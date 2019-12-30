Most anticipated phones of 2020

From flagships like the iPhone 11 Pro and Pixel 4 to bargains like the OnePlus 7T and Pixel 3a, 2019 certainly saw its share of very compelling smartphones. And next year shouldn't disappoint either.

Now that Samsung has finally started selling the Galaxy Fold to consumers, all eyes have turned to Motorola and its Razr to carry the foldable mantle. The new Razr will was supposed to launch January 6, with pre-orders going live December 26. But now Motorola has delayed the launch, citing high demand. There is no new firm launch date.

Additionally, details are already emerging about the next flagships from both Samsung and Apple. The Galaxy S11 has been rumored to bring a significant camera upgrade, perhaps even including the phone maker's new 108-megapixel image sensor. Meanwhile, the iPhone 12 could very well be the first Apple handset with 5G onboard.

Here’s a peek at new phones in store for 2020.

Huawei Mate X

(Image credit: Future)

Huawei threw its hat in the foldable phone race with the Mate X, announced all the way back in February at Mobile World Congress 2019. The Mate X features a single display measuring 8 inches from corner-to-corner, that dominates the surface of the device. It also has one quad-lens camera module, rather than the array of rear- and front-facing lenses in Samsung's handset. Oh, and it's 5G ready, too.

However, at €2200, the Mate X's price puts the Galaxy Fold's to shame. Additionally, it's still unclear when the handset will make it out of China. Google was temporarily barred from licensing its apps and services to Huawei for new devices, though the Mate X was developed before the ban went into effect — so theoretically, it should've be spared. The foldable did arrive in its domestic market in November, but Huawei has been tight-lipped on its availability in other parts of the world, which makes us skeptical it will ever see the light of day in the West.

Motorola Razr (Early 2020)

Motorola Razr concept render (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

After nearly a year of rumors, the Motorola Razr debuted on November 13 as a Verizon exclusive smartphone with a foldable, 6.2-inch plastic OLED display. The device will cost $1,500, which is still expensive compared to the $999 iPhone 11 Pro or $1,099 Galaxy Note 10 Plus, but a good sight cheaper than the $1,980 Galaxy Fold.

The Razr actually incorporates two displays: that humongous one on the inside, which folds in half, as well as a second exterior panel used for notifications, message previews and quick selfies. There's a fingerprint sensor embedded in the chin at the bottom of the device, as well as two camera lenses — one 16-MP shooter on the outside, and another 5-MP shooter notched within the main screen.

One way Motorola was able to keep the Razr's costs down relative to other foldables was by using a lower-spec Qualcomm CPU, in this case the Snapdragon 710. That likely means the new Razr won't be able to put OnePlus' and Samsung's wares to shame in the performance department, though that 710 silicon should deliver enough grunt for everyday tasks, as well as superior efficiency on a charge.

Galaxy S11 (February 2020)

Galaxy S11 concept render (Image credit: CashKaro/OnLeaks)

It's never too early to start thinking about next year's phones, and we're getting ever closer to the rumored launch date for the next Galaxy S model. (In fact, one rumor even suggests a Feb. 18, 2020 launch date for the new phone.)

What should you expect from the Galaxy S11? The rumors aren't quite so clear at this stage, but it seems likely that Samsung will focus on the cameras for this version of its flagship. Specifically, Samsung's rumored to be working on a 108-MP camera as the main shooter for the Galaxy S11, possibly set within one of the largest imaging stacks we've seen in quite some time. You can also expect a powerful 5x optical zoom. The new phone could even add a spectrometer, which would let you point the camera at food to determine its nutritional content, among other features.

iPhone SE 2 (Early 2020)

The original iPhone SE (Image credit: Future)

You may not have to wait until next fall for a new iPhone. Rumors about the iPhone SE 2 are beginning to pick up again, as people pine for a successor to Apple's compact, inexpensive iPhone.

The latest rumor suggests the iPhone SE 2 won't be as small as its predecessor, with a 4.7-inch screen that's reminiscent of the iPhone 8. But the new phone would be plenty powerful, reportedly running on the same A13 Bionic chip found inside the iPhone 11 family. We could find out soon enough if the iPhone SE 2 is a reality — respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo thinks the phone will ship in the first three months of 2020.

Galaxy Fold 2 (Early 2020)

Samsung Galaxy Fold (Image credit: Wang Benhong)

You have to give Samsung credit for persistence. The company faced setbacks with the release of its first foldable phone, the Galaxy Fold, and it's apparently already the Galaxy Fold 2 with a clamshell form factor.

According to multiple reports, Samsung is preparing a smaller version of the Fold with a 6.7-inch display that closes into a square, to take on Motorola's Razr reboot. The device would carry two cameras on the outside along with another inside, and Samsung is reportedly experimenting with a new type of protective glass that is only 3% of the thickness of Gorilla Glass to be able to achieve the handset's durability and flexibility objectives. A recent rumor suggests the new Fold may even be priced super aggressively, under the $1,000 mark, to get it into the hands of more users.

The Galaxy Fold 2 could debut as soon as February 18 alongside the Galaxy S11 but that rumor is not confirmed.

iPhone 12 (Fall 2020)

iPhone 12 concept render (Image credit: @BenGeskin via Twitter)

Yes, the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and Pro Max came out only two months ago, and yes, there are already rumors beginning to break about the iPhone 12 due out next year. In fact, reports surrounding Apple's next-generation handsets started to make headlines before Cupertino's latest reveal. Such is the news cycle around devices planned years in advance.

So what should you look forward to around this time 12 months from now? For one, an all-new design that finally sheds the iPhone X shape that has defined Apple's handsets for past three years. According to leakster Ben Geskin, one of the models will even ditch the notch entirely, embedding Apple's TrueDepth camera system right into the narrow top bezel. Furthermore, there's a good chance that the range-topping 2020 iPhone will support 5G. After all, there's growing evidence to suggest many iPhone owners that held off upgrading to the 11 series did so because of a lack of support for next-generation wireless networks.

While Apple's next iPhones are a year away at this point, we should only have to wait until the spring before we begin to have a pretty clear idea of what the company is planning, if history is any indication.

Microsoft Surface Duo (Holiday 2020)

(Image credit: Microsoft)

No, you didn't fall haplessly into a time machine that's sent you five years into the past — Microsoft is actually making a Surface phone. And not just any phone; one that has two screens and runs Android. The Surface Duo, revealed a year before its holiday 2020 launch, features a pair of Gorilla Glass-covered 5.6-inch displays joined by a hinge down the middle. It's not truly a foldable, in that the screens themselves don't bend. Rather, they can rotate 360 degrees, so you can use the device in several different orientations.

Like other Android flagships, the Surface Duo is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 processor, according to Wired — though Microsoft was quick to point out that it doesn't see the device strictly as a phone. Still, the 855 will be outdated by the time the device eventually launches, which also raises the question of whether or not the Surface Duo will support 5G. Microsoft made no mention of it during the unveiling, but if other late 2020 flagships support next-gen networks, the company's first phone in years will look mighty outdated if it doesn't as well. (And that's to say nothing of the phone's ginormous bezels.)

Still, there's lots of time for Microsoft to refine and improve the Surface Duo's design before it hits the market alongside the larger Surface Neo tablet. What we're seeing now is clearly an early look — though it's still certainly piqued our interest.