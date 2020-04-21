MacBook Air 2020 deal drops price to $899

The new MacBook Air 2020 is only a few weeks old, but retailers are already offering aggressive MacBook Air 2020 deals. In terms of price, this is the best MacBook Air 2020 deal we've seen.

For a limited time, B&H Photo has the MacBook Air 2020 on sale for $899.99. That's $100 off and the cheapest MacBook Air 2020 deal we've seen. In fact, it's one of the best MacBook deals we've seen since the start of the year.

MacBook Air 2020 (256GB): was $999 now $899 @ B&H Photo

The new MacBook Air sports a Core i3-1005G1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It also features Apple's new Magic Keyboard, which sports keys that actually feel great to type on. It's now $100 off, which is the best MacBook Air 2020 deal we've seen. View Deal

MacBook Air 2020 (512GB): was $1,299 now $1,249 @ Adorama

Need more storage? Adorama has the MacBook Air 2020 with a Core i5 CPU and 512GB SSD on sale for $1,249. That's $50 off and the cheapest price for this step-up model. View Deal

The new MacBook Air 2020 has everything we've ever wanted in a Mac laptop. The base model on sale packs a 13.3-inch 2560 x 1600 Retina display, Core i3-1005G1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. The most noticeable updates are the addition of a 10th-gen Intel CPU and the increased storage capacity from 128GB to 256GB. (Apple usually offers just 128GB on its base models). It's likely we won't see a better MacBook Air 2020 deal till Amazon Prime Day, when its price could drop an extra $50.

In our MacBook Air 2020 review, we loved the laptop's new Magic Keyboard. The keys feature 1 millimeter of travel, which is improved from the 0.7mm from last year's keys. That makes a huge difference, so you don't feel like you're slamming your digits against metal.

For everyday tasks, the Core i3 CPU should be more than fine. In our tests, we split our screen with a dozen Safari tabs and a 1080p YouTube video with no slowdowns or stutter. We wish it were a bit faster for the price, but for now — this is the best MacBook for most people.