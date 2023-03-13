iPhone 15 dummy units appear to show off big design changes

The design tweaks tipped for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro could add up to a big overall difference according to dummy units sourced by Macotakara (opens in new tab), resulting in users needing to buy fresh accessories.

The Japanese Apple-focused news outlet acquired 3D-printed dummies for all four expected iPhone 15 models through e-commerce site Alibaba, which they have now shown off both in photo and video form. These dummies are likely made for case and accessories makers to test out designs for the new iPhones, and so hopefully will be very accurate to the real devices.

With the dummies on hand, Macotakara tested out whether iPhone 14 cases would fit the new style of iPhones. This is an especially relevant question for this year as the rumors claim Apple could be introducing smaller bezels, curved displays and back glass and a larger camera block to the iPhone 15; changes that are reflected in the dummies.

As a result of these changes, and to little surprise, the iPhone 15 dummies don't fit in their equivalent iPhone 14 cases. The main culprits for this were size changes to the camera block, and the rumored new continuous up/down solid-state volume rocker on the left side rail, which replaces the current two-button volume controls.

(Image credit: Macotakara)

The only exception is the iPhone 15 Plus, which does fit into an iPhone 14 Plus case even with the chassis changes. That could prove handy if you want to save a bit of money by buying an older case, or trying to wrap a new iPhone into a case you already own.

(Image credit: Macotakara)

Some other big rumored changes that these dummies don't reflect so well are the introduction of the Dynamic Island onto the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, USB-C charging ports and internal changes like a new A17 Bionic chipset expected for the Pro models.

Apple's been reliably releasing new iPhones every September (bar a couple of exceptions) so we're likely to see the next-gen models release in about six months' time. Catch up on all the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max rumors in our relevant rumor hubs, and check back with us regularly for coverage of the latest iPhone 15-related news and rumors.