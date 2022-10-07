Trying to watch Scream online? Well, despite recent bugs we've encountered trying to do the same, it shouldn't be too hard. So, if you're finding yourself screaming in frustration, we've got you covered.

Most times, you can find many (if not all) of the Scream movies on Paramount Plus. While it's not one of the best streaming services, you could call it the best screaming service for that reason alone.

Of course, since movies come and go all the time, we're going to keep our eyes on the series of films that prove that Sidney Prescott is one of the all time great Final Girls.

Here, is our guide on how to watch the Scream movies online.

How to watch Scream online

(Image credit: Dimension Films via YouTube)

The first cut may have been the deepest. And right now, you can watch Scream 1 online with Paramount Plus to see where it all began, with Sidney Prescott's trauma over her mother's death coming back to haunt her one year later.

Starring: David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Matthew Lillard, Rose McGowan, Skeet Ulrich, Jamie Kennedy, Drew Barrymore

Director: Wes Craven

Rotten Tomatoes score: 79%

Watch now on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab), buy or rent digitally on Amazon (opens in new tab)

How to watch Scream 2 online

(Image credit: colaimages / Alamy Stock Photo)

Scream 2 managed to avoid the sophomore slump that takes down many a sequel. And, it's not shocking, as the original Scream proved Wes Craven's franchise has the smarts to avoid the standard fails. Scream 2 goes full meta, starting with a movie based on the events from the original film, and brings Sidney (now a college student) back into the chaos.

Starring: David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Jamie Kennedy, Jerry O'Connell, Jada Pinkett, Liev Schreiber

Director: Wes Craven

Rotten Tomatoes score: 82%

Watch now on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab), buy digitally on Amazon (opens in new tab)

How to watch Scream 3 online

(Image credit: AJ Pics / Alamy Stock Photo)

While the self-referential hits kept coming in Scream 3 (Stab 3 is being filmed during the start of the movie), the third cut isn't quite seen as great as the first two. Sidney's now working on a crisis abuse hotline, and living on the outskirts of society. More Ghostface killer murders, of course, bring her back to the scene.

Starring: David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox Arquette, Patrick Dempsey, Jenny McCarthy, Parker Posey, Deon Richmond

Director: Wes Craven

Rotten Tomatoes score: 41%

Watch now on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab), buy digitally on Amazon (opens in new tab)

How to watch Scream 4 online

(Image credit: Cinematic Collection / Alamy Stock Photo)

Scream 4 (aka SCRE4M) takes place 15 years after the original film, and tries to set up a new generation. To that end, it added potential new Final Girls such as Emma Roberts, Hayden Panettiere and Alison Brie. This time, Sidney has a book to promote, a cousin dealing with her ex's infidelity and Gale and Dewey are now married. Arquette and Cox, we should add, filed for divorce in 2012, the year after Scream 4 came out.

Starring: David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Emma Roberts, Hayden Panettiere

Director: Wes Craven

Rotten Tomatoes score: 60%

Watch now on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab), buy digitally on Amazon (opens in new tab)

How to watch Scream (2022) online

(Image credit: Paramount)

The fifth Scream film — and one that Wes Craven did not direct, as he died in 2015 — Scream (2022) was a hit that revitalized the series and led to the announcement that Scream's sixth movie is coming in 2023. Now 25 years after the events of Scream, a new Ghostface killer is terrorizing the latest generation of targets. So, to the surprise of nobody, Sidney, Gale and Dewey come back to try and stop the killer.

Starring: Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega, Neve Campbell, David Arquette, Courteney Cox

Directors: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett

Rotten Tomatoes score: 76%

Watch now on Showtime (opens in new tab), buy digitally on Amazon (opens in new tab)

How to watch Scream movies online from anywhere

What if, say, the Scream movies aren't easily streamed in your country? Or you're an American on holiday during Halloween and want to watch them on Paramount Plus, which isn't in the country you're in? Well, you're in luck.

Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream movies from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan (opens in new tab)