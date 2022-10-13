Netflix with ads revealed: Pricing, start date and everything we know

After months of waiting, Netflix's ad-supported tier is finally coming. And we now know its pricing. And while it's not the huge price-cut that you might have expected based on other services offering similar pricing, it does make some sense.

Netflix Basic with Ads, a new $6.99 USD per month tier (£4.99 in the U.K., $5.99 CAD in Canada, and $6.99 AUD in Australia) will debut in the U.S. on November 3rd, and 11 other countries (Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain and the UK) in adjacent days. Netflix broke the news on its press site (opens in new tab), and this schedule matches a September report.

This ad-supported tier is its first solution to solve Netflix's subscriber woes, and the company is working on a password-sharing crackdown to follow.

Netflix with ads: What you get

Netflix with ads is called Basic with Ads because it's offering the same functionality as the $9.99 per month Basic tier (but with ads), and both are actually getting an upgrade in visual fidelity. Both Basic and Basic with Ads will come with 720p HD video quality up from the 480p SD picture quality from before.

Netflix Basic with Ads will insert 4-5 minutes of advertisements per hour, and the big annoyance is that some movies and shows won't be available at the start. Netflix says it's working on that. Also, no ability to download titles.

Netflix with ads pricing vs other Netflix tiers

Netflix plan Price Picture quality Simultaneous streams Basic with Ads $6.99 per month 720p HD 1 Basic $9.99 per month 720p HD 1 Standard $15.49 per month Up to 1080p Up to 2 streams Premium $19.99 per month Up to 4K UHD Up to 4 streams

Outlook: Netflix joins Disney Plus' ad-supported winter

In December, Disney Plus with ads arrives, and that $7.99 per month tier is also $3 less than its ad-free $10.99 tier. The major difference is that Disney Plus doesn't make you pay more for 4K streams.

That said, Netflix has far more content than Disney Plus, so it makes sense. These specifics aren't surprising, but we wonder if and when Netflix will offer a discount to see ads to those who want 1080p HD and 4K UHD Netflix.

We will update this breaking story as more details come in...