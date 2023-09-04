New on Netflix: 5 shows and movies to watch this week (Sept. 4-10)

Wondering what's new on Netflix this week? The top new Netflix release is Virgin River season 5. This romance has a little something for anyone who loves small town drama. We'd also tune into 6ixtynin9 The Series, an adaptation of a Thai black comedy that finds a newly unemployed woman grappling with a bizarre package left on her doorstep.

This week's new on Netflix lineup also brings the chilling documentary Scout’s Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America, which puts the organization under the microscope as survivors and insiders explore its shocking legacy of abuse. Meanwhile, Selling The OC: Season 2 introduces a new member to the real estate dream team.

Plus, the adventures of Ash, Brock, Misty, and Pikachu continue with the ridiculously named Pokémon: To Be A Pokémon Master: Ultimate Journeys: The Series: Part 1. Check out our day-by-day listing of what's new on Netflix this week.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

6ixtynin9 The Series

In this adaptation of the 1999 Thai black comedy of the same name, a woman's life spirals into chaos after she loses her job and discovers a strange package on her doorstep. Echoing the original movie's surreal tone, the film plunges her into a labyrinth of accidental deaths and weird occurrences, leaving her desperate for a way out. As she fights to reset her life, things only get more bizarre from there.

It's unclear if the series will resolve itself in the same way the original did, but it'll be a white-knuckler all the way through even if it follows a different path.

Watch on Netflix starting Sep. 6

Scout's Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America

Scout's Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America is a darker documentary that delivers a jarring look at some of the darkest corners of a revered institution. Featuring multiple interviews with survivors and insiders, it's meant to shine a light on decades of alleged concealed sexual abuse.

Much like the Catholic Church, the Boy Scouts' close ties to faith and mentorship make the cover-ups all the more shocking. As the organization continues its operations today, this documentary raises unsettling questions about the true extent of its reforms and accountability.

Watch on Netflix starting Sep. 6

Virgin River season 5

Season 5 of Netflix's small town romance series finds the town literally and figuratively on fire in more ways than one. Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack (Martin Henderson) navigate the challenges of impending parenthood, while a wildfire puts everyone's future at risk. Mel decides to find another practice to focus on her potentially high-risk pregnancy.

Meanwhile, Preacher (Colin Lawrence) finds love, while Lizzie (Sarah Dugdale) and Denny (Kai Bradbury) are seen sharing a kiss. It looks to be a drama-filled return to Virgin River, but Hope (Annette O'Toole) assures us that the town will "rise from the ashes."

Watch on Netflix starting Sep. 7

Pokémon: To Be A Pokémon Master: Ultimate Journeys: The Series: Part 4

Another round of Pokémon is here to delight fans of the franchise both young and old. Join Ash (Sarah Natochenny), Pikachu (Ikue Otani), Misty (Michele Knotz), and Brock (Bill Rogers) on another adventure as they journey across various regions to aid Pokémon in distress as an enigmatic guardian in the sky watches over them.

It heralds the return of Ash's faithful companions from the original Pokémon series for another colorful adventure filled with new and colorful Pocket Monsters, frenetic duels, and encounters with the nefarious Team Rocket. Will Ash finally become the Pokémon Master he's dreamt of over 25 anime seasons? You'll have to watch to find out.

Watch on Netflix starting Sep. 8

Selling The OC season 2

The stakes are higher than ever for the Oppenheimer Group agents as they navigate billion-dollar listings, brewing rumors, and beachside real estate in Cabo.

In this new season, tension rises with the arrival of a fresh-faced agent named Alex, who threatens to shake up the status quo and has everyone on their toes. With a monumental billion-dollar listing on the line — a first for the Orange County Office — loyalty and strategy are put to the test as the team members allegedly go behind each other's backs to woo clients.

Watch on Netflix starting Sep. 8

Everything new on Netflix: Sept. 4-10

SEPTEMBER 5

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues

Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs (Netflix Comedy)

A new stand-up comedy special from Shane Gillis.

SEPTEMBER 6

6ixtynin9 The Series (TH) (Netflix Series)

After losing her job, a woman discovers a mysterious package on her apartment doorstep — and her life takes a turn for the worse.

Infamy (PL) (Netflix Series)

They're all here to look for true romance — but hidden among the women is at least one "wolf," a saboteur who's only pretending to be falling in love.

Predators (UK) (Netflix Documentary)

Experience life through the eyes of cheetahs, polar bears and more of the planet's most powerful hunters as they fight against the odds to survive.

Reporting For Duty (BR) (Netflix Series)

When Suzano assumes the role of police chief at a new precinct, the timid newbie will have to prove his mettle to his fearless squad.

Scout's Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America (Netflix Documentary)

Survivors, whistleblowers and experts recount the Boy Scouts of America's decadeslong cover-up of sexual abuse cases and its heartbreaking impact.

Tahir's House (SA) (Netflix Series)

A family of amateur entrepreneurs must come together to convert their failing fish shop into a thriving business, but branching out isn't easy.

SEPTEMBER 7

Dear Child (DE) (Netflix Series)

A mysterious woman's escape from her harrowing captivity points investigators toward the terrifying truth behind an unsolved disappearance years earlier.

GAMERA -Rebirth- (JP) (Netflix Anime)

In the summer of 1989, four kids in Tokyo witness the emergence of the turtle kaiju Gamera, who bravely stands up against giant human-eating monsters.

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

In a race to destroy the all-powerful Tianshang weapons once and for all, the Dragon Knights face off against enemies both familiar and unexpected.

Top Boy: Season 3 (UK) (Netflix Series)

Sully takes charge, pushing Dushane to cash out, but with a new order comes new challenges, threats, and consequences.

Virgin River: Season 5 (Netflix Series)

Mel adjusts to a different pace of life, Jack works to grow his business, and the town faces new threats as secrets begin to surface in Virgin River.

What If (PH) (Netflix Film)

When a pair of newlywed musicians get trapped in a storm on their island honeymoon, they must face difficult truths that could tear their marriage apart.

SEPTEMBER 8

A Time Called You (KR) (Netflix Series)

A grieving woman magically travels through time to 1998, where she meets a man with an uncanny resemblance to her late love.

Burning Body (ES) (Netflix Series)

When a police officer is murdered and set on fire, all eyes focus on two other agents: his girlfriend and her lover. Inspired by true events.

Pokémon: To be a Pokémon Master: Ultimate Journeys: The Series: Part 1 (JP) (Netflix Family)

Ash, Pikachu and their two friends Misty and Brock travel around helping Pokémon in need — all while being watched by a guardian in the sky.

Rosa Peral's Tapes (ES) (Netflix Documentary)

This true-crime documentary film features Rosa Peral's first interview from prison since she was convicted of murdering her partner aided by an ex-lover.

Selling The OC: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

O Group agents work to keep their eyes on the prize as they meet a potential new teammate, battle red-hot rumors and test the real estate waters in Cabo.

Spy Ops (Netflix Documentary)

Intelligence operatives from MI6 to the CIA share insider stories of spy craft, Cold War campaigns, and coups carried out by covert agents.

