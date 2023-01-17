Mac mini with M2 and M2 Pro release date, price, specs and more

Apple's newly announced Mac mini with M2 and M2 Pro brings some much-needed updates to Apple's smallest desktop machine. Now packing more power than ever before, but also at a lower starting price, the Mac mini remains a tempting way into the world of Mac.

The Mac mini M2 is a fairly direct replacement to the Mac mini M1, except for a welcome price drop. But there's also a higher-spec version with an M2 Pro chip, as seen in the new MacBook Pros. It's basically double the base model's price, but it means more computing power in a smaller footprint than you could previously manage with a Mac mini.

Read on for the rundown of the Mac mini with M2 and M2 Pro with the information we currently have. And be sure to check out what's going on with the new MacBook Pro M2 Pro models too.

Mac mini with M2 and M2 Pro: Price and configurations

Pre-orders for the Mac mini M2 and M2 Pro are open now, with the retail release coming Tuesday, January 24 for the U.S. and U.K., or February 3 in Australia.

The base price for the new Mac mini is $599, which is $100 cheaper than the basic Mac mini M1 was at launch. It retails for £649 or AU$999 in the U.K. and Australia respectively.

Plumping for the Mac mini with M2 Pro is a fair bit more expensive at $1,299 / £1,399 / AU$1,999. It's still much cheaper than a $1,999 Mac Studio, the next most expensive model in the desktop Mac family.

Mac mini with M2 and M2 Pro: Design

Perhaps disappointingly, Apple's not changed the basic design of the Mac mini, leaving the 12-year-old design to soldier on for at least another few years. It's still attractive at least, housing everything in a slim cuboid with rounded corners, with all the ports and the power button tucked around the back for a neater presentation.

For the environmentally conscious, Apple promises all the aluminum, rare earth elements, tin and gold in the Mac mini is recycled, as well as at least 35% of all the plastic parts.

(Image credit: Apple)

Mac mini with M2 and M2 Pro: Ports

On the back of the regular M2 model, you get an Ethernet port, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one HDMI port, two USB-A ports and a headphone jack. The M2 Pro model is the same except it gets four Thunderbolt 4 ports instead of just two.

While not a physical connection, wireless connections on the Mac Mini M2 now come in the form of Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3, the latest standard for wireless internet and device connections respectively.

The Ethernet port will support Apple's 10 Gigabit standard, but not by default. It's a $100 optional extra on both the Mac mini M2 and Mac mini M2 Pro.

Mac mini with M2 and M2 Pro: Performance

As the name suggests, the Mac mini M2 uses the standard Apple M2 chip, with an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU. The M2 Pro version bumps this to a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU, with the option to upgrade further to a 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU version if you want the ultimate Mac mini.

For RAM, you get 8GB by default in the Mac mini M2, with the option to increase that to 16GB or 24GB. There's 16GB as standard in the M2 Pro model, with 32GB on offer if you want it.

Storage starts at 256GB in the Mac mini M2, with 512GB, 1TB and 2TB options also on offer. Going for the Mac mini M2 Pro nets you 512GB storage as standard, but you can also spec 1TB, 2TB, 4TB or 8TB if that's not enough room.

Apple provides lots of benchmarks showing how much better these chips are than previous Mac minis. For instance, compared to the outgoing Mac mini M1, Apple claims the new model offers "Up to 2.4x faster ProRes transcode in Final Cut Pro," "Up to 50 percent faster filter and function performance in Adobe Photoshop," and "Up to 35 percent faster gameplay in Resident Evil Village."

And what about the M2 Pro model? that is capable of "Up to 2.5x faster graphics performance in Affinity Photo," Up to 4.2x faster ProRes transcode in Final Cut Pro" and "Up to 2.8x faster gameplay in Resident Evil Village."

One other significant difference between the M2 and M2 Pro Mac minis is how many screens they can run. The M2 model can support two displays, while the M2 Pro model can support three, including one 8K display.

Mac mini with M2 and M2 Pro: Software

All the Mac mini M2 models come with macOS Ventura pre-installed. That gives you access to new features like Continuity Camera and Stage Manager, as well as all the usual Mac apps and UI.

Mac mini with M2 and M2 Pro: Outlook

Apple's hardly overhauled the Mac mini with the addition of the M2 and M2 Pro chips, but it's still a worthwhile refresh of a Mac that was over two years old and starting to fall behind.

The new Mac mini M2 Pro model is certainly interesting for the amount of power it wields, although it's still going to cost a fair amount of money for the privilege of "pro" performance. The basic model is a more modest improvement over the outgoing Mac mini, but with that $100 price drop, it's perhaps going to tempt users who were previously uncertain about investing their money in a Mac desktop.

The new MacBook Pros and current MacBook Air M2 will still likely be the mainstream Mac devices due to their extra versatility, built-in display and enhanced specs in some areas. But users who find the Mac Studio or Mac Pro too intimidating or who don't want the all-in-one stylings of the iMac will likely find a suitable companion in either the pro or non-Pro Mac mini.