Netflix spatial audio is rolling out to even more devices — and covers 700 top shows

Netflix has announced it’s rolling out its spatial audio feature to even more devices and will now be supported on 700 of the streamer’s top shows and movies.

Spatial audio was a feature first introduced over the summer last year that enables an almost Dolby Atmos-like 3D sound experience on phones, tablets and laptops without the need for any additional hardware.

The catch here is that only the shows and movies with the spatial audio symbol will offer that feature — and you’ll only see the symbol if you’re subscribed to Netflix’s most expensive Premium plan that runs you $19.99 per month.

To find spatial audio-enabled content, all you have to do is search for “spatial audio” in the Netflix search box and you should be able to see a list of all the titles available. Curious how it sounds? Check out the video below for a demo.

Netflix is also increasing the number of devices you can download content to

While today’s other Netflix news isn’t as exciting as the further expansion of the spatial audio feature, Netflix also said (opens in new tab) that it'll allow Premium plan users to download movies and TV shows to six devices at a time instead of four.

Downloading content to devices was a feature Netflix released a few years ago, and it’s helpful for times when you don’t have a solid internet connection for streaming — i.e. when you’re flying and don’t want to pay for the on-board Wi-Fi service.

Being able to download content to six devices at a time can be helpful when you’ve got five people on your family plan, each of whom might want to watch their favorite shows or movies on one of their own devices. It’s nice, however, it probably won’t convince anyone to start using that feature if they haven’t been using it already.