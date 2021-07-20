Lupin season 3: Everything we know so far

Worried about whether Lupin season 3 is happening? You can relax. The gentleman spy is returning for more action, even though that Part 2's finale felt somewhat conclusive.

While Netflix hasn't officially confirmed the news, it's doubtful that the announcement from star Omar Sy (see below) would happen if it wasn't happening, so chances are we'll be reunited with Arsène Lupin and the rest of the crew in the near future.

Lupin (one of the best Netflix shows right now) follows the heist-filled adventures of Assane Diop (Omar Sy), a swindler who draws inspiration from the character Arsène Lupin, a master thief created by author Maurice Leblanc in his turn-of-the-century novels.

In Part 1 and 2, Assane sought to avenge his late father, who was wrongly accused of stealing a valuable necklace from his employers, the Pellegrini family. The thief targeted nefarious patriarch Hubert Pellegrini (Hervé Pierre), while trying to ensure the safety of son Raoul (Etan Simon) and ex Claire (Ludivine Sagnier).

Information on what we can expect from another season is pretty sparse, but the few details we do have are worth paying attention to. Here's everything we know so far about Lupin season 3.

Star Omar Sy recently revealed that the French language heist thriller will return for Lupin season 3. “We can't hide anything from you. Lupin part 3 is confirmed!” he tweeted in May, much to the delight of fans everywhere.

Netflix hasn't yet announced when we might expect Lupin season 3 to begin airing, but series co-creator George Kay told RadioTimes.com in a January 2021 interview that new episodes would likely be released in 2022. A pretty wide window, we know.

"We’re story-lining that, and I’m sure that will come. We’re actively story-lining with real confidence that that’s gonna happen, because reaction to the first five episodes would suggest that we’ve got every chance that [Part 3] would be coming next year… unless something goes completely wrong!" Kay said at the time.

Given that season 2 was such a colossal success, it’s no surprise that more is on the way.

Nothing is known about when Lupin season 3 will begin filming or if production on the new episodes has started yet. However, chances are set pictures or videos would be uploaded to social media when production begins. It could be that the episodes are still being written or casting and location scouting is still underway.

Lupin season 3 episodes

Both the first and second season of Lupin had five episodes each, so it stands to reason that season 3 would be the same. Given that the series has managed to pack a lot of storytelling into such short seasons, it’s unlikely they’d want to extend that in the future, but anything is possible.

Lupin season 3 cast

There would be no Lupin without Omar Sy, so there’s no way the show would return without him as Assane. After all, the role was always a dream for him, as he previously revealed to the Hollywood Reporter .

"It's a classic book for us, he's the guy, you know? And for an actor, he's like the best toy you could get. Because you can do anything with him... It gave me the chance to do everything. I can be funny. There's drama. There's action. All with the same character," Sy explained of his love for the popular French story.

While the remaining cast hasn't been confirmed just yet. Claire (Ludivine Sagnier) and the pair's son Raoul (Etan Simon) are likely to return, however, as is Benjamin (Antoine Gouy), Assane's best friend.

It's unclear whether we'll see Detective Guedira (Soufiane Guerrab), Lieutenant Sofia Belkacem (Shirine Boutella), or Capitaine Romain Laugier (Vincent Londez), but it's certainly possible.

Lupin season 3 plot speculation and theories

Given that the end of season two saw Pelligrini's (Hervé Pierre) crimes finally being revealed by Assane, it could be that he'll be put in jail for good, meaning he'll no longer play a major role in the coming episodes.

However, you can always count on Lupin to throw in some serious twists and turns, so if Pellegrini was able to worm his way out of his current predicament, chances are he'd have a serious ax to grind with Assane. It's unlikely but it is possible.

That being said, Assane is currently in hiding, having left Claire and Raoul behind, so it's anyone's guess as to what he'll get up to in season three. Whatever it is, it's likely to be new and exciting, especially given showrunner George Kay's revelation that the new episodes will function as somewhat of a reboot for the series.

There’s also been talk of a possible Sherlock crossover, “Speaking really honestly, there have been [discussions]," Kay told the Radio Times . "There's some ideas circling around that, that I have, that I'm really interested to explore." There would be a lot of fans that would be happy about that!

Is Lupin season 3 the final season?

There's no suggestion that Lupin season 3 will be the last one. In fact, Sy recently expressed hope that he'll continue to have the chance to play such a dynamic character.

"We'll see what Netflix wants to do with this franchise," he said in an interview with Deadline . "The first bet that we won was to bring this character to life and to create a franchise. The franchise exists and now it's up to Netflix to see what they want to do with it. We'll see what they propose, but this is a character that is super enjoyable and who I would take great pleasure in revisiting tomorrow if I can."

