Netflix)

The sixth season of the police procedural S.W.A.T just hit Netflix and it’s already taking off, judging by its position on the streamer’s most-watched list. The show has been airing on CBS since 2017 and follows Sergeant Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson (Shemar Moore) of the Los Angeles Police Department, who leads a new tactical unit that is designed to be a last resort for the most extreme situations. Hondo and the people around him deal with various struggles, both professional and personal, all while tackling dangerous cases. It’s fair to say that S.W.A.T. isn’t doing anything new with a very worn formula, so unless you class police procedurals as a guilty pleasure you can probably give this one a miss.

Our verdict: Skip it

Genre: Police drama

Rotten Tomatoes: 48%

Stream it on Netflix

No. 9: Ragnarok

(Image credit: Netflix)

Sadly Ragnarok is not a TV show based on the popular God of War games (although, one is coming to Prime Video in the future). Instead, it’s a Norwegian fantasy drama that reimagines Norse mythology in the present day. The show’s third season has recently landed on Netflix, and it looks to be another serving of pulpy fantasy fun. The show is closer to tone and quality to what you used to find on The CW, but if you don’t mind some less-than-stellar special effects and a smattering of cheesy dialogue, then there’s lots of fun to be had with Ragnarok. Just don’t expect an appearance from everybody’s favorite angry dad, Kratos.

Our verdict: Stream it

Genre: Fantasy

Rotten Tomatoes: 70%

Stream it on Netflix

No. 10: Suits

(Image credit: Maximum Film / Alamy Stock Photo)

Now a nearly permanent fixture of the Netflix top 10, Suits is a legal drama that aired on the USA Network between 2011 and 2019. Across nine seasons it chronicles the inner workings of a fictional New York City law firm and focuses on Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) a silver-tongued college dropout who talks his way into working for one of the firm’s top attorneys, Harvey Spector (Gabriel Macht). The show was nominated for numerous awards across its run and earned consistently favorable reviews. Suits is a testament to how Netflix can extend the life of a show, as it continues to enjoy strong popularity among subscribers even though Mike and Harvey closed their final case more than four years ago.

Our verdict: Stream it

Genre: Legal drama

Rotten Tomatoes: 91%

Stream it on Netflix