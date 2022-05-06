Liverpool vs Tottenham live stream and how to watch Premier League game online, team news

The Liverpool vs Tottenham live stream is a huge clash at the top of the Premier League table — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

► Time 7.45 p.m. BST / 2.45 p.m. ET / 11.45 a.m. PT

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport

• U.S. — Watch on USA via Sling or Fubo.TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

This game will have major consequences in the races for the title and the top four. Liverpool have been imperious recently and they reached yet another Champions League final on Tuesday, despite being given a first-half scare by Villarreal.

Tottenham's ambitions to be in that competition took a hit after they picked up just one point from matches against Brighton and Brentford. However, a Heung-Min Son-inspired win over Leicester at the weekend means they stay within touching distance of Arsenal in fourth spot.

The home side are heavy favorites for the Liverpool vs Tottenham live stream in what is a must-win game for them. While a point does not do either team much good, it would be more warmly received by the visitors.

Can the Reds continue their pursuit of Manchester City and keep their hopes of an unprecedented quadruple alive? Can Spurs get a shock result and heap the pressure on their north London rivals before they play on Sunday?

Find out by watching the Liverpool vs Tottenham live stream, and we'll show you how to do that below.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Tottenham live stream wherever you are

The Liverpool vs Tottenham live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to NBC, Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Tottenham live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Liverpool vs Tottenham on USA and on the NBC website with a valid login. USA can be accessed through a cable TV package.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you have plenty of options, too. Our pick of these would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including NBC. Plus, right now Sling is offering 50% off the first month.

Fubo.TV is another option for live TV. Their Pro Plan costs $70 per month but gives you 121 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Liverpool vs Tottenham live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which cost $35 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBCSN and USA. Sling is currently offering 50% off the first month.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBCSN and USA.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Tottenham live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Liverpool vs Tottenham United live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Tottenham United live stream in the UK

BT Sport has the Liverpool vs Tottenham live stream in the U.K., one of 52 games it will be showing this season. Kick off is at 7.45 p.m. BST.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. If you have both, you can add the Sports package for £15/month plus a £20 upfront fee, or go for the £40/month Big Sports package which also includes all of the Sky Sports channels, giving you a total of 160 live streams.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Liverpool vs Tottenham live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Tottenham live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Liverpool vs Tottenham live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Tottenham live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Liverpool vs Tottenham live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.