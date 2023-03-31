Man City vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

This latest meeting of the two most dominant sides of recent Premier League seasons will still be a title decider, but not for Liverpool. Second-place Man City are in frightening form while Liverpool’s up-and-down performances have derailed their season and they find themselves in sixth.

Man City vs Liverpool live stream date, time, channels The Man City vs Liverpool live stream takes place Saturday, April 1.

► Time 12.30 p.m. GMT / 7.30 a.m. ET / 4.30 a.m. PT / 11.30 p.m AEDT (April 2)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (opens in new tab) (requires Premium sub)

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Before the international break, Liverpool encapsulated their season perfectly with a historic 7-0 win at a strong Man Utd followed up by a toothless 0-1 loss to bottom club Bournemouth and elimination from Europe. Man City ended March with an incredible 13 goals in two cup games with a 7-0 win over Leipzig and a 6-0 thrashing of Burnley. Will star striker Erling Haaland continue his incredible scoring streak? Which version of Liverpool will turn up?



How to watch Man City vs Liverpool live stream anywhere

The Man City vs Liverpool live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Man City vs Liverpool live streams by country

How to watch the Man City vs Liverpool live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Man City vs Liverpool live stream on Peacock (opens in new tab), NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.)

You can also watch the game on NBC or stream via the NBC Sports (opens in new tab) website with a valid login. NBC can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

(opens in new tab) Sling TV (opens in new tab) offers two packages, both of which cost $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, NBCSN and USA.

(opens in new tab) If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBCSN and USA.

How to watch the Man City vs Liverpool live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Man City vs Liverpool live stream on Fubo.TV (opens in new tab), the new home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

That's a change from last season, where the action was on DAZN, and it also results in a slightly higher price of CAN$24.99 where DAZN was $20. That's for the Essentials plan, which gets you all Premier League matches, all Serie A matches plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. The $39.99 Premium plan adds 20 entertainment channels and more on top of that.

How to watch the Man City vs Liverpool live stream in the UK

BT Sport (opens in new tab) has the Man City vs Liverpool live stream in the U.K., one of 52 games it will be showing this season.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. If you have both, you can add the Sports package for £16/month plus a £20 upfront fee, or go for the £41/month Big Sports package which also includes all of the Sky Sports channels, giving you a total of 160 live streams.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (opens in new tab) (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

How to watch the Man City vs Liverpool live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Man City vs Liverpool live stream on Optus Sport (opens in new tab), which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

How to watch the Man City vs Liverpool stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Man City vs Liverpool live stream via Sky Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Man City vs Liverpool preview

Man City find themselves eight points behind leaders Arsenal (albeit with a game in hand). Having won four out of their last five games, Pep Guardiola would have hoped to close the gap to leaders Arsenal but his protege Mikel Arteta has kept his team out of reach for now. In the reverse of this fixture, City actually lost to Liverpool at Anfield but despite this, City are the league's top scorers and boast the second-best defense as well as a home advantage so will head into this match against a struggling Liverpool as favorites. Erling Haaland, the standout player in the Premier League this season, missed international duty through injury but City fans will be crossing their fingers and toes that he returns for this game.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are used to traveling to the Etihad in the midst of title battles, not struggling to secure a European place, but that is the situation this season. In truth, it is not games against giants like Manchester City that have been their undoing this season but shoddy performances against the lesser sides in the division. Long-term injuries to forwards Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez have disrupted the season but that is no excuse. On the bright side, January signing Cody Gakpo has been showing signs of the prolific goalscoring that earnt him a move from PSV Eindhoven. Luis Diaz has been out since October but could make a much-needed return to brighten up Liverpool fans’ day while teenage midfielder Stefan Bajetic is now ruled out for the rest of the season.

These two teams have served up some classics in recent memory and the Man City vs Liverpool live stream has all the signs of another. Don’t miss it.