Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream: How to watch Champions League final for free and online

The Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream will show us the Champions League final on Saturday (May 28) — and the really good news is that you can watch it for FREE in some countries.

Yes, the biggest game of the year (well, until the World Cup Final) will be shown for free in the U.K. and Australia. And there are ways you can watch it without spending a cent elsewhere, too, if you know how. Read on and we'll explain.

This is a Champions League final live stream to really get excited about. Liverpool may have (just) missed out on the Premier League title, but they've arguably been the best team in Europe this season. They've already picked up the Carabao and FA Cups, have won 10 out of 12 Champions League games to make it to this stage and have so far scored 147 goals in all competitions.

Real Madrid have looked pretty special too; they won the Spanish La Liga title (for the 35th time!) and the Spanish Supercup and have notched 118 goals themselves.

They had to fight to make it to the Champions League final, though, with tough (and dramatic) wins over Paris Saint Germain, Chelsea and Man City in the knockout stages.

Liverpool, by contrast, had a relatively serene journey that saw them defeat Inter Milan, Benfica and Villarreal — although the latter did give them a minor shock in the semi-final second leg.

Both sides are brimming with talent. Liverpool have an awesome front three of Mo Salah, Sadio Mané and either Luis Diaz or Diogo Jota, a quality midfield led by Thiago and two of the world's best attacking full-backs in Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson.

Madrid, meanwhile, have an old-and-young pairing of Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr up front, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos pulling the strings in the middle and the rock-like Thibaut Courtois in goal.

These sides have 19 Champions League trophies between them, and have met twice in the final before. In 1981, Liverpool were the victors back when the competition was known as the European Cup, but it was Real Madrid who triumphed in 2017.

Will Jürgen Klopp's men avenge that defeat and take the trophy in Paris on Saturday? Find out by watching a Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream.

Plus, don't miss our full how to watch Champions League 21/22 hub for more.

FREE Liverpool vs Real Madrid live streams

How to watch the 2022 Champions League final live stream for FREE

The Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid is one of the biggest soccer games of the year, and the really great news is that it's available for FREE in some countries.

If you're in the U.K., you can watch the Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream for free on the BT Sport website (opens in new tab), the BT Sport app (opens in new tab) and the BT Sport YouTube (opens in new tab) page.

In Australia, it's being shown for free on the 9Gem channel and the 9Now (opens in new tab) streaming service.

In the U.S., you can watch it on Paramount Plus with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).

And if you're not in one of those countries? No problem — you can tune in from anywhere with a VPN. Explanation coming up…

How to watch the 2022 Champions League final live stream from anywhere with a VPN

It's natural that you might want to watch the Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream from your home country, but what if you're not there when the game is on?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth.

To take the U.K. as an option, a Brit who's currently outside of the country could tune into BT Sport's YouTube for the Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream simply by using one of the best VPN services.

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

(opens in new tab) Safety, speed and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) our favorite VPN service. It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to the website or service of your choice and enjoy the big game.

2022 Champions League final live streams around the world

How to watch the Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) and enjoy the Champions League final in its entirety. Kick off is at 3 p.m. ET. / 12 p.m. PT.

Better still, Paramount Plus offers a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab) — meaning you could sign up for the Champion League final live stream, then stick around for a few days afterwards. And if you like it enough to stay, it'll cost just $4.99/month for the Essential package or $9.99 for Premium.

If you're a subscriber but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) offers a library filled with content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. Get access to your local CBS live feed as well as exclusive access to UEFA Champions League. Binge Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Picard and The Good Fight. Check out the service with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream in the UK

BT Sport (opens in new tab) has the Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream in the U.K., and you can watch it on BT Sport Ultimate. The game kicks-off at 8 p.m. BST.

But this being the Champions League final, BT is also making it available for FREE in several locations. All you need to do is head to the BT Sport website (opens in new tab), the BT Sport app (opens in new tab) or the BT Sport YouTube (opens in new tab) page and enjoy the game.

If you decide you want to subscribe anyway, prices differ depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. If you have both, you can add the Sports package for £15/month plus a £20 upfront fee, or go for the £40/month Big Sports package which also includes all of the Sky Sports channels.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (opens in new tab) (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream on DAZN (opens in new tab).

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream for FREE on 9Gem and the 9Now (opens in new tab) streaming service.

It's also showing on Stan (opens in new tab). The streaming service offers a 30-day free trial, after which subscriptions start at $10 AUD. To watch the Champions League 21/22 you'll also need to pay $10 for the Sports add-on — but this also includes a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).

9Now or Stan users stuck abroad can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to still access the services they already pay for.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream in New Zealand

New Zealanders can watch the Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream on Spark Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $24.99 NZD per month, but there's currently a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab) so you can check it out and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it. And as well as the EPL action you also get cricket, NBA basketball, F1 racing and more.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

The route to the Champions League Final

Liverpool

Group stage

Liverpool 3-2 Milan

3-2 Milan Porto 1-5 Liverpool

Atlético Madrid 2-3 Liverpool

Liverpool 2-0 Atlético Madrid

2-0 Atlético Madrid Liverpool 2-0 Porto

2-0 Porto Milan 1-2 Liverpool

Last 16

Inter Milan 0-2 Liverpool

Liverpool 0-1 Inter Milan

Liverpool won 2-1 on aggregate

Quarter final

Benfica 1-3 Liverpool

Liverpool 3-3 Benfica

Liverpool won 6-4 on aggregate

Semi-final

Liverpool 2-0 Villarreal

2-0 Villarreal Villareal 2-3 Liverpool

Liverpool won 5-2 on aggregate

Real Madrid

Group stage

Inter Milan 0-1 Real Madrid

Real Madrid 1-2 Sheriff Tiraspol

Shakhtar Donetsk 0-5 Real Madrid

Real Madrid 2-1 Shakhtar Donetsk

2-1 Shakhtar Donetsk Sheriff Tiraspol 0-3 Real Madrid

Real Madrid 2-0 Inter Milan

Last 16

Paris Saint Germain 1-0 Real Madrid

1-0 Real Madrid Real Madrid 3-1 Paris Saint Germain

3-1 Paris Saint Germain Real Madrid won 3-2 on aggregate

Quarter final

Chelsea 1-3 Real Madrid

Real Madrid 2-3 Chelsea

Real Madrid won 5–4 on aggregate

Semi-final