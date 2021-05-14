Mass Effect Legendary Edition isn’t launching on Xbox Game Pass

While several high-profile games have launched on Xbox Game Pass already this year, Mass Effect Legendary Edition won’t be one of them despite some initial confusion making some subscribers believe it would be.

The remastered collection of the original Mass Effect trilogy is out now giving gamers a chance to return to the Normandy. Or if you’re fortunate enough to have never experienced these classic sci-fi RPGs the opportunity to become acquainted with the series’ beloved cast of characters. However, if you’re playing on Xbox you’ll need to buy the game separately just like players on PlayStation and PC.

Confusion was caused by the fact the game is available as part of EA Play Pro, which is a $15 a month premium subscription service that provides a vault of already-released titles to play, as well as access to new EA games at launch. While Xbox Game Pass does include a standard EA Play membership, the Pro tier is reserved exclusively for PC.

An EA Community manager took to the publisher’s forums to clear up the misunderstanding, saying: “[Mass Effect] Legendary Edition is only available at launch with EA Play Pro, not the standard EA Play subscription.”

It’s not all bad news for Mass Effect fans with an Xbox Game Pass subscription, you can still get a 10% discount off the game, which makes this phenomenally good-value package even more of a steal. If you’re an EA Play member on PlayStation you can also get this discount. It’s also worth noting the original Mass Effect trilogy, as well as the somewhat lackluster Mass Effect: Andromeda, are available on Xbox Game Pass right now just with none of the enhancements.

Furthermore, it’s likely that Mass Effect Legendary Edition will eventually come to regular EA Play (and therefore Xbox Game Pass) in time. Responding to whether this will happen, the EA staffer said: “That's certainly a possibility, though I'm not aware of any current plans or a timeframe for anything beyond EA Play Pro access at this point.”

If you’re on the fence about picking up Bioware’s space opera, don't’ be as in our Mass Effect Legendary Edition review , we noted:, “Mass Effect Legendary Edition is absolutely worth your time and money. The value proposition — three massive games for a total of $60 — is out of this world.”