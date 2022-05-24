Motorola just teased a massive 200MP camera phone — here’s what that looks like

Motorola seems to be pulling out all stops to ensure it gets its camera capabilities just right. Only that would explain a 200MP sensor on their upcoming phone.

Motorola posted an image teasing their phone on Weibo (opens in new tab). In fact, Motorola teased two phones. One with a 200MP lens, set to launch in July in China and the other a foldable device (possibly the Motorola Razr 3) with the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip.

With few details on the phones, Lenovo’s General Manager posted an image on Weibo with the massive lens. With the codename “Frontier,” this phone has been leaked a couple of times in recent months. According to WinFuture (opens in new tab), the phone’s main camera will reportedly be using Samsung’s 200MP sensor that was announced last year. This might be paired with a 50MP ultrawide lens, a 12MP telephoto lens and a 60MP front camera. If true, these are big ticket specs and we wonder if camera enthusiasts even need a phone with a 200MP lens.

When smartphones use such high resolutions, it’s rare that they will produce high megapixel images — phones end up combining pixels in a process called “pixel binning” so a 200MP photo will end up in your gallery at around 12 megapixels approximately. 200MP might seem like an overkill but a lot of it also depends on how Motorola processes the image to make it look bright and sharp.

Motorola is pushing its camera limits to the max — 200MP is the maximum single camera resolution that chips like the Snapdragon 888 or the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 support. So we wonder if we will see one of these chipsets in the phone.

A leaked image of Motorola's upcoming Razr 3 (Image credit: 91mobiles / Evan Blass)

Motorola also teased the Razr 3 with a clamshell design, just days after the Motorola Razr 3 was tipped for a major upgrade to take on Samsung’s foldables. It could have some small design upgrades, but the best part is the top of the line Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. Motorola will be coming back to the Razr after its last refresh in 2020, but there is no news yet on when it will launch outside of China.

Both of Motorola’s phones that were teased promise some serious hardware and we can’t wait to get our hands on them to test and come up with reviews.