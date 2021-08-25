Major Nvidia RTX 30-series restock hits Best Buy tomorrow — how to get yours

Get ready for August's first major Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series drop. A Best Buy RTX 3080 restock is planned for select Best Buy stores on Thursday, August 26. The announcement was made on Best Buy's blog this morning.

In total, 46 states nationwide will have GeForce RTX 30-series stock on Thursday including stores in New York, Florida, California, Maine, and Illinois. Best Buy held a similar in-store restock last month. Here's everything we know so far about today's restock event.

How to get your Nvidia RTX 30-series GPU at Best Buy

On Thursday, August 26, Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series graphics cards will be available in limited quantities at select Best Buy stores throughout the country. You can see the full list of participating stores here).

According to Best Buy, employees will hand out tickets at these stores at 7:30 a.m. local time on August 26. There will be one graphics card for every ticket handed out, so if you arrive early and get a ticket — you're good to go. The stores will open at 8 a.m. local time and each customer will be limited to one card only.

A few things to keep in mind: Best Buy encourages shoppers to wear face masks inside Best Buy stores. In certain counties/states, masks are mandated by local laws. That said, Best Buy will have masks and hand sanitizer at all stores should anyone need it.

If you miss out on this restock, make sure to follow our Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 restock tracker for updates on the next GPU drop.